River City Bank Reports Net Income of $68.4 Million for 2025, Net Income for the Fourth Quarter of $21.0 Million and an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / River City Bank ("the Bank") reported net income of $68.4 million or $4.69 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2025, which compares to $73.4 million, or $4.99 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The Bank also reported net income of $21.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which compares to $21.3 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The Bank's earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025 resulted in a 13.31% return on average equity and a 1.25% return on average assets. The Bank's book value per share rose to $38.43 as of December 31, 2025 from $33.65 per share as of December 31, 2024.

Significant items impacting net income for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 include the following:

  • Loan growth - Average loans outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $446 million higher than the prior year, thereby increasing interest income from loans by $17.3 million despite an 18 basis point decrease in loan yields to 5.46% (including the impact of fair value hedges) compared to 5.64% in 2024.

  • Decreased investment securities balances and yields - Average investment securities and cash balances declined by $133 million in 2025 while yields decreased from 4.76% in 2024 to 4.08% in 2025.

  • Deposit growth - Average deposits grew by $301 million in 2025 compared to the prior year, supporting the Bank's loan growth. Cost of funds decreased for 2025 by 19 basis points to 2.85% from 3.04% in 2024. These two items led to a slight reduction in interest expense of $2.0 million for 2025, when compared to the prior year.

  • The Bank recognized a $4.7 million reduction in income related to free-standing interest rate swaps during 2025 compared to a $9.5 million increase to income in the prior year. These swaps were entered into for the purpose of hedging the medium-term fixed rate loans in the Bank's loan portfolio, as part of the Bank's standard interest rate risk management program. Approximately 14% of the Bank's interest rate swaps are free-standing as of December 31, 2025, and until these interest rate swaps are designated as a hedge to specific assets or liabilities, the mark-to-market fluctuations (positive and negative) will flow through the income statement.

  • The Bank recorded a $2.0 million provision for credit losses for 2025 compared to a $7.5 million provision of credit losses for the prior year. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank had zero non-performing loans, virtually no delinquent loans (0.02% of total loans), and the Bank's Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans was 2.24% of gross loans.

"Operating results were strong in 2025 despite net income being slightly lower in 2025 compared to 2024. Also, the Bank saw above-industry-average growth, ending the year with $5.8 billion in total assets. These results demonstrate the appreciation our customers have for more than 50 years of consistently exceptional service the Bank continues to deliver," said Steve Fleming, president and chief executive officer. "The Bank continues to perform at a high level, as reflected in the metrics of return on equity, return on assets, and operating efficiency. Credit quality remains pristine as we have not suffered any material losses on loans originated since the current management team took over in 2008. The Bank continues to utilize interest rate swap derivatives to manage our interest rate risk. All our swaps have been executed to hedge our interest rate risk - none are for speculative purposes. As such, short-term mark-to-market gains and losses in the portfolio are not reflective of the long-term benefit to our balance sheet position."

"Operational efficiency remains a core competency for the Bank, as evidenced by our 2025 efficiency ratio of 31%," said Brian Killeen, chief financial officer of River City Bank. "We view this operational efficiency as a competitive advantage that we have sustained for many years. The Bank's high quality investment securities portfolio continues to perform well with small unrealized losses of 0.4% and the Bank continues to maintain high levels of liquidity with $1.2 billion of cash and investments combined with $2.0 billion in available borrowing capacity."

Shareholders' equity for River City Bank on December 31, 2025 increased $63 million to $548 million when compared to $485 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the current year retained earnings and an increase in the value of the investment portfolio. The Bank's capital ratios remain healthy and well above the regulatory definition for being Well Capitalized with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio of 9.4% and a Total Risk Based Capital Ratio of 14.0% as of December 31, 2025.

As previously announced, during December 2025, the Bank completed a ten-for-one forward stock split of its common stock shares (effectuated as a stock dividend). The stock split was done to enhance liquidity and marketability of the Bank's common stock, which is in the best interest of shareholders. All per share and share count disclosures in this release have been updated to reflect the stock split in both the current and past periods disclosed.

Additionally, Mr. Fleming announced that the Bank's board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share (increased from $0.04 per common share) to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2026, and payable on February 24, 2026.

ABOUT RIVER CITY BANK:
As a leading boutique commercial bank with assets over $5 billion, River City Bank is the largest, independent, locally owned and managed bank in the Sacramento region, with an office in San Francisco and a presence in Southern California. River City Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking services with a tailored, concierge-like level of service, to redefine the banking experience. Please visit http://www.rivercitybank.com or call (916) 567-2600. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

RIVER CITY BANK
INCOME STATEMENT
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
December 31, 2025

Quarter
Ended

Quarter
Ended

4Q 2025 to 4Q 2024

Quarter
Ended

4Q 2025 to 3Q 2025

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

%
Variance

September 30, 2025

%
Variance

Interest income

$

74,635

$

69,890

6.8

%

$

71,751

4.0

%

Interest expense

35,951

35,087

2.5

%

34,656

3.7

%

Net interest income

38,684

34,803

11.2

%

37,095

4.3

%

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

2,753

2,520

9.2

%

(644

)

(527.5

)%

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

35,931

32,283

11.3

%

37,739

(4.8

)%

Net impact of free-standing interest rate swaps

3,095

7,122

(56.5

)%

(45

)

