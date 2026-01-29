Quantexa Recognized as a Leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global pioneer in Decision Intelligence, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms.

The inaugural Gartner report introduces the Decision Intelligence Platform category and provides a detailed overview of the market and evaluates vendors on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Quantexa was placed furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision which the company believes demonstrates the strength, maturity, and enterprise readiness of its Decision Intelligence Platform in helping organizations operationalize trusted decisions at scale.

"Quantexa has led the way in decision intelligence since its inception, guided by an unwavering commitment to bring innovation and confidence in decision-making to every industry in the world," said Vishal Marria, Founder and CEO of Quantexa. "As the industry transitions from early AI adoption to today's agentic-enabled future, our platform continues to deliver trusted, contextual decision insights that drive real business outcomes. To us, being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms validates our vision and the accelerating demand for solutions that add context and enable humans and AI teaming to deliver measurable impact."

Financial service organizations (banks and insurers) and the public sector are increasingly turning to context-rich decision intelligence to improve operational efficiency and strategic outcomes. Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform provides a trusted, contextual, and AI-ready data foundation that enables faster, smarter, and more confident decisions across complex and highly regulated environments.

Quantexa recently introduced Quantexa AI, the agentic-ready evolution of its Decision Intelligence Platform, enabling both humans and AI agents to interact with data in context to support, augment, and automate critical decisions. Quantexa continues to invest in domain-specific innovations and accelerated time-to-value deployment, bringing contextual expertise to core business functions such as customer intelligence, compliance, and decision governance.

Read the full 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms report to learn how Quantexa was named as a Leader in this emerging and critical category.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms, David Pidsley, Carlie Idoine, Kevin R. Quinn, Gareth Herschel, Kjell Carlsson, Ph.D. 26 January 2026.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study found that customers achieved a 228% ROI over three years. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 900 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries C: Michael Lane, VP of External Relations T: +1 917 450 7387 E: michaellane@quantexa.com