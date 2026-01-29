Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2025

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBH) (the "Company" or "Avidbank Holdings"), the holding company for Avidbank, a California state-chartered bank (the "Bank"), announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $6.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $37.7 million, or ($4.12) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 and net income of $6.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported a net loss of $19.6 million, or ($2.25) per diluted share, compared to net income of $21.0 million, or $2.76 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Results for the year ended December 31, 2025, included a $62.4 million loss on the sale of available-for-sale securities. Excluding that item, adjusted net income(1) totaled $24.9 million, or $2.80 per adjusted diluted share(1) for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $3.9 million, or 18%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
Period-end loans, net of deferred loan fees increased $189.9 million, or 38% annualized, from September 30, 2025.
Average deposits increased $91.6 million, or 18% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025 and $241.6 million, or 13%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Period-end deposits increased $136.9 million, or 27% annualized, from September 30, 2025.
Net interest margin expanded to 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.90% in the third quarter of 2025 and 3.49% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Return on average assets was 1.12% compared to (6.35%) in the third quarter of 2025 and 1.14% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The return on average assets-adjusted(1) was 1.12% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.13% in the third quarter of 2025.
The efficiency ratio was 51.72% compared to (35.28%) in the third quarter of 2025 and 52.53% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The efficiency ratio-adjusted(1) was 51.72% compared to 55.72% in the third quarter of 2025.
Book value per share was $25.66 at December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.66 from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $2.09 from December 31, 2024.
Non-performing assets to total assets totaled 0.95% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.12% at September 30, 2025 and 0.06% at December 31, 2024. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the downgrade of two well-collateralized construction loans and one commercial loan.
Full Year 2025 Highlights
In August of 2025, the Company completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of its common stock, issuing an aggregate total of 3,001,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $23.00 per share. After deductions for underwriting fees, commissions and offering expenses, the Company's net proceeds from the IPO totaled $61.3 million.
We repositioned the securities portfolio and took the following actions. Sold $274.7 million in available-for-sale securities for a loss of $62.4 million; purchased $205.4 million in available-for-sale securities with an average purchase yield of 4.57%; and paid off existing short-term borrowings using proceeds from the IPO and securities sales.
Period-end loans, net of deferred loan fees increased $283.5 million, or 15%, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024.
Average deposits increased $241.6 million, or 13%, for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024. Period-end deposits increased $294.7 million, or 16%, from December 31, 2024.
Net interest margin expanded to 3.80% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.44% for the same period in the prior year.
Return on average assets was (0.83%) for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 0.93% for the previous year. Excluding the loss on the sale of available-for-sale securities, the return on average assets-adjusted(1), was 1.06% for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to 0.93% for the same period in 2024.
The efficiency ratio was 170.65% at December 31, 2025, compared to 58.27% at December 31, 2024. Excluding the loss from the sale of available-for-sale securities, the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) improved to 56.56% for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We closed 2025 with a strong quarter as well as significant momentum and a clear trajectory for 2026. Our fourth quarter performance was driven by all five of our verticals in both loans and deposits. We achieved this through the dedication and resilience of our bankers and employees."
Mordell added, "While non-performing loans increased this quarter partially due to the downgrade of two construction credits, these loans are well-collateralized and supported by strong underlying collateral."
Mordell concluded, "Asset quality remains solid overall, and we remain confident in the strength of our loan portfolio and our disciplined underwriting practices."
Results of Operations
Net interest income totaled $25.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $2.4 million, or 41% annualized, from the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $5.8 million, or 30%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Net interest margin was 4.13% in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 23 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025, and a 64-basis-point increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in net interest margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily driven by higher average loan balances, lower average short-term borrowings, an increase in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and lower cost of deposits as well as improvement in interest income due to the sale of low-yielding securities as part of the repositioning of our available-for-sale securities portfolio during the third quarter of 2025. In addition, the fourth quarter of 2025 included $726 thousand in interest income reversals related to loans placed on non-accrual status. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net interest income increased $12.1 million, or 16%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, while net interest margin increased 36 basis points from 3.44% to 3.80% during the same period.
The yield on securities increased in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 4.61% compared to 2.55% in the third quarter of 2025 and 2.29% in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the sale of lower-yielding available-for-sale securities during the third quarter of 2025. The yield on loans in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 6.68%, a decrease of 30 basis points from the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in loan yields was driven by reductions in the prime rate and lower loan fees. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the yield on securities increased 55 basis points while loan yields decreased 38 basis points compared to the same period in the prior year.
