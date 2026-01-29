Anzeige
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
29.01.2026 19:26 Uhr
Club Car Wash Prepares to Launch Biggest Sale of the Year

Get 50% Off Top 3 Memberships for a Limited Time

COLUMBIA, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Starting February 1, new members can get 50% off the company's top three memberships for a limited time, the best deal for customers looking for a premium clean. During this season, there's no better time to keep vehicles well-maintained to prevent rust, tackle salt buildup, and stay spotless through winter weather.

Club Car Wash offers many special perks to members, including unlimited washes, member lanes with shorter wait times, free air fresheners, and more. The new Club Car Wash Mobile App gives even more exclusive benefits through its Platinum Rewards and Refer a Friend features, which members can use to earn points and apply discounts to their monthly payments.

Club Car Wash extends its service beyond the wash tunnel through countless partnerships with nonprofits, local businesses, and community initiatives. Arguably, the company's most impactful partnership has been with Children's Miracle Network (CMN), a nonprofit that supports 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada. Currently, customers can get $14 MVP Washes every Tuesday, and $1 from each wash is donated to a local CMN hospital to support kids and families in need.

"We're thrilled to offer new members our best sale of the year, but a membership at Club Car Wash is more than just a membership," said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. "When you join the Club, you are helping support your community and individuals all over the country."

The offer is only available for a limited time at select-locations. Customers can sign up for this exclusive deal online or in-store.

For more details, visit https://clubcarwash.com/feb-promo-2026

Contact Information

Media
media@clubcarwash.com
(833) 416 - 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-prepares-to-launch-biggest-sale-of-the-year-1131658

