Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2025

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) (the "Company" or "Avidbank Holdings"), the holding company for Avidbank, a California state-chartered bank (the "Bank"), announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $6.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $37.7 million, or ($4.12) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 and net income of $6.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported a net loss of $19.6 million, or ($2.25) per diluted share, compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Results for the year ended December 31, 2025, included a $62.4 million loss on the sale of available-for-sale securities. Excluding that item, adjusted net income(1) totaled $24.9 million, or $2.80 per adjusted diluted share(1) for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $3.9 million, or 18%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Period-end loans, net of deferred loan fees increased $189.9 million, or 38% annualized, from September 30, 2025.

Average deposits increased $91.6 million, or 18% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025 and $241.6 million, or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Period-end deposits increased $136.9 million, or 27% annualized, from September 30, 2025.

Net interest margin expanded to 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.90% in the third quarter of 2025 and 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Return on average assets was 1.12% compared to (6.35%) in the third quarter of 2025 and 1.14% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The return on average assets-adjusted (1) was 1.12% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.13% in the third quarter of 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 51.72% compared to (35.28%) in the third quarter of 2025 and 52.53% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio-adjusted (1) was 51.72% compared to 55.72% in the third quarter of 2025.

Book value per share was $25.66 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.66 from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $2.09 from December 31, 2024.

Non-performing assets to total assets totaled 0.95% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.12% at September 30, 2025 and 0.06% at December 31, 2024. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the downgrade of two well-collateralized construction loans and one commercial loan.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

In August of 2025, the Company completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of its common stock, issuing an aggregate total of 3,001,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $23.00 per share. After deductions for underwriting fees, commissions and offering expenses, the Company's net proceeds from the IPO totaled $61.3 million.

We repositioned the securities portfolio and took the following actions. Sold $274.7 million in available-for-sale securities for a loss of $62.4 million; purchased $205.4 million in available-for-sale securities with an average purchase yield of 4.57%; and paid off existing short-term borrowings using proceeds from the IPO and securities sales.

Period-end loans, net of deferred loan fees increased $283.5 million, or 15%, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024.

Average deposits increased $241.6 million, or 13%, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024. Period-end deposits increased $294.7 million, or 16%, from December 31, 2024.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.80% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.44% for the same period in the prior year.

Return on average assets was (0.83%) for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 0.93% for the previous year. Excluding the loss on the sale of available-for-sale securities, the return on average assets-adjusted (1) , was 1.06% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 0.93% for the same period in 2024.

The efficiency ratio was 170.65% at December 31, 2025, compared to 58.27% at December 31, 2024. Excluding the loss from the sale of available-for-sale securities, the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) improved to 56.56% for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We closed 2025 with a strong quarter as well as significant momentum and a clear trajectory for 2026. Our fourth quarter performance was driven by all five of our verticals in both loans and deposits. We achieved this through the dedication and resilience of our bankers and employees."

Mordell added, "While non-performing loans increased this quarter partially due to the downgrade of two construction credits, these loans are well-collateralized and supported by strong underlying collateral."

Mordell concluded, "Asset quality remains solid overall, and we remain confident in the strength of our loan portfolio and our disciplined underwriting practices."

Results of Operations

Net interest income totaled $25.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million, or 41% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $5.8 million, or 30%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 23 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025, and a 64-basis-point increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by higher average loan balances, lower average short-term borrowings, an increase in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and lower cost of deposits as well as improvement in interest income due to the sale of low-yielding securities as part of the repositioning of our available-for-sale securities portfolio during the third quarter of 2025. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2025 included $726 thousand in interest income reversals related to loans placed on non-accrual status. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest income increased $12.1 million, or 16%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, while net interest margin increased 36 basis points from 3.44% to 3.80% during the same period.

The yield on securities increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 4.61% compared to 2.55% in the third quarter of 2025 and 2.29% in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the sale of lower-yielding available-for-sale securities during the third quarter of 2025. The yield on loans in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 6.68%, a decrease of 30 basis points from the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in loan yields was driven by reductions in the prime rate and lower loan fees. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the yield on securities increased 55 basis points while loan yields decreased 38 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year.

The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 10 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 while overall funding costs declined by 34 basis points during the same period. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased 18 basis points, and the overall cost of funding was down 63 basis points compared to the same period in 2024.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.18%, a decrease of 32 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 61 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The cost of deposits in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 2.39%, a decrease of 28 basis points from the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 55 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.43%, a decrease of 56 basis points compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. The cost of deposits for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 2.64%, down 37 basis points from the same period in the prior year.