(6977.8

)%

Non-interest income

983

1,095

(10.2

)%

937

4.9

%

Non-interest expense

11,393

10,571

7.8

%

11,164

2.1

%

Income before taxes

28,616

29,929

(4.4

)%

27,467

4.2

%

Income tax expense

7,602

8,664

(12.3

)%

7,783

(2.3

)%

Net income

$

21,014

$

21,265

(1.2

)%

$

19,684

6.8

%

Basic Earnings Per Share

1.45

1.45

0.0

%

1.36

6.6

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

1.45

1.45

0.0

%

1.36

6.6

%

Year Ended

Year Ended

2025 to 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

% Variance

Interest income

$

282,933

$

279,136

1.4

%

Interest expense

140,429

142,449

(1.4

)%

Net interest income

142,504

136,687

4.3

%

Provision for credit losses

1,985

7,539

(73.7

)%

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

140,519

129,148

8.8

%

Net impact of free-standing interest rate swaps

(4,701

)

9,476

(149.6

)%

Non-interest income

3,752

5,122

(26.7

)%

Non-interest expense

44,479

40,091

10.9

%

Income before taxes

95,091

103,655

(8.3

)%

Income tax expense

26,676

30,256

(11.8

)%

Net income

$

68,415

$

73,399

(6.8

)%

Basic Earnings Per Share

4.69

4.99

(6.0

)%

Diluted Earnings Per Share

4.69

4.99

(6.0

)%

Year Ended

Year Ended

OPERATING RATIOS

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Return on average assets

1.25

%

1.42

%

Return on average equity

13.31

%

16.34

%

Net interest margin (TE)

2.62

%

2.66

%

Efficiency ratio (TE)

31.42

%

26.50

%

Average cost of funds

2.85

%

3.04

%

RIVER CITY BANK
BALANCE SHEET
(dollars in thousands except per share amounts)
December 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Current Quarter to Prior Year End Variance

September 30, 2025

Assets

$

%

Cash and due from financial institutions

$

477,471

$

148,666

$

328,805

221.2

%

$

339,406

Investment securities

690,533

701,040

(10,507

)

(1.5

)%

689,296

Loans by type:

Commercial real estate - owner occupied

161,543

165,235

(3,692

)

(2.2

)%

160,216

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

3,982,797

3,672,024

310,773

8.5

%

3,849,474

Construction and land development

25,760

13,087

12,673

96.8

%

15,250

Residential real estate

192,840

199,737

(6,897

)

(3.5

)%

193,291

Commercial and industrial

183,590

158,999

24,591

15.5

%

170,377

Consumer

8,242

10,131

(1,889

)

(18.6

)%

9,636

Agricultural

73,331

55,044

18,287

33.2

%

39,614

Total gross loans

4,628,103

4,274,257

353,846

8.3

%

4,437,858

Less: Net deferred loan fees & hedged loan MTM

(48,449

)

(106,100

)

57,651

(54.3

)%

(48,976

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(103,799

)

(102,163

)

(1,636

)

1.6

%

(100,771

Net loans

4,475,855

4,065,994

409,861

10.1

%

4,288,111

Accrued interest receivable

23,208

23,390

(182

)

(0.8

)%

24,861

Premise and equipment, net

10,717

10,608

109

1.0

%

10,406

Deferred tax assets, net

26,966

26,568

398

1.5

%

25,370

Swap MTM accumulated adjustment

59,282

128,725

(69,443

)

(53.9

)%

58,939

Other assets

37,858

38,537

(679

)

(1.8

)%

38,515

Total assets

$

5,801,890

$

5,143,528

$

658,362

12.8

%

$

5,474,904

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$

932,804

$

834,970

$

97,834

11.7

%

$

883,675

Money market accounts

1,177,273

940,261

237,012

25.2

%

1,064,377

NOW accounts

2,185,987

1,731,010

454,977

26.3

%

2,002,239

Savings deposits

89,915

99,742

(9,827

)

(9.9

)%

92,738

Time deposits

762,350

848,546

(86,196

)

(10.2

)%

818,107

Total deposits

5,148,329

4,454,529

693,800

15.6

%

4,861,136

Accrued interest payable

5,152

4,925

227

4.6

%

5,484

Other borrowings

25,000

50,000

(25,000

)

(50.0

)%

-

Cash collateral - From derivative counterparties

59,090

130,050

(70,960

)

(54.6

)%

62,480

Other liabilities

15,828

19,284

(3,456

)

(17.9

)%

18,104

Total liabilities

5,253,399

4,658,788

594,611

12.8

%

4,947,204

Shareholders' equity

548,491

484,740

63,751

13.2

%

527,700

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,801,890

$

5,143,528

$

658,362

12.8

%

$

5,474,904

December 31,

September 30,

June 30

March 31,

December 31,

CAPITAL RATIOS

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.4

%

9.5

%

9.4

%

9.3

%

9.1

%

Common equity 1 capital ratio

12.8

%

12.6

%

12.5

%

12.4

%

12.3

%

Tier 1 risked based capital ratio

12.8

%

12.6

%

12.5

%

12.4

%

12.3

%

Total risked based capital ratio

14.0

%

13.9

%

13.7

%

13.6

%

13.5

%

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

Delinquent loans/Total loans

0.02

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.15

%

Allowance for credit losses/Total gross loans

2.24

%

2.27

%

2.33

%

2.36

%

2.39

%

Allowance for credit losses/Non-performing loans

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Non-performing loans/Total gross loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Total YTD net charge-off ratio

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

High

Low

River City Bank Stock (4th Quarter 2025 Trading Range)

$

50.00

$

38.20

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Book Value Per Share

$

38.43

$

33.65

Common Shares

14,272,790

14,403,700

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Fully Diluted Shares - Wtd Avg Shares Outstanding - QTD

14,507,246

14,647,180

Fully Diluted Shares - Wtd Avg Shares Outstanding - YTD

14,584,314

14,710,670

For information about River City Bank stock, please contact IR@rivercitybank.com.

SOURCE: River City Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/river-city-bank-reports-net-income-of-68.4-million-for-2025-net-inco-1129809

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
