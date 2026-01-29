TekniPlex to Showcase Next-Generation Sealing Innovations at Paris Packing Week 2026

ClearCycle+, ePressSeal, and EdgePull designed to elevate efficiency, usability, and consumer experience

Wayne, PA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex, a global leader in engineered sealing and material science solutions, will unveil a portfolio of next-generation sealing innovations at Paris Packaging Week 2026, taking place February 5-6 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Hall 1. At Booth S50, TekniPlex experts will demonstrate how latest solutions help converters and brand owners reduce everyday production challenges, enhance manufacturing performance, and deliver cleaner, more intuitive experiences for both operators and consumers.

ClearCycle+ Next-Generation Stem Gaskets are designed to eliminate common gasket headaches before they start, keeping production tools cleaner and lines focused on output, not cleanup. Long-accepted issues like silicone residue and talc dust do not have to be part of modern production. ClearCycle+ is engineered to keep operations moving smoothly while delivering the reliable sealing performance manufacturers expect.

For pressure-sensitive applications, ePressSeal introduces a smarter approach to dependable sealing. Designed to support consistent performance across a wide range of consumer packaging formats, ePressSeal helps brands simplify operations while maintaining confidence in seal integrity without adding complexity to the production process.

TekniPlex will also feature EdgePull induction seal liners, designed to elevate the opening experience in premium beauty and personal care packaging. EdgePull combines discreet, dependable protection with an effortless, refined opening moment, supporting brands where first touch, finish, and function matter equally.

"EdgePull is about elevating the opening experience while maintaining confidence in protection," said Paul Yousif, Senior Product Manager, IPS at TekniPlex. "The residue-free liner and refined pull tab create a smooth, intuitive interaction that feels considered and premium to the consumer."

With mess-free performance, flexible tab options, and compatibility across container types, EdgePull demonstrates how thoughtful materials science can enhance brand perception and everyday usability without compromise.

Attendees are invited to visit TekniPlex at Booth S50 to experience live demonstrations and learn how these innovations help brands and converters improve efficiency, elevate consumer experience, and stay ahead of evolving demands.

###

About TekniPlex Consumer Products



TekniPlex Consumer Products specializes in advanced materials science solutions for companies in the food & beverage and CPG industries with a focus on protecting products, strengthening brands, and innovating sustainably. TekniPlex Consumer Products serves companies around the world in sectors including beauty and personal care, household items, and food & beverage.

With an expanding selection of material-diverse solutions - bolstered in recent years, by a series of strategic acquisitions - TekniPlex Consumer Products is leading the way creating next-generation packaging designs that address real-world challenges in the markets it serves. Most notably, the company is focused on developing more sustainable solutions that continue to provide product safety and consumer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.tekniplex.com

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

Attachment