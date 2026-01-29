Medical Components Specialist, Inc: Medical Component Specialists to Exhibit at MD&M West 2026 - Booth #3277

Come see us at Booth #3277 during MD&M West 2026: February 3-5 at the Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, CA.

BELLINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Medical Component Specialists (MCS) will be exhibited at booth #3277, during MD&M West 2026, taking place February 3-5 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The event brings together leaders, suppliers, and innovators from across the advanced manufacturing industry and is recognized as one of the most comprehensive manufacturing trade shows in North America.

MD&M West unites five interconnected sectors, MedTech, Automation, Design & Manufacturing, Plastics, and Packaging, to create a collaborative environment where attendees can explore emerging technologies, evolving production strategies, and future-focused solutions. With more than 1,700 exhibitors and over 13,800 industry professionals expected to attend, the event offers valuable opportunities for education, networking, and hands-on discovery.

MCS will be exhibiting at Booth #3277, where attendees can learn more about the company's precision grinding expertise and in-line manufacturing capabilities. With more than 60 years of experience serving global OEMs, Medical Component Specialists supports Orthopedic and Interventional medical device applications, producing components such as drills, reamers, guide wires, trocars, catheter mandrels, and more.

The MD&M West platform allows MCS to highlight its FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities and advanced production processes. Visitors to the booth can explore solutions such as PTFE glass mandrels, available in custom sizes with fast turnaround times to support R&D initiatives requiring speed and precision. MCS will also showcase products available through its Quick Ship Program, designed to reduce lead times and help manufacturers maintain momentum on critical projects.

Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #3277 to connect with the MCS team and learn how its precision manufacturing solutions support medical device innovation worldwide.

About Medical Components Specialists: Medical Components Specialists (MCS) is a contract manufacturer specializing in precision grinding for medical device OEMs worldwide. With over six decades of expertise, MCS provides orthopedic and interventional devices, tooling, and instrumentation trusted by global medical manufacturers. The company operates FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

