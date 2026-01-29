Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter and Six-Month Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NasdaqCM:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased $1.9 million, or 11%, to $18.7 million from $16.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in shipments in the amount of $7.3 million of our largest customer's next generation orthopedic handpiece offset by a decrease of $4.8 million of their legacy handpiece as well as a decrease in repair revenue of $1.7 million similarly generated from our largest customer. We also shipped $1.3 million more of our CMF drivers and batteries to various distributors during the three months ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2025, increased $671,000, or 13%, to $5.7 million from $5.1 million for the same period in fiscal 2025. Gross margin increased by 1 percentage point to 31% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 30% for the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. The improvement in gross margin is primarily due to increased sales and favorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, increased $104,000, or 4%, to $2.5 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter, reflecting increases in selling, general and administrative expenses mostly due to higher personnel related expenses offset by lower research and development expenditures.

Operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, increased $567,000, or 21%, to $3.3 million compared to $2.7 million for the prior fiscal year's corresponding quarter. The increase is attributable to higher sales and improved gross margins.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $2.2 million or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2025.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2025

Net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2025, increased $5.5 million, or 17%, to $37.2 million from $31.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, due primarily to $11.9 million in shipments of the newest generation handpiece we sell our largest customer offset by a decrease of $5.0 million of their legacy handpiece and $3.0 million in decreased repair revenue from their legacy handpiece. We also shipped $1.9 million more of our CMF drivers and batteries to various distributors during the six months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit for the six months ended December 31, 2025,increased $889,000, or 9%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2025 due to increased sales. Our gross margin decreased by 2 percentage points to 30% for the six months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 32% for the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year mostly as a result of a less favorable product mix.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the six months ended December 31, 2025, increased $226,000, or 5%, to $4.7 million compared to $4.5 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period. The increase is related to increased selling, general and administrative expenses mostly due to higher personnel-related expenses offset by a decrease in research and development costs.

Operating income for six months ended December 31, 2025, increased $663,000, or 12%, to $6.4 million compared to $5.7 million for the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in operating income is attributable to higher sales and gross profit offset by the higher operating expenses described above.

Net income for the six months ended December 31, 2025, was $6.9 million or $2.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.5 million or $1.33 per diluted share for the six months ended December 31, 2024. Our net income for the six months ended December 31, 2025, contains a $6.8 million realized gain offset by the reversal of $3.2 million in unrealized gains recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 related to our investment in Monogram Technologies, Inc. which was acquired by Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. during our second fiscal quarter.

CEO Comments

"We are pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date results," said Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, as we previously announced, our three-year contract extension with our largest customer provides the foundation for our continued future growth for the next three years and beyond," Mr. Van Kirk continued, "We expect to complete an acquisition of a local machine shop which is also a current significant supplier of ours in the near term and, while it may not be immediately accretive to our earnings, it will secure additional capacity and manufacturing technology as we continue to grow."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Additionally, we provide engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services to our customers. Pro-Dex, Inc. also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries; however, these air motors comprise a de minimis portion of our business. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, including, without limitation, statements concerning future growth and the anticipated acquisition referenced above, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)

December 31,

2025 June 30, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents.......................................... $ 7,953 $ 419 Investments............................................................... 864 6,740 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $19 and $0 at December 31, 2025 and at June 30, 2025, respectively............................ 17,883 16,433 Deferred costs............................................................ 174 24 Inventory................................................................... 21,710 22,213 Income tax receivable................................................ 266 1,056 Prepaid expenses and other current assets.................... 336 410 Total current assets................................................. 49,186 47,295 Land and building, net................................................... 6,015

6,061 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net................... 4,757 5,153 Right-of-use asset, net.................................................... 830 1,050 Intangibles, net.............................................................. 12 26 Deferred income taxes, net............................................. 1,277 1,415 Investments................................................................... 135 148 Other assets................................................................... 44 44 Total assets................................................................ $ 62,256 $ 61,192 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable....................................................... $ 4,111 $ 4,614 Accrued liabilities...................................................... 4,258 3,479 Income taxes payable................................................ 1,200 186 Deferred revenue...................................................... 163 202 Notes payable............................................................ 2,469 6,148 Total current liabilities............................................ 12,201 14,629 Lease liability, net of current portion............................. 419 685 Notes payable, net of current portion............................. 8,005 9,246 Total non-current liabilities..................................... 8,424 9,931 Total liabilities........................................................... 20,625 24,560 Shareholders' equity: Common stock; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,209,732 and 3,261,043 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.................................................. - 704 Retained earnings ...................................................... 41,631 35,928 Total shareholders' equity....................................... 41,631 36,632 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity............... $ 62,256 $ 61,192

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales................................................................. $ 18,663 $ 16,793 $ 37,194 $ 31,686 Cost of sales .......................................................... 12,920 11,721 26,083 21,464 Gross profit............................................................ 5,743 5,072 11,111 10,222 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses.. 1,750 1,438 3,241 2,733 Research and development costs...................... 734 942 1,502 1,784 Total operating expenses....................................... 2,484 2,380 4,743 4,517 Operating income.................................................. 3,259 2,692 6,368 5,705 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense................................................ (141 ) (204 ) (341 ) (357 ) Gain (loss) on marketable equity investments, net............................................... (250 ) 77 3,049 510 Interest and other income................................ 60 21 74 46 Total other income (expense)............................... (331 ) (106 ) 2,782 199 Income before income taxes................................. 2,928 2,586 9,150 5,904 Provision for income taxes................................... 741 546 2,283 1,398 Net income............................................................. $ 2,187 $ 2,040 $ 6,867 $ 4,506 Basic and diluted net income per share: Basic net income per share............................... $ 0.67 $ 0.63 $ 2.11 $ 1.36 Diluted net income per share............................ $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 2.07 $ 1.33 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic................................................................... 3,249,260 3,261,145 3,255,507 3,314,207 Diluted............................................................... 3,304,042 3,337,337 3,317,777 3,378,862 Common shares outstanding................................. 3,209,732 3,260,390 3,209,732 3,260,390

CONTACT:

Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.

