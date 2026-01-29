Recognized for the Company's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Aera Technology today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms. This report marks a major milestone, according to Aera Technology, establishing decision intelligence as a distinct enterprise software category amid accelerating enterprise demand and validating its critical role in driving measurable business impact.

Decision intelligence has become an investable enterprise capability moving beyond insights to action and forming the foundation for how decisions are made, knowledge is retained, and performance is improved and measured across organizations. Aera Technology has been at the forefront of this shift since 2017, when the company introduced the first decision intelligence agent, Aera, and has continued to advance the category through its agentic decision intelligence platform, Aera Decision Cloud. Real-time and always on, Aera Decision Cloud engages with users and executes decisions automatically capturing context and outcomes to create a "decision memory" that powers a continuous learning loop, improving accuracy, automation, and return on investment.

"The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms marks a pivotal moment for the market," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Aera Technology. "Aera has pioneered this category for nearly a decade, and it's powerful to see decision intelligence move from concept to a recognized, core system of intelligence that delivers value. As organizations face increasing pressure to deliver faster results at lower cost, purpose-built decision intelligence platforms that operationalize and continually improve decisions in real time across the enterprise will shape the next era of enterprise performance."

Gartner Validation: Aera's Market Leadership

From Aera Technology's understanding, the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms highlights the shift toward decision intelligence as a strategic enabler for organizations pursuing agility, resilience, and measurable business outcomes. The report assesses vendors on their ability to execute and completeness of vision, specifically focusing, in the company's view, on their capacity to deliver decision-centric architectures that integrate explicit decision modeling, AI-driven augmentation and automation, and governance at scale.

Aera Technology's strong vision and differentiated roadmap were highlighted in its submission which the company believes reflects its deep awareness of evolving enterprise needs. The assessment also noted Aera's commercial execution, pointing to flexible pricing and contract terms, the use of proofs of concept and trials to support value realization during presales, and evidence of momentum through larger deal sizes, longer contract durations, and growing customer adoption across regions.

In the companion research, Critical Capabilities for Decision Intelligence Platforms, Aera was evaluated on how well it performs across four distinct decision Use Cases in the decision lifecycle including Decision Analysis, Decision Engineering, Decision Science, and Decision Stewardship to assess the platform's ability tomodel, operationalize, govern, and continuously improve decisions at enterprise scale.

"From the beginning, Aera was engineered as an intelligent agent that engages directly with users, enables complex decision-making where it matters most, and learns from every outcome," said Shariq Mansoor, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Aera Technology. "We helped define decision intelligence, and we continue to lead what's next by deepening enterprise learning, strengthening governance, and scaling decision-making across a wide range of business scenarios."

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the leader in agentic decision intelligence and creator of Aera, the first decision intelligence agent. Aera understands how your business works, recommends the best actions, executes decisions end-to-end, and learns from every outcome. By empowering enterprises to optimize and automate decisions, Aera enables greater sustainability, intelligence, and efficiency. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