The provision for credit losses was $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $779 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision was higher in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter primarily due to higher loan balances and the specific reserve on one commercial non-accrual loan. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses totaled $5.1 million compared to $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income was $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to ($60.9) million in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2025 included $375 thousand in warrant and success fee income, partially offset by a decrease in other investments income. For the year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income totaled ($56.4) million compared to $6.0 million for the prior year. Included in the 2025 year-to-date total was a $62.4 million loss on the sale of securities resulting from the repositioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio.

Non-interest expense totaled $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the third quarter was primarily due to higher legal and professional fees, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits expense driven by higher capitalized loan origination costs during the fourth quarter of 2025. For the year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense was $52.8 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 12%, compared to the same period in the prior year primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits. There were 151 full-time equivalent employees on December 31, 2025, unchanged from September 30, 2025, and compared to 148 on December 31, 2024.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 31.1% compared to 28.9% in the third quarter of 2025 and 29.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the current quarter was primarily due to state tax impacts from changes in California law requiring financial institutions to apportion business income using a single sales factor for tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2025, which included further remeasurement of deferred tax assets. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the effective tax rate was 27.5% compared to 29.5% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $2.57 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $2.36 billion as of September 30, 2025, and $2.30 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $154.6 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $177.3 million on September 30, 2025, and $82.7 million on December 31, 2024.

Loans, net of deferred loan fees, on December 31, 2025, totaled $2.15 billion, an increase of $189.9 million, or 38% annualized, from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $283.5 million, or 15%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in loans during the fourth quarter of 2025 included an increase of $178.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $15.3 million in multi-family loans and $11.5 million in non-owner-occupied loans. Partially offsetting the increase in loans were decreases of $13.5 million in construction and land loans and $11.0 million in owner-occupied loans.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.3 million on December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $1.2 million from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $3.6 million compared to December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.15% on December 31, 2025, compared to 1.19% on September 30, 2025 and 1.12% as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans to total loans was 1.14% at December 31, 3025, up 100 basis points compared to September 30, 2025 and up 107 basis points from December 31, 2024. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the downgrade of two well-collateralized construction loans.

The available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $218.2 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $173.6 million at September 30, 2025, and $296.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase during the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to purchases of securities resulting from repositioning our available-for-sale securities portfolio. The net unrealized loss for the available-for-sale portfolio totaled $328 thousand as of December 31, 2025, compared to $689 thousand at September 30, 2025 and $72.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Deposits were $2.19 billion on December 31, 2025, an increase of $136.9 million, or 27% annualized, from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $294.7 million, or 16% from December 31, 2024. The change in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2025 included an $85.2 million increase in non-interest-bearing demand deposits and an increase of $67.0 million in money market and savings, partially offset by a $15.2 million decrease in time deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $2.14 billion, an increase of $91.6 million from the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $241.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $43.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2025 and $103.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Short-term borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2025 were $60.0 million, compared to $0 at September 30, 2025, and $185.0 million at December 31, 2024.

Book value per share was $25.66 on December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.66 compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $2.09 compared to December 31, 2024. The overall increase was due to new shares issued as part of the IPO during the third quarter of 2025. Total shareholders' equity was $281.0 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $7.9 million compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $94.6 million from December 31, 2024.

Other Information

(1) A non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.

About Avidbank Holdings

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, structured finance, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, fund finance, and real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). This press release also includes non-GAAP financial information, which should be considered supplemental to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted efficiency ratio and taxable equivalent net interest income are reasonable measures to understand the Company's core operating performance and are important to many investors who are interested in understanding our profitability prospects from our core operations.