The yield on interest-earning assets decreased 10 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 while overall funding costs declined by 34 basis points during the same period. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the yield on interest-earning assets decreased 18 basis points, and the overall cost of funding was down 63 basis points compared to the same period in 2024.
The cost of interest-bearing deposits in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 3.18%, a decrease of 32 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 61 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The cost of deposits in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 2.39%, a decrease of 28 basis points from the third quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 55 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.43%, a decrease of 56 basis points compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. The cost of deposits for the year ended December 31, 2025 was 2.64%, down 37 basis points from the same period in the prior year.
The provision for credit losses was $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $779 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision was higher in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter primarily due to higher loan balances and the specific reserve on one commercial non-accrual loan. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses totaled $5.1 million compared to $4.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Non-interest income was $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to ($60.9) million in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2025 included $375 thousand in warrant and success fee income, partially offset by a decrease in other investments income. For the year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income totaled ($56.4) million compared to $6.0 million for the prior year. Included in the 2025 year-to-date total was a $62.4 million loss on the sale of securities resulting from the repositioning of the available-for-sale securities portfolio.
Non-interest expense totaled $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the third quarter was primarily due to higher legal and professional fees, partially offset by a decrease in salaries and benefits expense driven by higher capitalized loan origination costs during the fourth quarter of 2025. For the year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense was $52.8 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 12%, compared to the same period in the prior year primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits. There were 151 full-time equivalent employees on December 31, 2025, unchanged from September 30, 2025, and compared to 148 on December 31, 2024.
The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 31.1% compared to 28.9% in the third quarter of 2025 and 29.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in the current quarter was primarily due to state tax impacts from changes in California law requiring financial institutions to apportion business income using a single sales factor for tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2025, which included further remeasurement of deferred tax assets. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the effective tax rate was 27.5% compared to 29.5% for the year ended December 31, 2024.
Financial Condition
Total assets were $2.57 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $2.36 billion as of September 30, 2025, and $2.30 billion at December 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $154.6 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $177.3 million on September 30, 2025, and $82.7 million on December 31, 2024.
Loans, net of deferred loan fees, on December 31, 2025, totaled $2.15 billion, an increase of $189.9 million, or 38% annualized, from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $283.5 million, or 15%, from December 31, 2024. The increase in loans during the fourth quarter of 2025 included an increase of $178.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $15.3 million in multi-family loans and $11.5 million in non-owner-occupied loans. Partially offsetting the increase in loans were decreases of $13.5 million in construction and land loans and $11.0 million in owner-occupied loans.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $22.3 million on December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $1.2 million from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $3.6 million compared to December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments to total loans was 1.15% on December 31, 2025, compared to 1.19% on September 30, 2025 and 1.12% as of December 31, 2024. Non-performing loans to total loans was 1.14% at December 31, 3025, up 100 basis points compared to September 30, 2025 and up 107 basis points from December 31, 2024. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to the downgrade of two well-collateralized construction loans.
The available-for-sale securities portfolio totaled $218.2 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $173.6 million at September 30, 2025, and $296.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase during the fourth quarter of 2025 was due to purchases of securities resulting from repositioning our available-for-sale securities portfolio. The net unrealized loss for the available-for-sale portfolio totaled $328 thousand as of December 31, 2025, compared to $689 thousand at September 30, 2025 and $72.6 million as of December 31, 2024.
Deposits were $2.19 billion on December 31, 2025, an increase of $136.9 million, or 27% annualized, from September 30, 2025, and an increase of $294.7 million, or 16% from December 31, 2024. The change in deposits during the fourth quarter of 2025 included an $85.2 million increase in non-interest-bearing demand deposits and an increase of $67.0 million in money market and savings, partially offset by a $15.2 million decrease in time deposits. Quarterly average deposits for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $2.14 billion, an increase of $91.6 million from the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $241.6 million from the fourth quarter of 2024. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $43.8 million compared to the third quarter of 2025 and $103.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
Short-term borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2025 were $60.0 million, compared to $0 at September 30, 2025, and $185.0 million at December 31, 2024.
