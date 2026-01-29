Perfect Moment Ltd. (NYSE American: PMNT) ("Perfect Moment" or the "Company"), the high-performance, luxury lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Perfect Moment's Chairman, Max Gottschalk, Co-Founder, Creative Director and President, Jane Gottschalk, and Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Chath Weerasinghe, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9716

International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13757770

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Perfect Moment investor relations website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, February 26, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13757770

About Perfect Moment Ltd.

Founded in Chamonix, France, Perfect Moment is a luxury outerwear and activewear brand that merges alpine heritage with fashion-forward performance. Known for its technical excellence, bold design, and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from slopes to city, the brand is worn by athletes, tastemakers, and celebrities worldwide. Perfect Moment is traded on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PMNT. Learn more at www.perfectmoment.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

PMNT@gateway-grp.com

Press Contact:

press@perfectmoment.com