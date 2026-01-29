Mama Hospitality: Mary Lou's Expands to Third Location at the Iconic W South Beach

The supper club brings its signature energy to WALL at W South Beach with its latest opening

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Today, the rapidly expanding hospitality and nightlife group from Palm Beach, Mama Hospitality , officially debuts the third location of their iconic supper club and entertainment epicenter with the arrival of Mary Lou's Miami, which officially opens its doors to revelers tomorrow, Friday, January 30 th . Reviving the nightlife space within W South Beach for a seasonal residency, Mary Lou's Miami will bring a new era of nostalgic nightlife to Miami Beach as the multi-hyphenate venue blends the vintage charm of the supper club with forward-thinking hedonism and sense of ridiculousness that continues to position the lavish concept uniquely into a category of its own.

Mary Lou's Miami (credit: World Red Eye)

Mary Lou's Co-Founders Joe Cervasio, Topher Grubb and Alex Melillo have joined forces with Jamie Reuben of the global luxury real estate group Reuben Brothers to breathe new life into the iconic space. The deal was brought forth through strategic Mama Hospitality partner, Myles Shear of Palm Tree Crew , who originally introduced Reuben to the co-founders - and the alignment was instant. Inspired by Mary Lou's growth over the past year and their unwavering commitment to unmatched hospitality and unforgettable experiences, Reuben entrusted the trio with the resurrection of one of Miami Beach's most coveted outposts, and Mary Lou's Miami was born.

From transforming the historic Berto's Bait and Tackle into Mary Lou's flagship Palm Beach location, to bringing the concept out east - where Mary Lou's Montauk became the most successful hospitality venture to date at 474 West Lake Drive - the driving forces behind Mama Hospitality possess the rare, adept ability to bring beloved cultural spaces of yesterday back to life through a modern lens. Grounded in a shared appreciation for considered hospitality and a keen understanding of nightlife's ever-evolving landscape, their work bridges past and present with ease, and Mary Lou's Miami will make no exception to this tradition.

The Muse:

An unapologetic force in the Palm Beach fashion scene, Mary Lou Curtis is the captivating muse behind the concept, and late grandmother of Co-Founder Alex Melillo. Her boutique, La Shack was celebrated along the East Coast for enchanting the likes of Jackie O., Elizabeth Taylor and Betty White with her bold, vibrant and feminine designs, cementing the iconoclast as the region's resident style savant for decades. As the concept continues to expand, it remains centered around her influence and informed by her extraordinary life no matter the location - taking the scene by storm and inviting a new generation to expect the unexpected and revel in her ethos to "always have a sense of ridiculousness."

The Venue:

Closed since 2020, WALL lounge at W South Beach was a mainstay in Miami's nightlife and an integral part of the scene's legendary lore - frequented by celebrities, a discerning Miamian crowd and a steady rotation of household global DJ names. With Mama Hospitality's unprecedented ability to reanimate cultural spaces, and Mary Lou's cult reputation as a modern-day Studio 54, Cervasio, Grubb and Melillo thought the concept the perfect arbiter to carry the torch and rekindle this storied space with their high-end cocktail lounge concept, offering world class design, hospitality and entertainment.

For the breakout residency, the Mary Lou's team tapped Jason Volenec, and the team at Struct Productions, to reimagine the space into Mary Lou's Miami. Fusing the brand's signature surrealist visual identity with the kind of seductive glamour synonymous with Miami Beach, bringing Mary Lou's to life in the space through an unmistakable coalescence of sensuality and sophistication. Drenched in animal print, rich patterns, and lush textures, this takeover will blur the lines between reverie and reality - a wink to the Mary Lou's that's garnered regulars like Michael Jordan, Venus Williams and Baby Jane Holzer. Mary Lou's Miami arrives as a demonstration of the brand's adaptability to any market, and showcases their unique aptitude to create atmospheres that are refined as they are indulgent, capturing the city that lies outside of its walls - a testament to Mary Lou's unfettered success.

The Experience:

A nod to the space's previous inhabitant, Mary Lou's Miami promises to be anything but ordinary, you never know who or what you may experience there. Reimagining Miami's unabashed extravagance and the legendary parties of W South Beach's storied past, a night at Mary Lou's Miami is never as it seems. As the energy builds from dinner to dancing and the music plays to a feeling, the atmosphere lends itself to spontaneity - the experience becomes like no other in the scene.

No matter its backdrop, one thing remains constant at Mary Lou's - hospitality takes center stage. In Miami, the outpost will be home to Mary Lou's Society , a private members club that elevates the brand's flippant flair for the fabulous. A rejection of the traditional members club, Mary Lou's Society doesn't subscribe to the rules of the private club, rather, enhances the experience of their members through a blend of carefully curated perks, benefits, priority access and preferred reservations. The society creates a haven for a thoughtful, like-minded crowd: friends of the house, members of the local community, and those who move through Miami with care. Mary Lou's Society moves beyond the who's who, and into the art of belonging.

For the first time in the concept's history, Mary Lou's extends beyond its interiors to Miami Beach's coveted shoreline, transcending its opulent design and immersive sensibility to debut Mary Lou's Beach. Reserved specially for members of Mary Lou's Society, it's a beach experience by way of Studio 54. Complete with 30 chairs retrofitted with the Mary Lou's aesthetic, towel service & setup, and impeccable food and beverage offerings, this rare and extremely coveted piece of real estate in the Miami scene is redefining the beach-going as we know it. Exclusive, unexpected and meticulously designed for those who seek the acme of seaside indulgence, here, sun-soaked leisure meets impeccable hospitality, and every detail is engraved with an effortless sense of luxury.