Book value per share was $25.66 on December 31, 2025, an increase of $0.66 compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $2.09 compared to December 31, 2024. The overall increase was due to new shares issued as part of the IPO during the third quarter of 2025. Total shareholders' equity was $281.0 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $7.9 million compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $94.6 million from December 31, 2024.
Other Information
(1) A non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
For the Twelve
For the Three Months Ended
Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
INCOME HIGHLIGHTS
Net income / (loss)
$
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
(19,553
)
$
21,015
Net income-adjusted (2)
$
6,949
$
6,707
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
24,889
$
21,015
PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings / (loss) per share
$
0.66
$
(4.12
)
$
0.77
$
0.73
$
0.87
$
(2.25
)
$
2.83
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share
0.65
(4.12
)
0.75
0.71
0.84
(2.25
)
2.76
Diluted earnings per share-adjusted (2)
0.65
0.72
0.75
0.71
0.84
2.80
2.76
Book value per share
25.66
25.00
25.80
24.85
23.57
25.66
23.57
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Return on average assets (1)
1.12
%
(6.35
)%
1.00
%
0.96
%
1.14
%
(0.83
)%
0.93
%
Return on average assets-adjusted (1)(2)
1.12
%
1.13
%
1.00
%
0.96
%
1.14
%
1.06
%
0.93
%
Return on average equity (1)
9.90
%
(63.19
)%
11.59
%
11.49
%
13.65
%
(8.61
)%
11.98
%
Return on average equity-adjusted (1) (2)
9.90
%
11.23
%
11.59
%
11.49
%
13.65
%
10.95
%
11.98
%
Net interest margin (1)
4.13
%
3.90
%
3.60
%
3.52
%
3.49
%
3.80
%
3.44
%
Efficiency ratio
51.72
%
(35.28
)%
57.77
%
62.57
%
52.53
%
170.65
%
58.27
%
Efficiency ratio-adjusted (2)
51.72
%
55.72
%
57.77
%
62.57
%
52.53
%
56.56
%
58.27
%
Average loans to average deposits
94.78
%
94.14
%
95.69
%
98.55
%
95.86
%
95.71
%
100.10
%
CAPITAL
Tier 1 leverage ratio (3)
11.23
%
11.14
%
10.53
%
10.39
%
10.35
%
11.23
%
10.35
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (3)
11.05
%
11.68
%
11.02
%
11.10
%
10.59
%
11.05
%
10.59
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (3)
11.05
%
11.68
%
11.02
%
11.10
%
10.59
%
11.05
%
10.59
%
Total risk-based capital ratio (3)
12.57
%
13.48
%
12.76
%
12.86
%
12.30
%
12.57
%
12.30
%
Common equity ratio
10.93
%
11.56
%
8.55
%
8.48
%
8.09
%
10.93
%
8.09
%
SHARES OUTSTANDING
Number of common shares outstanding
10,947,967
10,925,102
7,923,946
7,912,184
7,906,761
10,947,967
7,906,761
Average common shares outstanding - basic
10,579,753
9,168,707
7,534,264
7,488,051
7,455,650
8,702,468
7,426,096
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
10,754,488
9,168,707
7,686,385
7,682,884
7,661,711
8,702,468
7,604,442
ASSET QUALITY
Total allowance for credit losses-loans and unfunded commitments
1.15
%
1.19
%
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.15
%
1.12
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.95
%
0.12
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.95
%
0.06
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
1.14
%
0.14
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
1.14
%
0.07
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.30
%
(0.01
)%
0.00
%
(0.01
)%
0.93
%
0.07
%
0.24
%
AVERAGE BALANCES
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
$
2,024,325
$
1,924,537
$
1,887,263
$
1,858,716
$
1,815,933
$
1,924,166
$
1,797,626
Debt securities
196,462
181,154
293,640
296,422
308,502
241,480
311,662
Total assets
2,459,110
2,357,158
2,322,264
2,289,935
2,250,086
2,357,580
2,252,814
Deposits
2,135,876
2,044,228
1,972,215
1,885,993
1,894,321
2,010,357
1,795,904
Shareholders' equity
278,382
236,903
200,608
191,891
188,170
227,210
175,348
(1) Annualized for the periods presented.
(2) A non-GAAP performance measure. We provide detailed reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation" table.
