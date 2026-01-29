D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to GigCapital9 Corp. in Connection with its $253,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / On January 28, 2026, GigCapital9 Corp. closed its Initial Public Offering of 25,300,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. This includes 3,300,000 units issued pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in full, which also closed, on January 28, 2026. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "GIXXU" on January 27, 2026, each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of the business combination. Its Class A ordinary shares, units and rights are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "GIX", "GIXXU" and "GIXXR," respectively.

Led by Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Dr. Avi Katz, Founding Managing Member of GigCapital Global, and being the 9th Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) of GigCapital Global (also known as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC), the Company has a duration of 24 months to identify and deSPAC a technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) company, predominantly focusing on the aerospace and defense (A&D) sector.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as Sole Bookrunner for the Offering.

DLA Piper LLP (US) acted as legal counsel to the Company and Lucosky Brookman LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

The Offering of the securities described above was offered by the Company pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-291869), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on January 23, 2026. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at +1 (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About GigCapital9 Corp.

GigCapital9 Corp. is a Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) company, also known as special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with a Mentor-Investor methodology and a mission to partner with a high technology differentiating company to forge a successful path to the public markets through a business combination. GigCapital9 Corp. aims to partner with an innovative company with exceptional leaders in order to create an industry-leading partnership that will be successful for years to come.

Private-to-Public Equity (PPE) and "Mentor-Investor are trademarks of GigManagement, LLC, a member entity of GigCapital Global and affiliate of GigCapital9 Corp., used pursuant to agreement.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, the closing of the offering, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the Company will ultimately complete a business combination transaction in the sectors it is targeting or at all. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

