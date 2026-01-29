Kennedys CMK LLP: Notice of Data Security Incident

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / White Sands Treatment Center of Tampa, LLC ("White Sands") was the victim of a security incident that resulted in the unauthorized acquisition of protected health information ("PHI"). White Sands provides substance abuse rehabilitation services in Florida.

White Sands is issuing this public notice to inform individuals whose information was involved in the incident, including details of the event, White Sands' response, the information involved, and steps individuals may consider to protect their information.

What Happened? On July 8, 2025, White Sands became aware that a former employee may have taken patient information without authorization. Upon discovery, White Sands took immediate action to conduct an investigation into the incident to determine what happened. After a thorough investigation, on August 4, 2025, it was determined that on April 1, 2025, just prior to her last day of employment, the former employee stole a file containing a limited amount of patient information.

What Information Was Involved? The information involved included name, contact information, and admission and/or discharge dates. No sensitive personal financial information or medical diagnostic information was involved.

What Is White Sands Doing ? White Sands reported the incident to the Office for Civil Rights with the Department of Health and Human Services and notified all patients involved.

What You Can Do : As a general matter, we encourage that you remain vigilant for signs of potential misuse of your information. Please exercise caution if you receive any unsolicited calls, emails, or messages.

As a general matter, White Sands encourages you to remain vigilant for signs of potential misuse of your information. Please exercise caution if you receive any unsolicited calls, emails, or messages that appear to reference your care or relationship with White Sands. Do not provide personal or health-related information in response to any unexpected communications. If you receive a communication that seems suspicious or that you do not recognize, consider verifying the source before responding and report it to White Sands using the contact information below.

For More Information : If you have questions or concerns, please contact our professional assistance line at 1-833-378-0177, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET, excluding major U.S. holidays.

Jacqueline Lien +1 415-323 4493 Jacqueline.Lien@kennedyslaw.com

SOURCE: Kennedys CMK LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/notice-of-data-security-incident-1131644