(3) Ratios presented are for Avidbank Holdings, Inc. and are estimated for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions
$
7,942
$
12,006
$
2,800
$
18,866
$
8,662
Due from Federal Reserve Bank and interest-
bearing deposits in other financial institutions
146,627
165,313
127,123
106,135
74,039
Total cash and cash equivalents
154,569
177,319
129,923
125,001
82,701
Debt securities available-for-sale
218,160
173,588
292,808
296,617
296,556
Loans, net of deferred loan fees
2,148,439
1,958,585
1,911,718
1,841,187
1,864,942
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(22,261
)
(21,025
)
(19,624
)
(18,722
)
(18,679
)
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
2,126,178
1,937,560
1,892,094
1,822,465
1,846,263
Bank-owned life insurance
13,045
12,953
12,857
12,764
12,674
Premises and equipment, net
1,526
1,739
1,927
2,118
2,331
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
56,165
59,295
62,520
60,957
63,963
Total assets
$
2,569,643
$
2,362,454
$
2,392,129
$
2,319,922
$
2,304,488
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
556,972
$
471,770
$
443,540
$
419,823
$
414,327
Interest-bearing checking
1,069,272
1,069,344
1,087,621
965,467
993,219
Money market and savings
532,149
465,198
399,849
399,010
338,578
Time
27,680
42,846
46,770
58,273
74,468
Non-reciprocal brokered (1)
-
-
25,001
86,915
70,763
Total deposits
2,186,073
2,049,158
2,002,781
1,929,488
1,891,355
Subordinated debt, net
22,000
22,000
22,000
22,000
22,000
Short-term borrowings
60,000
-
145,000
155,000
185,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
20,591
18,183
17,929
16,815
19,771
Total liabilities
2,288,664
2,089,341
2,187,710
2,123,303
2,118,126
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
169,990
169,342
107,608
106,839
106,997
Retained earnings
111,150
104,201
141,936
136,139
130,703
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(161
)
(430
)
(45,125
)
(46,359
)
(51,338
)
Total shareholders' equity
280,979
273,113
204,419
196,619
186,362
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,569,643
$
2,362,454
$
2,392,129
$
2,319,922
$
2,304,488
(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of December 31, 2025, September 30 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, an additional $475.4 million, $522.5 million, $495.4 million, $447.8 million and $470.0 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
For the Twelve
For the Three Months Ended
Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest and fees on loans
$
34,093
$
33,880
$
32,967
$
31,885
$
32,308
$
132,825
$
130,878
Interest on debt securities
2,274
1,157
1,703
1,749
1,770
6,883
7,162
Federal Home Loan Bank dividends
185
184
181
185
185
735
752
Other interest income
1,775
2,033
793
706
681
5,307
3,649
Total interest income
38,327
37,254
35,644
34,525
34,944
145,750
142,441
Deposit interest expense
12,887
13,776
13,669
12,827
14,015
53,159
54,146
Interest on short-term borrowings
6
385
1,242
1,911
1,437
3,544
11,879
Interest on subordinated debt
421
443
443
435
293
1,742
1,194
Total interest expense
13,314
14,604
15,354
15,173
15,745
58,445
67,219
Net interest income
25,013
22,650
20,290
19,352
19,199
87,305
75,222
Provision for credit losses
2,838
1,355
925
-
779
5,118
4,096
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
22,175
21,295
19,365
19,352
18,420
82,187
71,126
Service charges and fees
797
779
840
762
649
3,178
2,600
Foreign exchange income
254
267
196
220
191
937
896
Income from bank-owned life insurance
93
96
93
90
93
372
508
Warrant and success fee income
375
-
273
-
65
648
65
Net loss on sale of securities
-
(62,391
)
-
-
-
(62,391
)
-
Other investment income
146
315
(23
)
47
637
485
1,092
Other income
102
82
159
52
205
395
849
Total non-interest income
1,767
(60,852
)
1,538
1,171
1,840
(56,376
)
6,010
Salaries and benefit expenses
9,574
9,766
8,978
9,097
7,389
37,415
32,499
Occupancy and equipment expenses
730
723
759
996
919
3,208
4,019
Data processing
770
792
759
615
613
2,936
2,412
Regulatory assessments
521
445
420
544
541
1,930
2,083
Legal and professional fees
890
591
715
511
452
2,707
2,139
Other operating expenses
1,366
1,162
978
1,079
1,138
