Action Against Hunger Prepares for Emergency Response As Crisis Escalates in Al-Hasakeh, Syria

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Action Against Hunger warns of a rapidly deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in north-eastern Syria, particularly in the governorate of Al-Hasakeh, where recent clashes and bombings have resulted in civilian casualties and widespread disruption to daily life. The escalation of violence has severely restricted population movement, forced the closure of markets, and significantly limited access to food, drinking water, and essential services. As insecurity grows, thousands of families have been forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in collective shelters under harsh winter conditions.

Displacement, Fear, and Overwhelmed Shelters

According to data gathered by humanitarian partners, thousands of people have fled from Ar-Raqqa, Tabqa, and surrounding rural areas toward Al-Hasakeh and Qamishli. Many displaced families are now sheltering in schools, public buildings, and collective shelters that are stretched beyond capacity. Families are arriving with almost nothing, facing freezing temperatures and severe shortages of basic necessities such as clean water, food, blankets, hygiene kits, and essential non-food items. The uncertainty surrounding a potential further escalation is fueling fear, particularly among displaced families.

"Families are arriving with only the clothes on their backs, in the middle of winter and with increasingly limited access to basic services," says Suzanne Takkenberg, Regional Director of Action Against Hunger in Syria and Lebanon. "We are very concerned about people who are trapped by violence or who have had to flee without any guarantee of safety."

Decreasing Water Access Due to Insecurity and Power Cuts

Ongoing insecurity and power cuts have disrupted the operation of water pumping and treatment stations, compromising access to safe drinking water for more than one million people across several areas of north-eastern Syria. Health centers are also under growing strain.

Hospitals such as Al-Hasakeh have received dozens of wounded people while facing shortages of medical equipment, essential supplies, and transportation capacity.

Action Against Hunger Prepares for a Possible Emergency Response

Present in Al-Hasakeh since 2008, Action Against Hunger implements programs in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and nutrition, and food security and livelihoods. In response to the current crisis, the organization is prioritizing staff safety while preparing to scale up emergency assistance as soon as security conditions allow. Intervention options include:

Emergency water distribution in collective shelters through local suppliers.

Ready-to-eat food distribution for families unable to cook.

Essential non-food item distribution such as blankets, winter clothing, and hygiene kits.

Capacity strengthening in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health and nutrition, and food security, in coordination with other humanitarian actors.

"Our priority is twofold: to protect our staff and to be prepared to respond quickly and effectively as soon as the security situation allows," explains Takkenberg.

An Urgent Call for Protection and Humanitarian Access

Action Against Hunger stresses the need for:

Protecting the civilian population and essential infrastructure, especially markets, collective shelters, health centers, and water systems.

Ensuring safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access to assess needs and deliver vital aid.

Facilitating the arrival of flexible funds to adapt the response to a highly volatile context.

Strengthening humanitarian coordination and assistance to displaced persons, particularly during the winter

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Action Against Hunger on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Action Against Hunger

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/action-against-hunger

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Action Against Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/action-against-hunger-prepares-for-emergency-response-as-crisis-1131703