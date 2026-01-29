Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Showcase Minerals Inc. (CSE: SHOW) (FSE: ZJ0) ("Showcase" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its a mineral property purchase agreement whereby it has acquired a 100% interest in seven mineral claims comprising 1,535.10 hectares, which are located north of Stewart, British Columbia and just east of the Premier Gold Mine in the prolific Golden Triangle region. The Premier Gold Mine produced over two million ounces of gold from 1918 to 1952. Originally, the agreement terms covered three mineral claims, but was expanded to a total of seven claims.

In consideration of acquiring a 100% interest in the seven mineral claims, known as the Grassy and Premier East Gold Projects (the "Projects"), Showcase has issued 5,000,000 common shares in its capital to the vendor. The common shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period from issuance.

Private Placement

Showcase has completed its private placement financing of 3,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit for total gross proceeds to the Company of $210,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one three-year transferable share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share for $0.10.

In connection with the private placement, the Company agreed to pay Research Capital Corp. a finder's fee of $10,080 and 144,000 share purchase warrants with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company for $0.10 for a period of three years.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for debt payment and general working capital. The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the private placement.

About Showcase Minerals Inc.

Showcase Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties focusing on precious metals.

Disclaimer

Readers are cautioned that the discussion about adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Premier East Gold Project and the Grassy Gold Project. The Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such adjacent properties.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting development of the mineral properties and use of proceeds from the private placement. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282122

Source: Showcase Minerals Inc.