4,585
4,181
Total non-interest expense
13,851
13,479
12,609
12,842
11,052
52,781
47,333
Income / (loss) before income taxes
10,091
(53,036
)
8,294
7,681
9,208
(26,970
)
29,803
Provision / (benefit) for income taxes
3,142
(15,301
)
2,497
2,245
2,751
(7,417
)
8,788
Net Income / (loss)
$
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
(19,553
)
$
21,015
Basic earnings / (loss) per common share
$
0.66
$
(4.12
)
$
0.77
$
0.73
$
0.87
$
(2.25
)
$
2.83
Diluted earnings / (loss) per common share
0.65
(4.12
)
0.75
0.71
0.84
(2.25
)
2.76
Weighted average shares - basic
10,579,753
9,168,707
7,534,264
7,488,051
7,455,650
8,702,468
7,426,096
Weighted average shares - diluted
10,754,488
9,168,707
7,686,385
7,682,884
7,661,711
8,702,468
7,604,442
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees (1)
$
2,024,325
$
34,093
6.68
%
$
1,924,537
$
33,880
6.98
%
Fed funds sold / interest-bearing deposits
175,590
1,775
4.01
%
189,921
2,033
4.25
%
Debt securities
Taxable debt securities
193,816
2,244
4.59
%
178,637
1,126
2.50
%
Non-taxable debt securities (2)
2,646
38
5.70
%
2,517
39
6.15
%
Total debt securities
196,462
2,282
4.61
%
181,154
1,165
2.55
%
FHLB stock
8,409
185
8.73
%
8,409
184
8.68
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,404,786
38,335
6.32
%
2,304,021
37,262
6.42
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
13,506
7,019
All other assets (3)
40,818
46,118
Total assets
$
2,459,110
$
2,357,158
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,088,413
$
9,186
3.35
%
$
1,074,064
$
9,961
3.68
%
Money market and savings
489,587
3,449
2.79
%
433,135
3,336
3.06
%
Time deposits
31,266
252
3.20
%
43,897
365
3.30
%
Non-reciprocal brokered deposits
-
-
0.00
%
10,283
114
4.40
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,609,266
12,887
3.18
%
1,561,379
13,776
3.50
%
Short-term borrowings
652
6
3.65
%
33,500
385
4.56
%
Subordinated debt
22,000
421
7.59
%
22,000
443
7.99
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,631,918
13,314
3.24
%
1,616,879
14,604
3.58
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
526,610
482,849
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
22,200
20,527
Shareholders' equity
278,382
236,903
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,459,110
$
2,357,158
Net interest spread
3.08
%
2.83
%
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
25,021
4.13
%
$
22,658
3.90
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
4.13
%
3.90
%
Cost of deposits
$
2,135,876
$
12,887
2.39
%
$
2,044,228
$
13,776
2.67
%
(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $353 thousand and $444 thousand, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $21.8 million and $20.1 million, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Annualized for the periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Balance
Expense
Rates (5)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees (1)
$
2,024,325
$
34,093
6.68
%
$
1,815,933
$
32,308
7.08
%
Fed funds sold / interest-bearing deposits
175,590
1,775
4.01
%
57,698
681
4.70
%
Debt securities
Taxable debt securities
193,816
2,244
4.59
%
305,963
1,741
2.26
%
Non-taxable debt securities (2)
2,646
38
5.70
%
2,539
36
5.64
%
Total debt securities
196,462
2,282
4.61
%
308,502
1,777
2.29
%
FHLB stock
8,409
185
8.73
%
8,409
185
8.75
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,404,786
38,335
6.32
%
2,190,542
34,951
6.35
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
13,506
14,016
All other assets (3)
40,818
45,528
Total assets
$
2,459,110
$
2,250,086
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,088,413
$
9,186
3.35
%
$
994,121
$
9,840
3.94
%
Money market and savings
489,587
3,449
2.79
%
351,126
2,794
3.17
%
Time deposits
31,266
252
3.20
%
77,203
744
3.83
%
Non-reciprocal brokered deposits
-
-
0.00
%
49,064
637
5.16
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,609,266
12,887
3.18
%
1,471,514
14,015
3.79
%
Short-term borrowings
652
6
3.65
%
119,707
1,437
4.78
%
Subordinated debt
22,000
421
7.59
%
21,993
293
5.30
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,631,918
13,314
3.24
%
1,613,214
15,745
3.88
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
