Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 18:01 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 24% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 24% higher diluted earnings per share in fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We focus on serving our clients at the highest level on a consistent basis, across markets. In 2025, our clients told us we were doing just that with a Net Promoter Score of 95 and 95% client retention. We know that financial results will follow and they have. I am exceptionally proud of our associates and look forward to more of the same in 2026."

Fiscal year and "as of" December 31, 2025, highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

  • Net income of $19.8 million: 25% higher than $15.8 million year-over-year
  • Diluted earnings per share of $3.94: 24% higher than $3.19 in 2024
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $29.6 million: 25% higher than $23.7 million in 2024
  • Revenue of $82.7 million: 17% higher than $70.8 million in 2024
    • 20% year-over-year growth in net interest income
    • 13% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
  • Non-interest expenses of $53.1 million: 13% higher year-over-year
  • ROAE of 14.4%
  • ROAA of 1.1%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

  • Wealth assets of $2.7 billion, 17% higher than $2.3 billion one year prior
  • Year-over-year loan growth of 12% on average basis and 10% on period end basis to $1.6 billion
  • Year-over-year deposit growth of 14% on average basis and 15% on period end basis to $1.8 billion
  • Tangible book value per share: $30.10

Safety and Soundness:

  • Credit quality metrics:
    • $0.5 million non-performing loans
    • $0 past due +90 loans
    • $3.4 million ORE
    • 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
  • Capital ratios
    • Total risk-based capital: 11.9%
    • CET1: 10.7%
    • Tier 1 leverage: 9.3%

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of December 31, 2025, Oakworth had $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.6 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $2.7 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.




















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



















(In millions)


As of


Change


Change



12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025 vs. 09/30/2025


12/31/2025 vs. 12/31/2024




















Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)


$ 2,685


$ 2,566


$ 2,415


$ 2,285


$ 2,297


$ 119


5 %


$ 388


17 %




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


As of


Change


Change



12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


12/31/2025 vs. 09/30/2025


12/31/2025 vs. 12/31/2024

Assets



















Cash and due from banks


$ 194,946


$ 153,084


$ 124,351


$ 100,968


$ 125,016


$ 41,862


27 %


$ 69,930


56 %

Federal funds sold


1,325


950


1,900


525


950


375


39 %


375


39 %

Securities available for sale


201,684


189,673


175,535


175,599


158,885


12,011


6 %


42,799


27 %

Loans, net of unearned income


1,604,023


1,533,734


1,496,222


1,492,413


1,455,238


70,289


5 %


148,785


10 %

Allowance for credit losses


(19,348)


(18,734)


(17,944)


(17,015)


(16,330)


(614)


3 %


(3,018)


18 %

Loans, net


1,584,675


1,515,000


1,478,278


1,475,398


1,438,908


69,675


5 %


145,767


10 %

Fixed assets


3,625


3,821


3,980


4,221


4,420


(196)


-5 %


(795)


-18 %

Interest receivable


7,246


6,845


6,611


6,909


6,678


401


6 %


568


9 %

Other assets


52,723


52,825


58,967


53,866


54,084


(102)


0 %


(1,361)


-3 %

Total assets


$ 2,046,224


$ 1,922,198


$ 1,849,622


$ 1,817,486


$ 1,788,941


$ 124,026


6 %


$ 257,283


14 %




















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing deposits


$ 304,683


$ 300,340


$ 273,119


$ 270,536


$ 274,872


$ 4,343


1 %


$ 29,811


11 %

Interest-bearing deposits


1,526,302


1,397,942


1,299,175


1,356,172


1,321,864


128,360


9 %


204,438


15 %

Total deposits


1,830,985


1,698,282


1,572,294


1,626,708


1,596,736


132,703


8 %


234,249


15 %

Total Borrowings


38,831


58,809


118,786


38,763


39,296


(19,978)


-34 %


(465)


