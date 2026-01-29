Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 24% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 24% higher diluted earnings per share in fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We focus on serving our clients at the highest level on a consistent basis, across markets. In 2025, our clients told us we were doing just that with a Net Promoter Score of 95 and 95% client retention. We know that financial results will follow and they have. I am exceptionally proud of our associates and look forward to more of the same in 2026."
Fiscal year and "as of" December 31, 2025, highlights include:
Income/Profitability:
- Net income of $19.8 million: 25% higher than $15.8 million year-over-year
- Diluted earnings per share of $3.94: 24% higher than $3.19 in 2024
- Pre-tax pre-provision income of $29.6 million: 25% higher than $23.7 million in 2024
- Revenue of $82.7 million: 17% higher than $70.8 million in 2024
- 20% year-over-year growth in net interest income
- 13% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
- Non-interest expenses of $53.1 million: 13% higher year-over-year
- ROAE of 14.4%
- ROAA of 1.1%
Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:
- Wealth assets of $2.7 billion, 17% higher than $2.3 billion one year prior
- Year-over-year loan growth of 12% on average basis and 10% on period end basis to $1.6 billion
- Year-over-year deposit growth of 14% on average basis and 15% on period end basis to $1.8 billion
- Tangible book value per share: $30.10
Safety and Soundness:
- Credit quality metrics:
- $0.5 million non-performing loans
- $0 past due +90 loans
- $3.4 million ORE
- 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
- Capital ratios
- Total risk-based capital: 11.9%
- CET1: 10.7%
- Tier 1 leverage: 9.3%
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of December 31, 2025, Oakworth had $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.6 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $2.7 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
Change
Change
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025 vs. 09/30/2025
12/31/2025 vs. 12/31/2024
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
$ 2,685
$ 2,566
$ 2,415
$ 2,285
$ 2,297
$ 119
5 %
$ 388
17 %
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
Change
Change
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025 vs. 09/30/2025
12/31/2025 vs. 12/31/2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 194,946
$ 153,084
$ 124,351
$ 100,968
$ 125,016
$ 41,862
27 %
$ 69,930
56 %
Federal funds sold
1,325
950
1,900
525
950
375
39 %
375
39 %
Securities available for sale
201,684
189,673
175,535
175,599
158,885
12,011
6 %
42,799
27 %
Loans, net of unearned income
1,604,023
1,533,734
1,496,222
1,492,413
1,455,238
70,289
5 %
148,785
10 %
Allowance for credit losses
(19,348)
(18,734)
(17,944)
(17,015)
(16,330)
(614)
3 %
(3,018)
18 %
Loans, net
1,584,675
1,515,000
1,478,278
1,475,398
1,438,908
69,675
5 %
145,767
10 %
Fixed assets
3,625
3,821
3,980
4,221
4,420
(196)
-5 %
(795)
-18 %
Interest receivable
7,246
6,845
6,611
6,909
6,678
401
6 %
568
9 %
Other assets
52,723
52,825
58,967
53,866
54,084
(102)
0 %
(1,361)
-3 %
Total assets
$ 2,046,224
$ 1,922,198
$ 1,849,622
$ 1,817,486
$ 1,788,941
$ 124,026
6 %
$ 257,283
14 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 304,683
$ 300,340
$ 273,119
$ 270,536
$ 274,872
$ 4,343
1 %
$ 29,811
11 %
Interest-bearing deposits
1,526,302
1,397,942
1,299,175
1,356,172
1,321,864
128,360
9 %
204,438
15 %
Total deposits
1,830,985
1,698,282
1,572,294
1,626,708
1,596,736
132,703
8 %
234,249
15 %
Total Borrowings
38,831
58,809
118,786
38,763
39,296
(19,978)
-34 %
(465)
-1 %
Accrued interest payable
1,223
710
1,452
559
1,149
513
72 %
74
6 %
Other liabilities
26,521
20,657
21,333
20,382
26,964
5,864
28 %
(443)
-2 %
Total liabilities
1,897,560
1,778,458
1,713,865
1,686,412
1,664,145
119,102
7 %
233,415
14 %
Total stockholders' equity
148,664
143,740
135,757
131,074
124,796
4,924
3 %
23,868
19 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,046,224
$ 1,922,198
$ 1,849,622
$ 1,817,486
$ 1,788,941
$ 124,026
6 %
$ 257,283
14 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Change
Change
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
4Q25 vs. 3Q25
4Q25 vs. 4Q24
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 25,817
$ 26,194
$ 25,306
$ 24,803
$ 25,141
$ (377)
-1 %
$ 676
3 %
Securities available for sale
1,814
1,667
1,605
1,474
1,257
147
9 %
557
44 %
Short term investments
1,772
1,058
1,043
1,169
1,222
714
67 %
550
45 %
Total interest income
29,403
28,919
27,954
27,446
27,620
484
2 %
1,783
6 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
11,289
11,357
11,049
11,268
11,807
(68)
-1 %
(518)
-4 %
Borrowings
678
1,114
1,022
637
804
(436)
-39 %
(126)
-16 %
Total interest expense
11,967
12,471
12,071
11,905
12,611
(504)
-4 %
(644)
-5 %
Net interest income
17,436
16,448
15,883
15,541
15,009
988
6 %
2,427
16 %
Provision for credit losses
1,010
905
1,236
775
1,080
105
12 %
(70)
-6 %
Net interest income after provision
16,426
15,543
14,647
14,766
13,929
883
6 %
2,497
18 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
4,647
4,392
4,131
4,245
4,108
255
6 %
539
13 %
Non-interest expense
14,634
13,223
12,964
12,325
12,721
1,411
11 %
1,913
15 %
Income before income taxes
6,439
6,712
5,814
6,686
5,316
(273)
-4 %
1,123
21 %
Provision for income taxes
1,145
1,653
1,434
1,655
1,236
(508)
-31 %
(91)
-7 %
Net Income
5,294
5,059
4,380
5,031
4,080
235
5 %
1,214
30 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.05
$ 1.01
$ 0.88
$ 1.01
$ 0.82
$ 0.04
4 %
$ 0.23
28 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.04
$ 1.01
$ 0.88
$ 1.01
$ 0.82
$ 0.03
3 %
$ 0.22
27 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
YTD Period Ended
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Change
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 102,119
$ 96,124
$ 5,995
6 %
Securities available for sale
6,561
4,577
1,984
43 %
Short term investments
5,041
4,174
867
21 %
Total interest income
113,721
104,875
8,846
8 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
44,963
46,721
(1,758)
-4 %
Borrowings
3,451
3,648
(197)
-5 %
Total interest expense
48,414
50,369
(1,955)
-4 %
Net interest income
65,307
54,506
10,801
20 %
Provision for credit losses
3,926
2,922
1,004
34 %
Net interest income after provision
61,381
51,584
9,797
19 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
17,415
16,320
1,095
7 %
Non-interest expense
53,145
47,176
5,969
13 %
Income before income taxes
25,651
20,728
4,923
24 %
Provision for income taxes
5,887
4,954
933
19 %
Net Income
19,764
15,774
3,990
25 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 3.95
$ 3.19
$ 0.76
24 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 3.94
$ 3.19
$ 0.75
24 %
For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.