526,610
422,807
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
22,200
25,895
Shareholders' equity
278,382
188,170
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,459,110
$
2,250,086
Net interest spread
3.08
%
2.47
%
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
25,021
4.13
%
$
19,206
3.49
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
4.13
%
3.49
%
Cost of deposits
$
2,135,876
$
12,887
2.39
%
$
1,894,321
$
14,015
2.94
%
(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes net amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $353 thousand and $491 thousand, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $21.8 million and $22.2 million, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
(5) Annualized for the periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Interest
Yields
Interest
Yields
Average
Income/
or
Average
Income/
or
Balance
Expense
Rates
Balance
Expense
Rates
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of deferred fees (1)
$
1,924,166
$
132,825
6.90
%
$
1,797,626
$
130,878
7.28
%
Fed funds sold / interest-bearing deposits
126,340
5,307
4.20
%
68,722
3,649
5.31
%
Debt securities
Taxable debt securities
238,877
6,761
2.83
%
309,652
7,067
2.28
%
Non-taxable debt securities (2)
2,603
155
5.95
%
2,010
120
5.97
%
Total debt securities
241,480
6,916
2.86
%
311,662
7,187
2.31
%
FHLB stock
8,409
735
8.74
%
8,409
752
8.94
%
Total interest-earning assets
2,300,395
145,783
6.34
%
2,186,419
142,466
6.52
%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
10,865
13,048
All other assets (3)
46,320
53,347
Total assets
$
2,357,580
$
2,252,814
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,039,916
$
37,160
3.57
%
$
857,409
$
35,112
4.10
%
Money market and savings
426,951
12,750
2.99
%
326,934
10,729
3.28
%
Time deposits
45,626
1,575
3.45
%
76,846
3,144
4.09
%
Non-reciprocal brokered deposits
37,381
1,674
4.48
%
97,078
5,161
5.32
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,549,874
53,159
3.43
%
1,358,267
54,146
3.99
%
Short-term borrowings
77,573
3,544
4.57
%
233,290
11,879
5.09
%
Subordinated debt
22,000
1,742
7.92
%
21,956
1,194
5.44
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,649,447
58,445
3.54
%
1,613,513
67,219
4.17
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
460,483
437,637
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
20,440
26,316
Shareholders' equity
227,210
175,348
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,357,580
$
2,252,814
Net interest spread
2.80
%
2.35
%
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
87,338
3.80
%
$
75,247
3.44
%
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.80
%
3.44
%
Cost of deposits
$
2,010,357
$
53,159
2.64
%
$
1,795,904
$
54,146
3.01
%
(1) Non-performing loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees / (costs) of $1.7 million and $1.8 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(3) Including negative balance on average allowance for credit losses on loans of $20.0 million and $20.9 million, respectively.
(4) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Asset Quality Data (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
As of / For the Year-to-Date
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Period Ended December 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Balance, beginning of period
$
21,025
$
19,624
$
18,722
$
18,679
$
22,315
$
18,679
$
19,131
Provision for credit losses on loans
2,759
1,364
891
-
630
5,014
3,909
Charge-offs
(1,523
)
-
-
-
(4,266
)
(1,523
)
(4,361
)
Recoveries
-
37
11
43
-
91
-
Balance, end of period
$
22,261
$
21,025
$
19,624
$
18,722
$
18,679
$
22,261
$
18,679
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
2,272
$
2,281
$
2,247
$
2,247
$
2,098
$
2,247
$
2,060
Provision for unfunded commitments
79
(9
)
34
-
149
104
187
Balance, end of period
$
2,351
$
2,272
$
2,281
$
2,247
$
2,247
$
2,351
$
2,247
Total allowance for credit losses -
loans and unfunded commitments
$
24,612
$
23,297
$
21,905
$
20,969
$
20,926
$
24,612
$
20,926
Provision for credit losses
Provision for credit losses on loans
$
2,759
$
1,364
$
891
$
-
$
630
$
5,014
$
3,909
