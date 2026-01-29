Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Rumbu Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: RMB) ("Rumbu" or the "Company"), announces that it held its Annual and Special Meeting of Rumbu Shareholders on January 14, 2026. At the Meeting, the Shareholders approved all Resolutions including approval of KMSS LLP as the Auditors for the Company, the current slate of Directors and the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Company is also pleased to announce that it received an amended and improved Term Sheet from the Bank of Montreal, its principal lender.

In addition, the Company plans to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 2,000,000 Units, with each Unit comprised of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share Purchase Warrant. Each Unit is priced at $1.00 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000. One Warrant together with $1.40 will enable the holder to acquire one (1) additional Common Share of the Company for a period of twelve (12) months from the closing date of the Private Placement. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be utilized for general working capital, including the acquisition of additional funeral homes by the Company. Closing of the Offering is subject to several conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Offering") under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. The Offering is being made in all the Provinces of Canada (except Quebec) and other qualifying jurisdictions including the United States and to a limited number of international investors outside of Canada and the United States. The Units offered under the Offering will be immediately "free-trading" under applicable Canadian Securities Laws. Units sold to subscribers resident in the United States and jurisdictions other than Canada may be subject to additional restrictions on trading. The offering document for the Private Placement will be available on the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or around February 27, 2026 (the "Closing") or such other date as the Company may determine. The Company is also prepared to pay 6% cash and 6% Warrants to registered dealers or finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable laws.

The Securities of Rumbu being offered have not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent, U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

