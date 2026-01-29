Anzeige
Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Appoints Vice-President of Exploration

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul K. Smith, P.Geo., as Vice-President of Exploration, effective immediately. He is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Mr. Smith (P. Geo.) is a graduate of Acadia University ('73, '76) in Nova Scotia and is a registered professional geologist. He is a structural geologist by training and has extensive public and private experience working in government and the private sector. Paul has global gold and base metal experience working underground and on surface, in addition to both an environmental and First Nations working background in Canada. He also has experience travelling to Mexico performing geological work on the Bilbao Deposit there (Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu ± Au).

He currently serves as CFO for Triple One Metals Inc. after serving as its President & CEO for a number of years. Mr. Smith is also Founder and President of Earth Science Consulting NS 2025 Ltd.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Company's exploration portfolio is now focused on:

  • Pino de Plata Ag Project - High-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

  • Jackie Au-Ag Project - Early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located <10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

Contact:

Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.
Kevin O'Connor, Director
1-312-509-5972
info@silverspruceresources.com
www.silverspruceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of metals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

SOURCE: Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-spruce-appoints-vice-president-of-exploration-1131649

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