Provision for unfunded commitments
79
(9
)
34
-
149
104
187
Total provision for credit losses
$
2,838
$
1,355
$
925
$
-
$
779
$
5,118
$
4,096
Non-Performing Assets
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis
$
24,502
$
2,761
$
1,352
$
1,360
$
1,367
$
24,502
$
1,367
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-performing loans
24,502
2,761
1,352
1,360
1,367
24,502
1,367
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-performing assets
$
24,502
$
2,761
$
1,352
$
1,360
$
1,367
$
24,502
$
1,367
Non-Performing Loans by Type:
Commercial
$
5,088
$
2,761
$
1,352
$
1,360
$
1,367
$
5,088
$
1,367
Construction and land
19,414
-
-
-
-
19,414
-
Total Non-performing loans
$
24,502
$
2,761
$
1,352
$
1,360
$
1,367
$
24,502
$
1,367
Asset Quality Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.04
%
1.07
%
1.03
%
1.02
%
1.00
%
1.04
%
1.00
%
Total allowance for credit losses-
loans and unfunded commitments
1.15
%
1.19
%
1.15
%
1.14
%
1.12
%
1.15
%
1.12
%
Allowance for credit losses on
loans to non-performing loans
90.85
%
761.50
%
1451.48
%
1367.62
%
1366.42
%
90.85
%
1366.42
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.95
%
0.12
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.95
%
0.06
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
1.14
%
0.14
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
1.14
%
0.07
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)
0.30
%
(0.01
)%
0.00
%
(0.01
)%
0.93
%
0.07
%
0.24
%
Criticized loans to total loans
0.50
%
1.48
%
1.87
%
1.43
%
2.27
%
0.50
%
2.27
%
Classified loans to total loans
1.22
%
0.44
%
0.38
%
0.20
%
0.22
%
1.22
%
0.22
%
(1) Annualized for the periods presented.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Loans and Deposits (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Current
Year
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Quarter
Over Year
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Change
Change
Loans
Commercial and industrial loans
$
1,049,530
$
871,524
$
855,049
$
803,920
$
816,963
$
178,006
$
232,567
Commercial real estate
Multi-family
265,105
249,802
241,399
227,003
216,018
15,303
49,087
Owner Occupied
165,130
176,171
168,393
142,764
142,650
(11,041
)
22,480
Non-Owner Occupied
424,107
412,623
407,955
405,788
414,551
11,484
9,556
Construction and land
196,243
209,750
204,973
226,641
246,301
(13,507
)
(50,058
)
Residential
45,669
36,399
31,560
32,985
27,494
9,270
18,175
Total real estate loans
1,096,254
1,084,745
1,054,280
1,035,181
1,047,014
11,509
49,240
Other loans
2,655
2,316
2,389
2,086
965
339
1,690
Total loans, net of deferred fees
$
2,148,439
$
1,958,585
$
1,911,718
$
1,841,187
$
1,864,942
$
189,854
$
283,497
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
556,972
$
471,770
$
443,540
$
419,823
$
414,327
$
85,202
$
142,645
Interest-bearing checking
1,069,272
1,069,344
1,087,621
965,467
993,219
(72
)
76,053
Money market and savings
532,149
465,198
399,849
399,010
338,578
66,951
193,571
Time
27,680
42,846
46,770
58,273
74,468
(15,166
)
(46,788
)
Non-reciprocal brokered (1)
-
-
25,001
86,915
70,763
-
(70,763
)
Total deposits
$
2,186,073
$
2,049,158
$
2,002,781
$
1,929,488
$
1,891,355
$
136,915
$
294,718
Average Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand
$
526,610
$
482,849
$
425,154
$
405,746
$
422,807
$
43,761
$
103,803
Interest-bearing checking
1,088,413
1,074,064
1,038,372
956,994
994,121
14,349
94,292
Money market and savings
489,587
433,135
398,438
385,434
351,126
56,452
138,461
Time
31,266
43,897
47,398
60,282
77,203
(12,631
)
(45,937
)
Non-reciprocal brokered
-
10,283
62,853
77,537
49,064
(10,283
)
(49,064
)
Total deposits
$
2,135,876
$
2,044,228
$
1,972,215
$
1,885,993
$
1,894,321
$
91,648
$
241,555
(1) FDIC regulations impose a general cap on reciprocal deposits that may be exempt from brokered deposits classification equal to 20% of the Bank's total liabilities. As of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, an additional $475.4 million, $522.5 million, $495.4 million, $447.8 million, and $470.0 million of our deposits were considered brokered deposits by the FDIC due to being in excess of the general cap, respectively.