However, we acknowledge that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other banking companies use. Other banking companies may use names similar to those we use for the non-GAAP financial measures we disclose but may calculate them differently. You should understand how we and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. For a description of the non-GAAP financial information included herein and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our possible or assumed financial condition, results of operations, including descriptions of our business plans, strategy and expectations, capital and financing needs and liquidity and regulatory and competitive outlook. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the forward-looking information and statements are based largely on our expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond our control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertain market conditions and economic trends nationally, regionally and particularly in the Bay Area (which we define as the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma) and California; economic conditions affecting the venture capital and private equity industries, including any decline in overall portfolio company investment, merger and acquisition activity and other liquidity events affecting venture and private equity fund and their portfolio companies; risks related to the concentration of our business in California, and specifically within the Bay Area, including risks associated with any downturn in the real estate sector; incurrence of losses in connection with the repositioning of our available-for-sale securities portfolio utilizing the proceeds from our recently completed public offering; the effects of a prolonged government shutdown; the occurrence of significant natural disasters, including fires and earthquakes, and acts of war or terrorism; our ability to conduct our business could be disrupted by natural or man-made disasters, including the effects of pandemic viruses; changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of our loans and deposits and our net interest income; risks related to our strategic focus on lending to small to medium-sized businesses; the sufficiency of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for potential loan losses and the value of loan collateral and securities; our ability to attract and retain executive officers and key employees and their client and community relationships; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality and losses in our loan portfolio; the costs of effects and results of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings and lawsuits we are or may become subject to; the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of and our ability to comply with, any regulations or regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity and to raise necessary capital to fund our growth strategy and operations or to meet increased minimum regulatory capital levels; the effects of increased competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial services; technological changes and developments; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of our common stock; risks associated with unauthorized access, cyber-crime and other threats to data security; the effects of any strategic transactions we may make or evaluate, and the costs associated with any potential or actual strategic transaction; our ability to comply with various governmental and regulatory requirements applicable to financial institutions, including supervisory actions by federal and state banking agencies; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, accounting, securities and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, and economic stimulus programs; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including the policies of the Federal Reserve and policies related to tariffs; our ability to implement, maintain and improve effective internal controls; our use of the net proceeds from our recent public offering; and our success at managing any of the risks involved any of the foregoing items. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors" therein and available at the SEC's Internet site www.sec.gov. The foregoing factors should not be considered exhaustive. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict their occurrence or how they will affect us. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information. Therefore, we caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking information and statements. We disclaim any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Twelve For the Three Months Ended Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 INCOME HIGHLIGHTS Net income / (loss) $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ (19,553 ) $ 21,015 Net income-adjusted (2) $ 6,949 $ 6,707 $ 5,797 $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ 24,889 $ 21,015 PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.66 $ (4.12 ) $ 0.77 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 $ (2.25 ) $ 2.83 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share 0.65 (4.12 ) 0.75 0.71 0.84 (2.25 ) 2.76 Diluted earnings per share-adjusted (2) 0.65 0.72 0.75 0.71 0.84 2.80 2.76 Book value per share 25.66 25.00 25.80 24.85 23.57 25.66 23.57 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets (1) 1.12 % (6.35 )% 1.00 % 0.96 % 1.14 % (0.83 )% 0.93 % Return on average assets-adjusted (1)(2) 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.00 % 0.96 % 1.14 % 1.06 % 0.93 % Return on average equity (1) 9.90 % (63.19 )% 11.59 % 11.49 % 13.65 % (8.61 )% 11.98 % Return on average equity-adjusted (1) (2) 9.90 % 11.23 % 11.59 % 11.49 % 13.65 % 10.95 % 11.98 % Net interest margin (1) 4.13 % 3.90 % 3.60 % 3.52 % 3.49 % 3.80 % 3.44 % Efficiency ratio 51.72 % (35.28 )% 57.77 % 62.57 % 52.53 % 170.65 % 58.27 % Efficiency ratio-adjusted (2) 51.72 % 55.72 % 57.77 % 62.57 % 52.53 % 56.56 % 58.27 % Average loans to average deposits 94.78 % 94.14 % 95.69 % 98.55 % 95.86 % 95.71 % 100.10 % CAPITAL Tier 1 leverage ratio (3) 11.23 % 11.14 % 10.53 % 10.39 % 10.35 % 11.23 % 10.35 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (3) 11.05 % 11.68 % 11.02 % 11.10 % 10.59 % 11.05 % 10.59 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (3) 11.05 % 11.68 % 11.02 % 11.10 % 10.59 % 11.05 % 10.59 % Total risk-based capital ratio (3) 12.57 % 13.48 % 12.76 % 12.86 % 12.30 % 12.57 % 12.30 % Common equity ratio 10.93 % 11.56 % 8.55 % 8.48 % 8.09 % 10.93 % 8.09 % SHARES OUTSTANDING Number of common shares outstanding 10,947,967 10,925,102 7,923,946 7,912,184 7,906,761 10,947,967 7,906,761 Average common shares outstanding - basic 10,579,753 9,168,707 7,534,264 7,488,051 7,455,650 8,702,468 7,426,096 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,754,488 9,168,707 7,686,385 7,682,884 7,661,711 8,702,468 7,604,442 ASSET QUALITY Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.12 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.95 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.95 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.14 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 1.14 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.30 % (0.01 )% 0.00 % (0.01 )% 0.93 % 0.07 % 0.24 % AVERAGE BALANCES Loans, net of deferred loan fees $ 2,024,325 $ 1,924,537 $ 1,887,263 $ 1,858,716 $ 1,815,933 $ 1,924,166 $ 1,797,626 Debt securities 196,462 181,154 293,640 296,422 308,502 241,480 311,662 Total assets 2,459,110 2,357,158 2,322,264 2,289,935 2,250,086 2,357,580 2,252,814 Deposits 2,135,876 2,044,228 1,972,215 1,885,993 1,894,321 2,010,357 1,795,904 Shareholders' equity 278,382 236,903 200,608 191,891 188,170 227,210 175,348

