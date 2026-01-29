Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
WKN: A1J7DR | ISIN: US55336V1008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.01.26 | 19:15
56,28 US-Dollar
+0,91 % +0,51
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 17:05 Uhr
MPLX LP Announces Quarterly Distribution

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of the general partner of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.0765 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2025, or $4.31 on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on Feb. 17, 2026, to common unitholders of record as of Feb. 9, 2026.

Qualified Tax Notice

Concurrent with this announcement we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold MPLX units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not MPLX, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of non-U.S. investors.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.mplx.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Isaac Feeney, Director, Investor Relations
Evan Heminger, Analyst, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE MPLX LP

© 2026 PR Newswire
