Silver Spruce Resources, Inc.: Silver Spruce Appoints Vice-President of Exploration

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") (TSXV:SSE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul K. Smith, P.Geo., as Vice-President of Exploration, effective immediately. He is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Mr. Smith (P. Geo.) is a graduate of Acadia University ('73, '76) in Nova Scotia and is a registered professional geologist. He is a structural geologist by training and has extensive public and private experience working in government and the private sector. Paul has global gold and base metal experience working underground and on surface, in addition to both an environmental and First Nations working background in Canada. He also has experience travelling to Mexico performing geological work on the Bilbao Deposit there (Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu ± Au).

He currently serves as CFO for Triple One Metals Inc. after serving as its President & CEO for a number of years. Mr. Smith is also Founder and President of Earth Science Consulting NS 2025 Ltd.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company. The Company's exploration portfolio is now focused on:

Pino de Plata Ag Project - High-grade silver property with historic artisanal mining located 15 kilometres west of Coeur Mining's Palmarejo Mine in western Chihuahua, Mexico

Jackie Au-Ag Project - Early-stage epithermal project with high-grade surface sampling and strong structural targets located <10 kilometres northwest from Minera Alamos' Nicho deposit in eastern Sonora, Mexico

