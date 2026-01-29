DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Unveils Spring 2026 Prom Collection

Trend-Forward, Inclusive Prom Dresses Designed for Gen Z's First Big Fashion Moment

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / David's Bridal, the nation's leading destination for bridal and special occasion fashion, today announces the launch of its Spring 2026 Prom Collection, a trend-driven assortment of modern, affordable prom dresses designed to help Gen Z celebrate one of their most anticipated milestones with confidence and self-expression.

Prom is more than a night - it's a defining fashion moment. The 2026 prom dress collection reflects how today's students want to show up: bold, expressive, and unapologetically themselves. Featuring inclusive prom dress sizing from 0-23, fashion-forward silhouettes, and statement details, the collection offers prom dresses for every body, style, and prom personality.

With more than 180 stores nationwide and a seamless digital-first shopping experience, David's Bridal continues to make prom dress shopping easy, accessible, and exciting. From online inspiration to in-store try-ons with friends, the brand bridges trend authority with real-world access, ensuring prom-goers can find the perfect prom dress without compromise.

"Prom is often the first major fashion moment where personal style takes center stage," said Heather McReynolds, SVP of Merchandising, Planning and Product Development at David's Bridal. "For Spring 2026, we focused on offering a breadth of trends, silhouettes, and fits so every prom-goer can express who they are and show up feeling confident, bold, and completely themselves."

Timed for peak prom season, the 2026 Prom Collection will debut in multiple trend-driven drops throughout February and March, delivering fresh newness aligned with how students shop and search for what to wear to prom.

The 2026 Prom Collection assortment highlights four key prom dress trends:

Sleek & Shine : Metallic prom dresses, liquid satins, and subtle corset details for a modern, high-impact prom look

Showstopper : Sequin prom dresses, jewel tones, and bold sparkle designed for maximum glamour

Soft & Femme - Pastel prom dresses, floral appliqués, and romantic layers for effortless elegance

American Royalty - A preppy, polished prom trend featuring statement bows, metallic jacquards, rich satins, and structured fabrics in timeless hues.

In stores nationwide, David's Bridal brings prom to life as a shared experience; encouraging self-expression, confidence, and celebration. Shoppers can explore trending prom dresses, try on multiple styles, and discover seasonal color stories that continue to roll out throughout the prom season.

To explore prom dress trends for 2026, discover affordable prom dresses, and shop the Spring 2026 Prom Collection, visit DavidsBridal.com and follow @davidsbridal on TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest.

About David's Bridal

With over 75 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands to tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research, and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

