ACCESS Newswire
29.01.2026 22:26 Uhr
Ecomma Establishes United States Office to Support North American Ecommerce Operations

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Ecomma, a Dubai-based firm focused on the acquisition and operation of Shopify ecommerce businesses, has established a new office in the United States. The move is intended to support the company's operational activities and engagement with ecommerce businesses in the North American market.

The U.S. office will function as a regional base for business development, portfolio coordination, and operational oversight. According to the company, the expansion is designed to improve responsiveness and collaboration with Shopify-based businesses located in the United States and Canada.

Ecomma operates a portfolio of ecommerce businesses built on the Shopify platform. The firm's activities include acquiring established online stores and managing their day-to-day operations following acquisition. Its portfolio spans multiple consumer categories and geographic markets.

The company is led by Bawar Ahmad and Wieger Sietsma, both of whom have experience in ecommerce operations and digital business management. Ecomma stated that the leadership team's operational background informs its approach to managing ecommerce businesses across different regions.

The establishment of a U.S. presence allows Ecomma to operate more effectively across time zones and maintain closer working relationships with local service providers, partners, and business owners. The office is expected to support operational continuity and coordination across the firm's existing portfolio.

"The United States is an important market for Shopify-based ecommerce businesses," said Bawar Ahmad. "Having a local presence enables more direct engagement and operational oversight."

Ecomma indicated that the U.S. office will focus on supporting existing operations rather than changing the firm's core business model. The company will continue to manage its ecommerce portfolio from a centralized operational framework while using regional offices to facilitate local execution.

The expansion does not alter Ecomma's focus on Shopify-based ecommerce businesses. Instead, it reflects the company's intention to maintain operational consistency while expanding its geographic footprint.

The U.S. office is now operational and will serve as Ecomma's primary point of coordination for North American activities.

About Ecomma

Ecomma is a Dubai-headquartered firm focused on acquiring and operating Shopify ecommerce businesses. The company manages a portfolio of digital brands across multiple markets and regions.

Media Contact

Organization: Ecomma
Contact Person Name: Bawar Ahmad
Website: https://ecomma.co
Email: bawar@ecomma.co
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Ecomma



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ecomma-establishes-united-states-office-to-support-north-american-ecom-1131726

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
