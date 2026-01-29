LongPoint and Humilis enter into partnership to create mutual funds and ETFs in Canada

Brian Belski driven investment strategies to be made available to ALL Canadians

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - LongPoint Asset Management Inc. ("LongPoint") and Humilis Investment Strategies, LLC. ("Humilis") are pleased to announce that they are partnering to create a suite of mutual funds and ETFs in Canada (the "Humilis Funds"), subject to receipt of all required Canadian regulatory approvals.

Humilis is an independent portfolio advisory firm founded in 2025 by Brian Belski on the belief that conviction and humility are not contradictions - they are the foundation of disciplined investing. Brian brings over 35 years of Wall Street experience, most recently serving as Chief Investment Strategist at one of Canada's big banks. Known for his disciplined, long-term approach, Brian has guided institutions, advisors, and investors through every major market cycle of the past three decades.

"We are delighted to be working with Brian and the Humilis team to develop these new mutual funds and ETFs for the Canadian market, with an anticipated launch in early Q2 2026. These Humilis-branded investment funds will leverage LongPoint's ETF and fund management expertise alongside Brian's renowned investment approach to building concentrated, research-driven equity portfolios." said Steve Hawkins, CEO of LongPoint. "We are also pleased to continue seeing the benefits of our flexible platform compared to that of a traditional sub-advisory relationship, allowing a partner like Humilis to best develop asset growth opportunities. Under the platform, partners focus on their core investment capabilities, sales and marketing, while we manage and administer the operational aspects of the ETFs and mutual funds."

The LongPoint ETF Partnership Platform is designed for Canadian, U.S., and international asset managers and index providers. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, the LongPoint team works with partner firms to bring their unique mandates to the Canadian market, benefitting investors looking for new opportunities. LongPoint's flexible platform simplifies the launch and operation of ETFs, often a daunting and commercially unviable process for many asset managers, by leveraging its deep industry connections and local market insight. This allows our partners to focus on their areas of expertise, primarily including portfolio strategy, sales, and marketing.

"We are excited to partner with the LongPoint team on the planned Humilis Funds. Through their platform, we can focus on what we do best - disciplined investing for our clients," said Brian Belski, CEO of Humilis. "The potential Humilis mutual funds and ETFs are expected to provide Canadian investors with unique access to our portfolios, which will be constructed with Conviction, Humility, and Discipline with a focus on risk management through patience, structure, and constant re-evaluation."

About LongPoint Asset Management Inc.

LongPoint Asset Management Inc. is a Canadian owned and operated company which delivers innovative ETF solutions designed to enhance your Canadian investing journey. With over 70 years of combined expertise in the ETF market, our dedicated team leverages deep industry connections and local insights to design, build, and launch exceptional ETFs tailored for Canadian investors. LongPoint also offers its unique ETF Partnership Platform, which simplifies the launch, operation, and growth of ETFs for its partner asset managers. LongPoint was Canada's fastest growing ETF provider in 2025, on a percentage basis, and offers 39 Canadian-listed ETFs with approximately $280 million in assets under management. Discover the advantage of investing with LongPoint.

About Humilis Investment Strategies, LLC.

Humilis Investment Strategies is an independent portfolio advisory firm built on the principles of conviction, humility, and disciplined investment strategy. Founded by market veterans with decades of experience across institutional research and asset management, Humilis delivers evidence-based investment portfolios and thematic research for financial advisors, private wealth platforms, and institutional clients. Our approach blends fundamental, quantitative, and thematic analysis to identify companies with sustainable earnings growth and durable leadership. At Humilis, we believe lasting performance is earned, never predicted. Every decision reflects respect for markets, belief in compounding, and a disciplined process that prioritizes quality over quantity.

This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not intended to be relied upon as research, investment, or tax advice and is not an implied or express recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or to adopt any particular investment or portfolio strategy. Any views and opinions expressed do not take into account the particular investment objectives, needs, restrictions and circumstances of a specific investor and, thus, should not be used as the basis of any specific investment recommendation. Investors should consult a financial and/or tax advisor for financial and/or tax information applicable to their specific situation.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect LongPoint's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and LongPoint does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

- 30 -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282060

Source: LongPoint Asset Management Inc.