Pro Sports Stadiums, Arenas and Universities, along with their athletes, utilize the platform to produce personalized fan content to better connect brands to fans.

Branded Realities Inc., ("BR") raised $1,600,000 to fund the final development of the new Realities platform and soon will start a new funding round. Producing AR/Ai fan experiences is now easier, quicker, and more affordable which also allows for innovation and A/B testing. Fan experiences are highly shareable digital content that unlocks new value for all stakeholders.

Pose With Experience Kiosks used at AT&T Dallas Cowboys Stadium

BR is the authority in long life personalized fan engagement experiences based on AR/Ai. The patented flagship product, Pose With ("PW"), empowers a team's fans whether using a kiosk or mobile phone to take life-like photos posing along with their favorite players. PW, normally a custom installed product, will be the first product offered on the platform.

BR's management team has been successful in AR and interactive technologies since 2008 and now has expertise in holograms and AI. Muendel has sold two prior interactive technology companies with the last one, Brightline Interactive, being sold to the public company Glimpse Group for $32.5M in 2022.

Says Erik Muendel, CEO and Founder, "The magic of Pose With is bringing fans closer to the teams and the players that they love. Our platform makes it easy for all venues to create and innovate while the return on advertising spend ("ROAS") to Sponsors is also magic!"

Over 100 major consumer, sports and entertainment brands have been clients in Muendel's career. Current clients include AT&T/Wasserman with the Dallas Cowboys (used on 16 kiosks and on mobile since 2019), TD Venue with the Boston Celtics/Boston Bruins, Disney/AT&T (in 2 year test), as well as with many Agencies. PW has also been used with other teams and in over 50 countries related to FIFA Worldcup. Brands and Sponsors have seen data, some spanning years in use, showing up to a 10x Return on Adverting Spend ("ROAS").

Three of BR's investors share their enthusiasm:

Says Patrick Guise (Corporate Supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles, Owner/CEO of McCormick Taylor one of the largest bridge building companies in the USA) "First, it's a great way to give back to the fans. But Sponsors, Stadiums, and team owners see the data that personalized fan engagements can be very effective advertising."

Says Jack Richards (Booster at Texas Tech university, a notable entrepreneur in commodity trading, sports marketing, and energy) "Leading schools know that taking care of the fans is equally important as the athletes. The Realities platform allows all student-athletes to create NIL revenue for themselves. Universities can use it as an athlete recruiting tool."

Says Greg Darby (Booster at West Virginia university, CEO, Owner/CEO of over 200 Little General convenience stores and franchise restaurants) "As an NIL supporter, this platform will help college athletes and athletic departments. It's a professional tool that satisfies a proven demand by the fans. It's cool too as anyone can now be a Booster and support any athlete, big or small."

BR turns athlete-driven moments into unforgettable, shareable, and monetizable fan experiences. The platform has a CMS, a GAAP and NIL compliant payment engine, and is performance driven by data. Later in 2026 BR will launch its new HaloVault platform and start marketing the Realities platform for usage in Entertainment.

To see Link to Sizzle Reel, Videos, and Photos: BR Sizzle Pics and Videos

