West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - As New Year's resolutions hit their peak, News Media Group, Inc. and Lifestyle Expert Chassie Post partnered with top brands to reveal the essential tools needed to navigate 2026 with confidence. The "New Year Trends" segment provided consumers with the infrastructure to take command of finances, optimize their living spaces and stay healthy.

Chassie showcased ideas to streamline your 2026 budget, plus professional-grade odor eliminators, café-inspired laundry scent boosters, and high-quality, affordable wellness essentials. The nationwide media tour empowered viewers with a clear plan to simplify and elevate their everyday lives.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbrSnLQilCU

Brands that were featured in the SMT included:

Quicken Simplifi. The most comprehensive personal finance app to manage financial essentials - offering customizable ways to save money, track spending, pay bills, and much more.

Zep Freshen. A multi-surface odor-eliminating line that tackles tough smells at the source while leaving behind long-lasting, elevated scents that make the home feel truly clean.

Downy Cozy Collection Scent Booster Beads. Indulge laundry in the luxurious and enduring aroma of these limited-edition scent booster beads.

National Store Brand Month. Store brand over-the-counter and self-care products, available at your local Walgreens, contain the same active ingredients and meet the same FDA standards as national name brands at a lower cost, making it easy to find affordable solutions for everyday health needs.