-1 %

Accrued interest payable


1,223


710


1,452


559


1,149


513


72 %


74


6 %

Other liabilities


26,521


20,657


21,333


20,382


26,964


5,864


28 %


(443)


-2 %

Total liabilities


1,897,560


1,778,458


1,713,865


1,686,412


1,664,145


119,102


7 %


233,415


14 %

Total stockholders' equity


148,664


143,740


135,757


131,074


124,796


4,924


3 %


23,868


19 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 2,046,224


$ 1,922,198


$ 1,849,622


$ 1,817,486


$ 1,788,941


$ 124,026


6 %


$ 257,283


14 %




















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


Quarter Ended


Change


Change



12/31/2025


9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


4Q25 vs. 3Q25


4Q25 vs. 4Q24




















Interest income:



















Loans, including fees


$ 25,817


$ 26,194


$ 25,306


$ 24,803


$ 25,141


$ (377)


-1 %


$ 676


3 %

Securities available for sale


1,814


1,667


1,605


1,474


1,257


147


9 %


557


44 %

Short term investments


1,772


1,058


1,043


1,169


1,222


714


67 %


550


45 %

Total interest income


29,403


28,919


27,954


27,446


27,620


484


2 %


1,783


6 %

Interest expense:



















Deposits


11,289


11,357


11,049


11,268


11,807


(68)


-1 %


(518)


-4 %

Borrowings


678


1,114


1,022


637


804


(436)


-39 %


(126)


-16 %

Total interest expense


11,967


12,471


12,071


11,905


12,611


(504)


-4 %


(644)


-5 %

Net interest income


17,436


16,448


15,883


15,541


15,009


988


6 %


2,427


16 %

Provision for credit losses


1,010


905


1,236


775


1,080


105


12 %


(70)


-6 %

Net interest income after provision

16,426


15,543


14,647


14,766


13,929


883


6 %


2,497


18 %

for loan losses



















Non-interest income


4,647


4,392


4,131


4,245


4,108


255


6 %


539


13 %

Non-interest expense


14,634


13,223


12,964


12,325


12,721


1,411


11 %


1,913


15 %

Income before income taxes


6,439


6,712


5,814


6,686


5,316


(273)


-4 %


1,123


21 %

Provision for income taxes


1,145


1,653


1,434


1,655


1,236


(508)


-31 %


(91)


-7 %

Net Income


5,294


5,059


4,380


5,031


4,080


235


5 %


1,214


30 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.05


$ 1.01


$ 0.88


$ 1.01


$ 0.82


$ 0.04


4 %


$ 0.23


28 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.04


$ 1.01


$ 0.88


$ 1.01


$ 0.82


$ 0.03


3 %


$ 0.22


27 %











OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.











CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)




(in thousands)


YTD Period Ended





12/31/2025



12/31/2024


Change











Interest income:










Loans, including fees


$ 102,119



$ 96,124


$ 5,995


6 %

Securities available for sale


6,561



4,577


1,984


43 %

Short term investments


5,041



4,174


867


21 %

Total interest income


113,721



104,875


8,846


8 %

Interest expense:










Deposits


44,963



46,721


(1,758)


-4 %

Borrowings


3,451



3,648


(197)


-5 %

Total interest expense


48,414



50,369


(1,955)


-4 %

Net interest income


65,307



54,506


10,801


20 %

Provision for credit losses


3,926



2,922


1,004


34 %

Net interest income after provision


61,381



51,584


9,797


19 %

for loan losses










Non-interest income


17,415



16,320


1,095


7 %

Non-interest expense


53,145



47,176


5,969


13 %

Income before income taxes


25,651



20,728


4,923


24 %

Provision for income taxes


5,887



4,954


933


19 %

Net Income


19,764



15,774


3,990


25 %

Earnings per share - basic


$ 3.95



$ 3.19


$ 0.76


24 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$ 3.94



$ 3.19


$ 0.75


24 %

For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.