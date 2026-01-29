Quinlan, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Military Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, is alerting homeowners that the region's notoriously hard water may be silently destroying their appliances and costing them thousands in premature replacements and inflated energy bills.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks among the top 10 hardest water regions in the United States, with mineral content measuring 140-180+ parts per million (PPM) - well above the threshold that causes significant damage to household plumbing and appliances. In response, Military Plumbing is offering free professional water quality testing to homeowners and businesses throughout Northeast Texas and the greater Metroplex.





Northeast Texas Plumber Warns: Hard Water Is Destroying DFW Appliances 30-50% Faster

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/280932_01ec868b84a99b8b_002full.jpg





"Most families don't realize their dishwasher, washing machine, and water heater are dying years before they should," said Jeff Whitworth, Texas Master Plumber and co-owner of Military Plumbing. "Hard water mineral buildup reduces water heater efficiency by 20-40% and shortens appliance lifespan by 30-50%. A water heater that should last 12 years might only make it to 6 or 7 in our area."

The mineral deposits - primarily calcium and magnesium - accumulate inside pipes, water heaters, and appliances, creating insulating layers that force systems to work harder, consume more energy, and fail prematurely. Visible signs include white crusty buildup on faucets, soap scum that won't wash away, dry skin and brittle hair after showering, and spots on dishes despite using rinse aids.





Northeast Texas Plumber Warns: Hard Water Is Destroying DFW Appliances 30-50% Faster

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/280932_01ec868b84a99b8b_003full.jpg

Military Plumbing's free water testing identifies specific contaminant levels and mineral content, allowing technicians to recommend appropriate solutions based on each home's unique water profile. As a certified HALO partner, Texas' only authorized Crystal Quest vendor, and an authorized Plumbers Choice vendor, the company offers multiple whole-home filtration and water softening options across different price points.

About Military Plumbing

Military Plumbing is a family-owned, faith-based plumbing company headquartered in Quinlan, Texas. Founded in 2012 by Jeff and Kimberly Whitworth, the company provides residential and commercial plumbing services across 26+ cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. With over 500 five-star reviews and 13+ years of experience, Military Plumbing is known for its Mission-Ready Guarantees, including upfront pricing, on-time arrival credits, and a one-year satisfaction pledge. Learn more at militaryplumbing.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280932

Source: Plentisoft