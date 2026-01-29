Future Market Insights: Global Pet Care Market to Double, Surpassing USD 483 Billion by 2035 as "Pet Humanization" Reshapes Global Economy

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet care market is poised for a decade of transformative growth, driven by a fundamental shift in how consumers view and care for their companion animals. A comprehensive new market intelligence report by Future Market Insights projects the industry to expand from USD 243.5 billion in 2025 to USD 483.5 billion by 2035, registering a robust 7.1% CAGR.

As owners increasingly treat animals like family members-a trend known as "pet humanization"-disposable income is being aggressively channeled into premium nutrition, preventative health services, and lifestyle products. Future Market Insights attributes the industry's recent surge chiefly to this phenomenon, noting that it already lifted global pet-care turnover by 5.9% in 2024 and is now accelerating demand for functional foods, customized supplements, and eco-friendly accessories.

Economic Resilience and the Rise of Digital Health

Despite broader inflationary pressures, the sector remains remarkably resilient. In the United States alone, industry expenditures are on track to hit USD 157 billion in 2025. Future Market Insights identifies digital health as a critical growth pillar emerging within this landscape. The report highlights the success of platforms like Chewy's "Connect with a Vet," which recently logged its first million tele-consultations.

"This milestone is a testament to the hundreds of veterinary experts and engineers delivering round-the-clock advice to pet parents," noted Mita Malhotra, President of Chewy, in data analyzed by Future Market Insights.

This digital shift is moving the industry deeper into data-driven wellness, coupled with significant brick-and-mortar expansions, such as Chewy Vet Care clinics and Mars Petcare's new PAWS wellbeing-research program. The integration of AI-driven nutrition recommendations and preventative care models is setting the stage for durable, innovation-led growth throughout the decade.

Investment Outlook: Pet Food and Dog Segments Lead the Charge

The pet care market report offers a granular analysis of top investment segments for the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The Dominance of Pet Food (43.2% Market Share) In 2025, the pet food segment is projected to dominate the landscape, holding approximately 43.2% of the total market share. This dominance is fueled by heightening demand for nutritionally balanced, premium-quality products tailored to specific breeds, ages, and dietary needs. Future Market Insights notes that functional pet foods-ranging from grain-free to organic and human-grade options-have gained significant momentum. Brands are increasingly focusing on clean-label formulations and transparency in ingredient sourcing to meet consumer expectations for "lifestyle" products.

The "Dog Economy" (52.7% Market Share) Dogs are expected to command a 52.7% share of the global market by 2025. As the most popular household pet worldwide, specifically in North America and the rapidly developing Asia-Pacific region, the demand for dog-centric products remains unrivaled. This segment includes everything from organic snacks and breed-specific grooming to behavior therapy. The report highlights that the segment is further accelerated by the rising trend of adopting rescue dogs, the emergence of social media pet influencers, and the proliferation of tech-enabled services like GPS trackers and health monitoring apps.

Sustainability and Infrastructure Investments

Sustainability and regulatory scrutiny are reshaping the value chain. Future Market Insights reveals that 70% of owners now prioritize environmentally friendly pet goods, prompting brands to adopt recyclable packaging and traceable ingredient sourcing.

To meet this demand, industry leaders are scaling supply chain capabilities. Nestlé Purina, for example, is committing USD 195 million to expand its Jefferson, Wisconsin plant and USD 2 billion in capacity upgrades by 2025. Simultaneously, financial protection for pets is becoming a standard aspect of care; the number of insured pets in North America jumped 12.2% to 7.03 million in 2024, reflecting a deeper engagement with wellness and longevity.

Regional Market Dynamics

The report provides a detailed country-wise outlook, identifying unique growth drivers across key geographies:

North America (7.3% CAGR): The United States remains the largest market globally, characterized by high rates of pet ownership and a well-developed veterinary infrastructure. The region is in the vanguard of adopting pet wellness routines, subscription-based organic food delivery, and holistic health solutions.

The United States remains the largest market globally, characterized by high rates of pet ownership and a well-developed veterinary infrastructure. The region is in the vanguard of adopting pet wellness routines, subscription-based organic food delivery, and holistic health solutions. Europe (7.0% CAGR): The European market is defined by stringent animal welfare regulations and a high appetite for natural products. Germany, the UK ( 6.9% CAGR ), France, and the Netherlands are major markets for organic pet food and homeopathic treatments.

The European market is defined by stringent animal welfare regulations and a high appetite for natural products. Germany, the UK ( ), France, and the Netherlands are major markets for organic pet food and homeopathic treatments. Asia-Pacific: Identified as the fastest-growing region, driven by rising disposable income in China, India, and South Korea (7.4% CAGR). Japan (6.6% CAGR) remains a leader in aging pet wellness and luxury pet apparel, while India is witnessing a boom in pet food startups.

Market Shifts: From 2020-2024 to 2025-2035

Future Market Insights analyzes the transition from the pandemic-era boom to the future of pet care.

2020-2024: The market saw a rapid boom due to pandemic-driven adoptions and the "humanization" trend. However, supply chain disruptions and inflation weighed on costs.

The market saw a rapid boom due to pandemic-driven adoptions and the "humanization" trend. However, supply chain disruptions and inflation weighed on costs. 2025-2035: The market is shifting toward a tech-enabled, sustenance-driven ecosystem. AI-driven health wearables, DNA-based nutrition, and plant- or lab-grown protein foods will become the norm. The focus will move squarely to longevity and personalized wellness experiences that build recurring revenue streams.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The global pet care market is highly competitive, with top players driving innovation in science-backed nutrition and smart technology.

Mars, Incorporated (20-24% Share): Leading the market, Mars expanded its Royal Canin and Pedigree brands in 2024 with tailored breed-specific diets and digital health platforms.

Leading the market, Mars expanded its Royal Canin and Pedigree brands in 2024 with tailored breed-specific diets and digital health platforms. Nestlé Purina PetCare (17-21% Share): Introduced probiotic-enhanced lines in 2023, addressing digestive and immune health.

Introduced probiotic-enhanced lines in 2023, addressing digestive and immune health. Hill's Pet Nutrition (12-16% Share): In 2025, Hill's launched the Science Diet NeuroCare range, utilizing cognitive-supportive ingredients targeting senior pets.

In 2025, Hill's launched the Science Diet NeuroCare range, utilizing cognitive-supportive ingredients targeting senior pets. Spectrum Brands (8-11% Share): Focusing on IoT-based feeders and grooming tools.

Focusing on IoT-based feeders and grooming tools. Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd. (7-10% Share): Continuing to lead in clean-label formulas with the introduction of high-protein kibble utilizing novel protein sources.

Other key players shaping the market include Freshpet, Inc., The Honest Kitchen, and Chewy, Inc., all of whom are capitalizing on the demand for minimally processed meals and subscription-based convenience.

Pet Care Market Segmentation

By Service:

Products

Professional Services

Value Added Services

Crisis Relief Services

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Fish and Reptiles

Small Pets

Horses & Other Livestock

By Service Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Care Services Centers

Veterinary Clinics

Online Retails

Support Care Centers

Pet Specialty Stores

