Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (CSE: BVCI) today announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Shin Nieh Group, a Cayman Islands-registered global investment firm headquartered in New York City, to explore the formation of a potential joint venture, subject to due diligence, and definitive documentation.

Shin Nieh Group is a diversified global investment firm with a focus on digital assets, capital markets, and cultural industry investments.

Subject to the completion of due diligence, regulatory registrations, and required approvals in relevant jurisdictions, the parties are evaluating the establishment of a jointly owned entity to be registered in the British Virgin Islands, with a contemplated ownership structure of approximately 49%-51%.

The proposed joint venture would focus on global compliant real-world asset (RWA) initiatives in mining and mineral sectors, TradeFi infrastructure, cross-border payment solutions (DePay), and related digital financial services. The collaboration would leverage BVCI's proprietary BVCChain, BVCPay, stablecoins infrastructure, OTC digital asset trading capabilities, and selected trading strategies and execution frameworks.

The framework remains subject to mutual due diligence, definitive documentation, and regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement or joint venture will be completed.

BVCI confirms that its existing business operations in Canada and the United States will remain unchanged.

Further announcements will be made as appropriate should discussions progress.

About Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.

Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. is an Ontario-incorporated company registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC. The Company provides blockchain-based financial infrastructure, including:

BVC Chain, a proprietary blockchain and distributed-ledger platform;

BVCPay, a mobile wallet enabling digital transactions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the CADT stablecoin.

Trillium Coin, a Bitcoin OTC trading service.

CADT, BVCI's native digital currency, is intended to be a Canadian dollar-backed stablecoin designed for payments, settlements, digital-asset issuance, and ledger services. Unless and until BVCI obtains all necessary regulatory approvals or qualifies for exemptions, there is no assurance that it will be able to proceed with its CADT-related initiatives.

Equity Incentive Update

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors has approved updated board and staff incentive stock options to replace certain previously expired incentive options. Pursuant to this approval, an aggregate of 2,000,000 common share purchase options of the Company have been approved for issuance to certain directors and staff, at an exercise price of $0.20 per share, being the closing price of the Company's common shares on January 28, 2026.

The options have a two-year term and vest on a time-based schedule, with 50% vesting after 12 months and 100% vesting after 24 months. The Board has determined that the issuance of the options will not materially affect control of the Company and forms part of the Company's long-term equity incentive and retention strategy, subject to applicable regulatory and exchange approvals, if required.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including expectations regarding acquisitions, private placements, and regulatory matters. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

