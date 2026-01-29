Global Business Leader Henry Stoever Joins Azzet, Inc. Board of Directors to Accelerate Marketplace Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azzet, Inc. - an innovative global marketplace for investment opportunities and premium assets - today announced the appointment of respected business leader, Henry Stoever, to its Board of Directors, signaling a pivotal step in the next phase of the company's international expansion. Stoever's appointment as an independent, non-executive director of Azzet marks a significant milestone for the company and its fast-growing multi-asset and investment focused network, which reaches a worldwide audience across more than 160 countries.

As a principal at Brentwood Advisory Group and founder and managing principal of Windsor Strategy, Stoever partners with CEOs and leadership teams to drive strategic planning, revenue growth, stakeholder engagement, and transformational outcomes for nonprofit organizations and private companies. He brings decades of experience across executive leadership, marketing strategy, board governance, and organizational growth. Stoever's appointment brings world-class strategic vision to Azzet's Board, reinforcing the company's momentum as it scales a global asset marketplace connecting executives, investors, agents, and brokers to premium assets, investment & lifestyle opportunities, and trusted market intelligence.

"With online marketplaces currently fragmented by asset type and country, Azzet's strategy to provide a global network of opportunities for buyers, sellers and investors across all major asset types makes complete sense. I'm delighted to join the Board and help guide the company as it connects a global community to opportunities that have the potential to transform both wealth and lifestyle."

Azzet's Managing Director of Investor Relations Nicholas Lawson commented, "We are privileged to welcome Henry to Azzet at this transformative stage of our growth. His expertise in online marketplaces, digital strategy, and corporate governance will be invaluable as we accelerate our expansion and strengthen our position as a leading global asset network."

Stoever was previously President and CEO of the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB), where he was responsible for national higher education governance for more than 2,000 institutions and 40,000 trustees. He also served as Chief Marketing Officer of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) where he oversaw marketing, partner relations, and board development initiatives that significantly increased revenue and brand impact. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of Marketing at CoStar Group, which in 2025 acquired Australia's second largest real estate portal, Domain.com.au, in a transaction which valued the Australian digital media company at $2 billion. Stoever also held leadership roles in brand management, marketing, and business development with StudentLoans.com, Sprint Nextel Communications (now T-Mobile), LexisNexis and Kraft Foods.



A graduate of the United States Naval Academy with a B.S. in economics, Stoever served as an Infantry Officer in the United States Marine Corps before earning an MBA in marketing and strategy from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He has served on multiple boards and advisory councils supporting military, higher education, and nonprofit missions. He resides in Alexandria, Virginia with his family.

About Azzet, Inc.

Headquartered in New York with representatives on the east and west coasts and in Australia, Azzet is a global marketplace for investment opportunities and premium assets. Azzet connects investors, executives, brokers, agents, dealers and other key decision-makers with investment opportunities and informative content across key asset classes including real estate, businesses, yachts, cars, private equity, investment products and other alternative investments. Members can self-publish and share content, create marketplace listings, and engage directly with influential peers worldwide. Joining Azzet is free and all profiles are verified, making high-value connections and opportunities more accessible than ever. The platform went live in 2024 and has attracted visitors from more than 160 countries to its marketplace listings and pay-wall free editorial content. The business provides agents, brokers, dealers and private sellers the opportunity to obtain global exposure for investment opportunities and premium assets across all major asset types. The business is presently scaling up its marketplace, user-base and editorial team ahead of its global rollout. To learn more or join the global Azzet community, visit www.azzet.com