(1) Annualized for the periods presented. (2) A non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table. (3) Ratios presented are for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. and are estimated for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from financial institutions $ 7,942 $ 12,006 $ 2,800 $ 18,866 $ 8,662 Due from Federal Reserve Bank and interest- bearing deposits in other financial institutions 146,627 165,313 127,123 106,135 74,039 Total cash and cash equivalents 154,569 177,319 129,923 125,001 82,701 Debt securities available-for-sale 218,160 173,588 292,808 296,617 296,556 Loans, net of deferred loan fees 2,148,439 1,958,585 1,911,718 1,841,187 1,864,942 Allowance for credit losses on loans (22,261 ) (21,025 ) (19,624 ) (18,722 ) (18,679 ) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans 2,126,178 1,937,560 1,892,094 1,822,465 1,846,263 Bank-owned life insurance 13,045 12,953 12,857 12,764 12,674 Premises and equipment, net 1,526 1,739 1,927 2,118 2,331 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 56,165 59,295 62,520 60,957 63,963 Total assets $ 2,569,643 $ 2,362,454 $ 2,392,129 $ 2,319,922 $ 2,304,488 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 556,972 $ 471,770 $ 443,540 $ 419,823 $ 414,327 Interest-bearing checking 1,069,272 1,069,344 1,087,621 965,467 993,219 Money market and savings 532,149 465,198 399,849 399,010 338,578 Time 27,680 42,846 46,770 58,273 74,468 Non-reciprocal brokered (1) - - 25,001 86,915 70,763 Total deposits 2,186,073 2,049,158 2,002,781 1,929,488 1,891,355 Subordinated debt, net 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 22,000 Short-term borrowings 60,000 - 145,000 155,000 185,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 20,591 18,183 17,929 16,815 19,771 Total liabilities 2,288,664 2,089,341 2,187,710 2,123,303 2,118,126 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 169,990 169,342 107,608 106,839 106,997 Retained earnings 111,150 104,201 141,936 136,139 130,703 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (161 ) (430 ) (45,125 ) (46,359 ) (51,338 ) Total shareholders' equity 280,979 273,113 204,419 196,619 186,362 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,569,643 $ 2,362,454 $ 2,392,129 $ 2,319,922 $ 2,304,488