AVIDBANK HOLDINGS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted efficiency ratio and taxable equivalent net interest income are reasonable measures to understand the Company's core operating performance and are important to many investors who are interested in understanding our profitability prospects from our core operations. In addition, management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company on a fully taxable equivalent basis. The non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income adjustment facilitates performance comparisons between taxable and tax-free assets by increasing the tax-free income by an amount equivalent to the Federal income taxes that would have been paid if this income were taxable at the Company's 21% Federal statutory rate.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Non-GAAP adjusted net income reconciliation
Net income / (loss) - GAAP
$
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
(19,553
)
$
21,015
Loss on sale of securities
-
62,391
-
-
-
62,391
-
Tax impact of loss on sale of securities
-
(17,949
)
-
-
-
(17,949
)
-
Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
6,949
$
6,707
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
24,889
$
21,015
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share reconciliation
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share - GAAP
$
0.65
$
(4.12
)
$
0.75
$
0.71
$
0.84
$
(2.25
)
$
2.76
Loss on sale of securities, net of income tax
-
4.84
-
-
-
5.05
-
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.65
$
0.72
$
0.75
$
0.71
$
0.84
$
2.80
$
2.76
Non-GAAP adjusted return on average assets reconciliation
Net income / (loss) - GAAP
$
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
(19,553
)
$
21,015
Average total assets
2,459,110
2,357,158
2,322,264
2,289,935
2,250,086
2,357,580
2,252,814
Return on average assets - GAAP (1)
1.12
%
(6.35
)%
1.00
%
0.96
%
1.14
%
(0.83
)%
0.93
%
Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
6,949
$
6,707
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
24,889
$
21,015
Average total assets
2,459,110
2,357,158
2,322,264
2,289,935
2,250,086
2,357,580
2,252,814
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
1.12
%
1.13
%
1.00
%
0.96
%
1.14
%
1.06
%
0.93
%
Non-GAAP adjusted return on average equity reconciliation
Net income / (loss) - GAAP
$
6,949
$
(37,735
)
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
(19,553
)
$
21,015
Average total equity
278,382
236,903
200,608
191,891
188,170
227,210
175,348
Return on average equity - GAAP (1)
9.90
%
(63.19
)%
11.59
%
11.49
%
13.65
%
(8.61
)%
11.98
%
Net income - adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
6,949
$
6,707
$
5,797
$
5,436
$
6,457
$
24,889
$
21,015
Average total equity
278,382
236,903
200,608
191,891
188,170
227,210
175,348
Return on average equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
9.90
%
11.23
%
11.59
%
11.49
%
13.65
%
10.95
%
11.98
%
Non-GAAP adjusted efficiency ratio reconciliation
Non-interest expense
$
13,851
$
13,479
$
12,609
$
12,842
$
11,052
$
52,781
$
47,333
Net interest income
25,013
22,650
20,290
19,352
19,199
87,305
75,222
Non-interest income
1,767
(60,852
)
1,538
1,171
1,840
(56,376
)
6,010
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
51.72
%
(35.28
)%
57.77
%
62.57
%
52.53
%
170.65
%
58.27
%
Non-interest expense
$
13,851
$
13,479
$
12,609
$
12,842
$
11,052
$
52,781
$
47,333
Net interest income
25,013
22,650
20,290
19,352
19,199
87,305
75,222
Non-interest income
1,767
(60,852
)
1,538
1,171
1,840
(56,376
)
6,010
Loss on sale of securities
-
62,391
-
-
-
62,391
-
Non-interest income - adjusted
1,767
1,539
1,538
1,171
1,840
6,015
6,010
Efficiency ratio - adjusted (non-GAAP)
51.72
%
55.72
%
57.77
%
62.57
%
52.53
%
56.56
%
58.27
%
Non-GAAP taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation
Net interest income - GAAP
$
25,013
$
22,650
$
20,290
$
19,352
$
19,199
$
87,305
$
75,222
Taxable equivalent adjustment
8
8
8
8
7
33
25
Net interest income - taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)
$
25,021
$
22,658
$
20,298
$
19,360
$
19,206
$
87,338
$
75,247
(1) Annualized for the periods presented.
