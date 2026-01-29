Coeur d'Alene Bancorp Announces Annual Dividend

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Coeur d'Alene Bancorp (CDAB), the parent company of bankcda, is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $.21 per share. The dividend will be payable on February 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 30, 2026.

Coeur d'Alene Bancorp, parent company of bankcda is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene Idaho with branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Kellogg, Post Falls, Spokane and Richland, WA.

For more information visit www.bankcda.com or contact Wes Veach or Mikayla Mahovsky at 208-665-5999.