(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of December 31, 2025, September 30 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, an additional $475.4 million, $522.5 million, $495.4 million, $447.8 million and $470.0 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Twelve For the Three Months Ended Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and fees on loans $ 34,093 $ 33,880 $ 32,967 $ 31,885 $ 32,308 $ 132,825 $ 130,878 Interest on debt securities 2,274 1,157 1,703 1,749 1,770 6,883 7,162 Federal Home Loan Bank dividends 185 184 181 185 185 735 752 Other interest income 1,775 2,033 793 706 681 5,307 3,649 Total interest income 38,327 37,254 35,644 34,525 34,944 145,750 142,441 Deposit interest expense 12,887 13,776 13,669 12,827 14,015 53,159 54,146 Interest on short-term borrowings 6 385 1,242 1,911 1,437 3,544 11,879 Interest on subordinated debt 421 443 443 435 293 1,742 1,194 Total interest expense 13,314 14,604 15,354 15,173 15,745 58,445 67,219 Net interest income 25,013 22,650 20,290 19,352 19,199 87,305 75,222 Provision for credit losses 2,838 1,355 925 - 779 5,118 4,096 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 22,175 21,295 19,365 19,352 18,420 82,187 71,126 Service charges and fees 797 779 840 762 649 3,178 2,600 Foreign exchange income 254 267 196 220 191 937 896 Income from bank-owned life insurance 93 96 93 90 93 372 508 Warrant and success fee income 375 - 273 - 65 648 65 Net loss on sale of securities - (62,391 ) - - - (62,391 ) - Other investment income 146 315 (23 ) 47 637 485 1,092 Other income 102 82 159 52 205 395 849 Total non-interest income 1,767 (60,852 ) 1,538 1,171 1,840 (56,376 ) 6,010 Salaries and benefit expenses 9,574 9,766 8,978 9,097 7,389 37,415 32,499 Occupancy and equipment expenses 730 723 759 996 919 3,208 4,019 Data processing 770 792 759 615 613 2,936 2,412 Regulatory assessments 521 445 420 544 541 1,930 2,083 Legal and professional fees 890 591 715 511 452 2,707 2,139 Other operating expenses 1,366 1,162 978 1,079 1,138 4,585 4,181 Total non-interest expense 13,851 13,479 12,609 12,842 11,052 52,781 47,333 Income / (loss) before income taxes 10,091 (53,036 ) 8,294 7,681 9,208 (26,970 ) 29,803 Provision / (benefit) for income taxes 3,142 (15,301 ) 2,497 2,245 2,751 (7,417 ) 8,788 Net Income / (loss) $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ (19,553 ) $ 21,015 Basic earnings / (loss) per common share $ 0.66 $ (4.12 ) $ 0.77 $ 0.73 $ 0.87 $ (2.25 ) $ 2.83 Diluted earnings / (loss) per common share 0.65 (4.12 ) 0.75 0.71 0.84 (2.25 ) 2.76 Weighted average shares - basic 10,579,753 9,168,707 7,534,264 7,488,051 7,455,650 8,702,468 7,426,096 Weighted average shares - diluted 10,754,488 9,168,707 7,686,385 7,682,884 7,661,711 8,702,468 7,604,442

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Interest Yields Interest Yields Average Income/ or Average Income/ or Balance Expense Rates (5) Balance Expense Rates (5) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees (1) $ 2,024,325 $ 34,093 6.68 % $ 1,924,537 $ 33,880 6.98 % Fed funds sold / interest-bearing deposits 175,590 1,775 4.01 % 189,921 2,033 4.25 % Debt securities Taxable debt securities 193,816 2,244 4.59 % 178,637 1,126 2.50 % Non-taxable debt securities (2) 2,646 38 5.70 % 2,517 39 6.15 % Total debt securities 196,462 2,282 4.61 % 181,154 1,165 2.55 % FHLB stock 8,409 185 8.73 % 8,409 184 8.68 % Total interest-earning assets 2,404,786 38,335 6.32 % 2,304,021 37,262 6.42 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 13,506 7,019 All other assets (3) 40,818 46,118 Total assets $ 2,459,110 $ 2,357,158 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,088,413 $ 9,186 3.35 % $ 1,074,064 $ 9,961 3.68 % Money market and savings 489,587 3,449 2.79 % 433,135 3,336 3.06 % Time deposits 31,266 252 3.20 % 43,897 365 3.30 % Non-reciprocal brokered deposits - - 0.00 % 10,283 114 4.40 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,609,266 12,887 3.18 % 1,561,379 13,776 3.50 % Short-term borrowings 652 6 3.65 % 33,500 385 4.56 % Subordinated debt 22,000 421 7.59 % 22,000 443 7.99 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,631,918 13,314 3.24 % 1,616,879 14,604 3.58 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 526,610 482,849 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,200 20,527 Shareholders' equity 278,382 236,903 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,459,110 $ 2,357,158 Net interest spread 3.08 % 2.83 % Net interest income and margin (4) $ 25,021 4.13 % $ 22,658 3.90 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 4.13 % 3.90 % Cost of deposits $ 2,135,876 $ 12,887 2.39 % $ 2,044,228 $ 13,776 2.67 %

(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $353 thousand and $444 thousand, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $21.8 million and $20.1 million, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Annualized for the periods presented.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest Yields Interest Yields Average Income/ or Average Income/ or Balance Expense Rates (5) Balance Expense Rates (5) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees (1) $ 2,024,325 $ 34,093 6.68 % $ 1,815,933 $ 32,308 7.08 % Fed funds sold / interest-bearing deposits 175,590 1,775 4.01 % 57,698 681 4.70 % Debt securities Taxable debt securities 193,816 2,244 4.59 % 305,963 1,741 2.26 % Non-taxable debt securities (2) 2,646 38 5.70 % 2,539 36 5.64 % Total debt securities 196,462 2,282 4.61 % 308,502 1,777 2.29 % FHLB stock 8,409 185 8.73 % 8,409 185 8.75 % Total interest-earning assets 2,404,786 38,335 6.32 % 2,190,542 34,951 6.35 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 13,506 14,016 All other assets (3) 40,818 45,528 Total assets $ 2,459,110 $ 2,250,086 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,088,413 $ 9,186 3.35 % $ 994,121 $ 9,840 3.94 % Money market and savings 489,587 3,449 2.79 % 351,126 2,794 3.17 % Time deposits 31,266 252 3.20 % 77,203 744 3.83 % Non-reciprocal brokered deposits - - 0.00 % 49,064 637 5.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,609,266 12,887 3.18 % 1,471,514 14,015 3.79 % Short-term borrowings 652 6 3.65 % 119,707 1,437 4.78 % Subordinated debt 22,000 421 7.59 % 21,993 293 5.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,631,918 13,314 3.24 % 1,613,214 15,745 3.88 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 526,610 422,807 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,200 25,895 Shareholders' equity 278,382 188,170 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,459,110 $ 2,250,086 Net interest spread 3.08 % 2.47 % Net interest income and margin (4) $ 25,021 4.13 % $ 19,206 3.49 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 4.13 % 3.49 % Cost of deposits $ 2,135,876 $ 12,887 2.39 % $ 1,894,321 $ 14,015 2.94 %

(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $353 thousand and $491 thousand, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.

(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $21.8 million and $22.2 million, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Annualized for the periods presented.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest Yields Interest Yields Average Income/ or Average Income/ or Balance Expense Rates Balance Expense Rates Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of deferred fees (1) $ 1,924,166 $ 132,825 6.90 % $ 1,797,626 $ 130,878 7.28 % Fed funds sold / interest-bearing deposits 126,340 5,307 4.20 % 68,722 3,649 5.31 % Debt securities Taxable debt securities 238,877 6,761 2.83 % 309,652 7,067 2.28 % Non-taxable debt securities (2) 2,603 155 5.95 % 2,010 120 5.97 % Total debt securities 241,480 6,916 2.86 % 311,662 7,187 2.31 % FHLB stock 8,409 735 8.74 % 8,409 752 8.94 % Total interest-earning assets 2,300,395 145,783 6.34 % 2,186,419 142,466 6.52 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,865 13,048 All other assets (3) 46,320 53,347 Total assets $ 2,357,580 $ 2,252,814 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,039,916 $ 37,160 3.57 % $ 857,409 $ 35,112 4.10 % Money market and savings 426,951 12,750 2.99 % 326,934 10,729 3.28 % Time deposits 45,626 1,575 3.45 % 76,846 3,144 4.09 % Non-reciprocal brokered deposits 37,381 1,674 4.48 % 97,078 5,161 5.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,549,874 53,159 3.43 % 1,358,267 54,146 3.99 % Short-term borrowings 77,573 3,544 4.57 % 233,290 11,879 5.09 % Subordinated debt 22,000 1,742 7.92 % 21,956 1,194 5.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,649,447 58,445 3.54 % 1,613,513 67,219 4.17 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 460,483 437,637 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 20,440 26,316 Shareholders' equity 227,210 175,348 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,357,580 $ 2,252,814 Net interest spread 2.80 % 2.35 % Net interest income and margin (4) $ 87,338 3.80 % $ 75,247 3.44 % Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.80 % 3.44 % Cost of deposits $ 2,010,357 $ 53,159 2.64 % $ 1,795,904 $ 54,146 3.01 %

(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $1.7 million and $1.8 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate. (3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $20.0 million and $20.9 million, respectively. (4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

