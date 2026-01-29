Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29

For immediate release

29 January 2026

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 21,674 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4972.04 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

15,967,946 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

10,612,317 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 15,967,946 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary