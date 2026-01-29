Revenue from operations increased by 25.4% to INR 1,070.3 crore in Q3 FY2025-26 as compared with INR 853.8 crore in Q3 FY2024-25.

In U.S dollar terms, revenue increased by 20.9% on a Y-o-Y basis to $121.7 million as compared with $100.7 million in Q3 FY2024-25.

Net profit increased by 40.1% from INR 137.1 crore in the year ago period to stand at INR 192.0 crore in Q3 FY2025-26.

eClerx Services Ltd., an industry-focused specialist services firm managing and improving complex data-driven processes, today announced its results for fiscal Q3 2026. The eClerx Board also recommended issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 bonus equity share for every 1 equity share held in the Company, subject to shareholders' approval which is being sought via postal ballot.

The company delivered a strong operational performance for the quarter, recording growth in both revenue and profitability, despite a challenging global macroeconomic environment.

Consolidated financial highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2025

eClerx's total revenue increased from INR 875.2 crore in Q3 FY2024-25 to INR 1,101.7 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Representing a 25.9% Y-o-Y growth, this figure is 6.4% higher than INR 1,035.2 crore recorded in Q2 FY2025-26. The company reported USD 121.7 million in operating revenue for Q3 FY2025-26, 20.9% higher than USD 100.7 million posted in Q3 FY2024-25.

EBITDA for Q3 FY2025-26 came in at INR 307.5 crore which is 34.9% higher than INR 228.1 crore reported in Q3 FY2024-25. EBITDA margin improved by 1.9% on a Y-o-Y basis to 27.9%, as compared with 26.1% recorded in Q3 FY2024-25.

Net Profit for Q3 FY2025-26 stood at INR 192.0 crore which is 40.1% higher than INR 137.1 crore reported in Q3 FY2024-25.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY2025-26 has improved to INR 40.81 as compared to INR 29.19 in Q3 FY2024-25; amounting to a 39.8% growth on a Y-o-Y basis.

Total delivery headcount moved up to 21,847 in Q3 FY2025-26 and represents an 18.0% increase over the previous headcount of 18,514 for the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the company's Q3 FY2025-26 performance, Mr. Kapil Jain, Managing Director and Group CEO at eClerx said, "We delivered another strong quarter, underpinned by consistent execution across our core businesses and sustained client momentum. Our technology-first, IP-owned value proposition continues to resonate well with clients, helping drive differentiated outcomes and deeper engagements. Our teams remain focused on strengthening capabilities, expanding strategic client relationships, and executing with discipline. We are encouraged by the progress this quarter and remain confident in our direction as we scale the business in a measured and sustainable way."

eClerx continues to strengthen its client base through focused new client additions and deeper engagement across existing accounts. The company remains committed to expanding its presence across geographies and service lines while maintaining execution excellence. eClerx has also won awards and recognition, notable examples of which are mentioned below.

Key developments, initiatives and recognitions

eClerx has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Intelligent Process Automation PEAK Matrix 2025 Assessment; highlighting the company's rapid advancement in Agentic AI and its leadership in building adaptive and intelligent workflows through its Roboworx platform.

eClerx received the Bronze Award in the Operational Excellence category at the 7th ASQ South Asia Team Excellence Awards for its project, "Driving Efficiency Through COR Excellence"

About eClerx Services Ltd:

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 500 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure, and technology companies. eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 21,000 people across 17 countries, serving clients across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