As of / For the Year-to-Date Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Period Ended December 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 21,025 $ 19,624 $ 18,722 $ 18,679 $ 22,315 $ 18,679 $ 19,131 Provision for credit losses on loans 2,759 1,364 891 - 630 5,014 3,909 Charge-offs (1,523 ) - - - (4,266 ) (1,523 ) (4,361 ) Recoveries - 37 11 43 - 91 - Balance, end of period $ 22,261 $ 21,025 $ 19,624 $ 18,722 $ 18,679 $ 22,261 $ 18,679 Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 2,272 $ 2,281 $ 2,247 $ 2,247 $ 2,098 $ 2,247 $ 2,060 Provision for unfunded commitments 79 (9 ) 34 - 149 104 187 Balance, end of period $ 2,351 $ 2,272 $ 2,281 $ 2,247 $ 2,247 $ 2,351 $ 2,247 Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments $ 24,612 $ 23,297 $ 21,905 $ 20,969 $ 20,926 $ 24,612 $ 20,926 Provision for credit losses Provision for credit losses on loans $ 2,759 $ 1,364 $ 891 $ - $ 630 $ 5,014 $ 3,909 Provision for unfunded commitments 79 (9 ) 34 - 149 104 187 Total provision for credit losses $ 2,838 $ 1,355 $ 925 $ - $ 779 $ 5,118 $ 4,096 Non-Performing Assets Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $ 24,502 $ 2,761 $ 1,352 $ 1,360 $ 1,367 $ 24,502 $ 1,367 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing - - - - - - - Non-performing loans 24,502 2,761 1,352 1,360 1,367 24,502 1,367 Other real estate owned - - - - - - - Non-performing assets $ 24,502 $ 2,761 $ 1,352 $ 1,360 $ 1,367 $ 24,502 $ 1,367 Non-Performing Loans by Type: Commercial $ 5,088 $ 2,761 $ 1,352 $ 1,360 $ 1,367 $ 5,088 $ 1,367 Construction and land 19,414 - - - - 19,414 - Total Non-performing loans $ 24,502 $ 2,761 $ 1,352 $ 1,360 $ 1,367 $ 24,502 $ 1,367 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.04 % 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.00 % 1.04 % 1.00 % Total allowance for credit losses- loans and unfunded commitments 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 90.85 % 761.50 % 1451.48 % 1367.62 % 1366.42 % 90.85 % 1366.42 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.95 % 0.12 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.95 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.14 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 1.14 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.30 % (0.01 )% 0.00 % (0.01 )% 0.93 % 0.07 % 0.24 % Criticized loans to total loans 0.50 % 1.48 % 1.87 % 1.43 % 2.27 % 0.50 % 2.27 % Classified loans to total loans 1.22 % 0.44 % 0.38 % 0.20 % 0.22 % 1.22 % 0.22 %

(1) Annualized for the periods presented.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Loans and Deposits (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Current Year Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Quarter Over Year 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Change Change Loans Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,049,530 $ 871,524 $ 855,049 $ 803,920 $ 816,963 $ 178,006 $ 232,567 Commercial real estate Multi-family 265,105 249,802 241,399 227,003 216,018 15,303 49,087 Owner Occupied 165,130 176,171 168,393 142,764 142,650 (11,041 ) 22,480 Non-Owner Occupied 424,107 412,623 407,955 405,788 414,551 11,484 9,556 Construction and land 196,243 209,750 204,973 226,641 246,301 (13,507 ) (50,058 ) Residential 45,669 36,399 31,560 32,985 27,494 9,270 18,175 Total real estate loans 1,096,254 1,084,745 1,054,280 1,035,181 1,047,014 11,509 49,240 Other loans 2,655 2,316 2,389 2,086 965 339 1,690 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 2,148,439 $ 1,958,585 $ 1,911,718 $ 1,841,187 $ 1,864,942 $ 189,854 $ 283,497 Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 556,972 $ 471,770 $ 443,540 $ 419,823 $ 414,327 $ 85,202 $ 142,645 Interest-bearing checking 1,069,272 1,069,344 1,087,621 965,467 993,219 (72 ) 76,053 Money market and savings 532,149 465,198 399,849 399,010 338,578 66,951 193,571 Time 27,680 42,846 46,770 58,273 74,468 (15,166 ) (46,788 ) Non-reciprocal brokered (1) - - 25,001 86,915 70,763 - (70,763 ) Total deposits $ 2,186,073 $ 2,049,158 $ 2,002,781 $ 1,929,488 $ 1,891,355 $ 136,915 $ 294,718 Average Deposits Non-interest-bearing demand $ 526,610 $ 482,849 $ 425,154 $ 405,746 $ 422,807 $ 43,761 $ 103,803 Interest-bearing checking 1,088,413 1,074,064 1,038,372 956,994 994,121 14,349 94,292 Money market and savings 489,587 433,135 398,438 385,434 351,126 56,452 138,461 Time 31,266 43,897 47,398 60,282 77,203 (12,631 ) (45,937 ) Non-reciprocal brokered - 10,283 62,853 77,537 49,064 (10,283 ) (49,064 ) Total deposits $ 2,135,876 $ 2,044,228 $ 1,972,215 $ 1,885,993 $ 1,894,321 $ 91,648 $ 241,555

(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, an additional $475.4 million, $522.5 million, $495.4 million, $447.8 million, and $470.0 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.

AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted efficiency ratio and taxable equivalent net interest income are reasonable measures to understand the Company's core operating performance and are important to many investors who are interested in understanding our profitability prospects from our core operations. In addition, management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company on a fully taxable equivalent basis. The non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income adjustment facilitates performance comparisons between taxable and tax-free assets by increasing the tax-free income by an amount equivalent to the Federal income taxes that would have been paid if this income were taxable at the Company's 21% Federal statutory rate.

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Dec. 31, 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation Net income / (loss) - GAAP $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ (19,553 ) $ 21,015 Loss on sale of securities - 62,391 - - - 62,391 - Tax impact of loss on sale of securities - (17,949 ) - - - (17,949 ) - Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,949 $ 6,707 $ 5,797 $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ 24,889 $ 21,015 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share reconciliation Diluted earnings / (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.65 $ (4.12 ) $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.84 $ (2.25 ) $ 2.76 Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax - 4.84 - - - 5.05 - Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.65 $ 0.72 $ 0.75 $ 0.71 $ 0.84 $ 2.80 $ 2.76 Non-GAAP adjusted return on average assets reconciliation Net income / (loss) - GAAP $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ (19,553 ) $ 21,015 Average total assets 2,459,110 2,357,158 2,322,264 2,289,935 2,250,086 2,357,580 2,252,814 Return on average assets - GAAP (1) 1.12 % (6.35 )% 1.00 % 0.96 % 1.14 % (0.83 )% 0.93 % Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,949 $ 6,707 $ 5,797 $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ 24,889 $ 21,015 Average total assets 2,459,110 2,357,158 2,322,264 2,289,935 2,250,086 2,357,580 2,252,814 Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.00 % 0.96 % 1.14 % 1.06 % 0.93 % Non-GAAP adjusted return on average equity reconciliation Net income / (loss) - GAAP $ 6,949 $ (37,735 ) $ 5,797 $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ (19,553 ) $ 21,015 Average total equity 278,382 236,903 200,608 191,891 188,170 227,210 175,348 Return on average equity - GAAP (1) 9.90 % (63.19 )% 11.59 % 11.49 % 13.65 % (8.61 )% 11.98 % Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,949 $ 6,707 $ 5,797 $ 5,436 $ 6,457 $ 24,889 $ 21,015 Average total equity 278,382 236,903 200,608 191,891 188,170 227,210 175,348 Return on average equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) (1) 9.90 % 11.23 % 11.59 % 11.49 % 13.65 % 10.95 % 11.98 % Non-GAAP adjusted efficiency ratio reconciliation Non-interest expense $ 13,851 $ 13,479 $ 12,609 $ 12,842 $ 11,052 $ 52,781 $ 47,333 Net interest income 25,013 22,650 20,290 19,352 19,199 87,305 75,222 Non-interest income 1,767 (60,852 ) 1,538 1,171 1,840 (56,376 ) 6,010 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 51.72 % (35.28 )% 57.77 % 62.57 % 52.53 % 170.65 % 58.27 % Non-interest expense $ 13,851 $ 13,479 $ 12,609 $ 12,842 $ 11,052 $ 52,781 $ 47,333 Net interest income 25,013 22,650 20,290 19,352 19,199 87,305 75,222 Non-interest income 1,767 (60,852 ) 1,538 1,171 1,840 (56,376 ) 6,010 Loss on sale of securities - 62,391 - - - 62,391 - Non-interest income - adjusted 1,767 1,539 1,538 1,171 1,840 6,015 6,010 Efficiency ratio - adjusted (non-GAAP) 51.72 % 55.72 % 57.77 % 62.57 % 52.53 % 56.56 % 58.27 % Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation Net interest income - GAAP $ 25,013 $ 22,650 $ 20,290 $ 19,352 $ 19,199 $ 87,305 $ 75,222 Taxable equivalent adjustment 8 8 8 8 7 33 25 Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 25,021 $ 22,658 $ 20,298 $ 19,360 $ 19,206 $ 87,338 $ 75,247

(1) Annualized for the periods presented.