With an atmosphere that's exclusive, but never performative, the venue will offer an idyllic setting for unforgettable moments with an exhilarating lineup of talent and a commitment to the very playful irreverence and sense of "ridiculousness" that Curtis herself would celebrate. Mary Lou's Miami refuses to be just a destination for a night out, rather, it will be the defining piece of a new era in Miami nightlife.

Mary Lou's Miami (credit: World Red Eye)

The Menu Concept:

The Mary Lou's Miami menu is supper club fare designed for sharing - elevated small plates, luxe bites, and nostalgic classic reimagined for grazing between cocktails and dancing. The cocktail program is 'classic with a wink': impeccably made martinis, spirit-forward icons, champagne moments and subtle notes that nod to Miami without feeling literal.

Music & Programming:

Music programming evolves with the night. Evenings begin with a live band during dinner hours, setting the tone, before transitioning to a DJ-led late night as the energy lifts and the room moves fully into dance. Expect a rotating line-up of live musicians, vocalists and DJs spanning disco, funk, soul, house and modern classics - curated to feel immersive, unexpected, and unmistakably Mary Lou's.

Opening Hours & Reservations:

Mary Lou's Miami will be open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., and on Sunday 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reservations available here .

L-R: Topher Grubb, Alex Melillo, and Joe Cervasio (credit: World Red Eye)

About Mary Lou's

Mary Lou's is a refined cocktail lounge and entertainment epicenter reimagining luxury hospitality through a modern lens of irreverence, style, and indulgence. Conceived by acclaimed hospitality innovators Joe Cervasio, Topher Grubb and Alex Melillo, the concept is an homage to the golden era of '70s and '80s Palm Beach opulence-and to its namesake, iconoclast, businesswoman, and grandmother of co-founder Alex Melillo - Mary Lou Curtis - Mary Lou's blends vintage charm with forward-thinking hedonism to create a lush escape that defies expectations. From its flagship in Palm Beach, to Montauk, and now, Miami, each outpost is a sensuous sanctuary where light fare cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and world-class entertainment converge under one roof - every detail, every interaction is designed to feel warm, polished, and effortlessly elegant. An evening at Mary Lou's - much like the woman who inspired it all -promises to be anything but ordinary, as you never know who or what you may experience. Embracing a philosophy that leans into the absurdly fabulous, Mary Lou's programming can best be described as "expect the unexpected," reinforcing a commitment to playful irreverence and a sense of "ridiculousness" that Curtis herself would celebrate.

Welcome to Mary Lou's. Nothing is as it seems. For more information, please visit www.marylouspb.com . You can also find Mary Lou's on Instagram @MaryLousPB and @MaryLousMtk.

About Mama Hospitality

Mama Hospitality is the rapidly expanding hospitality and nightlife group based in Palm Beach, co-founded by Joe Cervasio and Alex Melillo. Built on the foundation that "Mama Knows Best," Mama Hospitality doesn't just establish brands and operate venues, they conceive cult-favorites - bridging cultures, honoring golden eras and celebrating community in a way that hasn't been done before. From intimate supper clubs and electric nightlife, to inspired culinary adventures and world-class food, beverage and hospitality programs, the visionaries create moments with local love and global influence - connecting people through experiences that are timeless, enduring and not soon forgotten. Mama Hospitality is home to three Mary Lou's outposts in Palm Beach, Montauk and Miami, with more exciting concepts on the horizon in 2026. Bringing their world outside of their walls, the group also curates off-site events, taking over some of the scene's most beloved cultural moments like Art Basel, or high-impact moments like Palm Tree Festivals, as well as creating meaningful partnerships with coveted brands like Saint James and Alice + Olivia. Mama Hospitality's approach sets them apart from the rest as they usher in a new era of nostalgic nightlife and reshape popular culture on a local and global level.

About W South Beach

Located on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach, W South Beach is a premier oceanfront destination and one of the W brand's most celebrated U.S. properties. Following a $30 million renovation in November 2020, the hotel boasts 357 enhanced guest suites, a 9,540-square-foot AWAY Spa, and two signature pools-WET and Mini WET-accompanied by five private bungalows and poolside cabanas. Unique amenities include South Beach's only rooftop basketball, tennis, and pickleball courts at THE COURTS, as well as an impressive art collection featuring works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, KAWS, Rachel Feinstein, and more. Culinary offerings range from THE GROVE, a vibrant New-American eatery, and LIVING ROOM BAR, a nightlife hotspot, to MR CHOW, serving authentic Beijing cuisine. Guests can enjoy weekly curated experiences such as live music, cigar tastings, cocktail workshops, and a robust schedule of fitness and wellness programming presented in partnership with Ahana Yoga and Ahana Fit, ranging from Pilates and restorative yoga to high-intensity training and sculpt classes. A leader in conscious luxury, W South Beach has earned a 4 Green Key Certification for its commitment to sustainable hospitality, implementing energy efficiency, water conservation, and eco-forward design. The property also features a state-of-the-art, 360-degree projection-mapped ballroom and three versatile meeting studios. A dedicated W Insider is available 24/7 to personalize every aspect of the guest experience. For more information, visit www.wsouthbeach.com or follow on Instagram @wsouthbeach.

About Struct Productions

Struct Productions is a multifaceted, global production company specializing in event production, experiential design, custom fabrication, millwork, and hospitality focused construction. With fully integrated divisions for each, Struct delivers projects from initial vision through execution. The company is an industry leader in temporary exhibition design and fabrication, with deep roots in the world's leading art fairs, while also producing world-class cultural experiences across music, sports, technology, and hospitality. Struct's permanent buildout capabilities include bespoke retail, hospitality, and food and beverage environments, as well as mass-scale custom fabrication. Trusted by some of the world's most recognized brands-including Nike, Google, Hulu, Frieze, live Nation, and Formula 1-Struct Productions brings ideas to life at any scale.

