ACCESS Newswire
30.01.2026 00:14 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter Performance

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net Income - $1.5 million

  • Bank Net Income - $1.8 million

  • TBVPS - $12.33

  • Diluted EPS- $0.19

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports fourth quarter of 2025 performance.

Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

  • Loan growth improved for the second consecutive quarter, with linked-quarter growth of 3.2%, or 12.8% annualized

  • Driven by strong performance in Arizona, with our Greater Phoenix Market up 4.7% (18.8% annualized) and our Tucson Market up 2.3% (9.2% annualized) quarter-over-quarter.

  • Total commitments1 booked in the fourth quarter reached a post-merger single quarter record of $45 million and totaled $135 million for the full year.

  • Deposit mix continued to improve, with non-maturity deposits rising to 77% of total deposits and cost of funds declining 9 basis points to 2.54%.

  • Core2 ROAA improved for the fifth consecutive quarter to 0.62%, up 94% year-over-year.

  • Tangible book value per share increased to $12.33, representing 17% growth for full-year 2025.

  • The Bank reached a positive agreement on the $7.8 million non-accrual loan downgraded in Q3 2025, adding significant collateral and converting the loan to a fully amortizing structure.

4Q25 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

  • Net income improved significantly over Q4 2024 but declined over the linked quarter due to the impact of a reverse provision in the prior quarter.

  • Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased by 8% over the linked quarter, primarily driven by an improved NIM.

  • The NIM increased 29bp over the linked quarter due to a reduction in cost of funds and improved asset mix.

  • Non-interest expense remained flat compared to the linked quarter and declined by ~$2.0 million, or 23%, over the prior year.

Balance Sheet

  • Total deposits were stable through the quarter, and our deposit mix improved, driven by a decline in CDs offset by gains in non-maturity deposits.

  • Total loans increased by $22 million, or 3.2%, during the quarter and by 5.4% for the full year of 2025.

Asset Quality

  • NPAs4 were stable during the quarter with the small ratio increase attributed to a decline in average assets.

  • The dollar volume of the ACL was stable and represented 1.37% of total loans.

Capital

  • TBVPS increased by $0.26 during the quarter, $0.03 of which was due to a reduction in AOCI.

  • The bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 12.89%.

Performance Metrics (Consolidated)

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

ROATA

0.66

%

0.74

%

0.06

%

ROATE

6.66

%

7.91

%

0.74

%

Core2 ROATA

0.62

%

0.59

%

0.32

%

Core2 ROATE

6.21

%

6.18

%

6.37

%

Net Interest Margin

3.65

%

3.47

%

3.70

%

Cost of Funds

2.54

%

2.64

%

2.76

%

Overhead Ratio3

2.86

%

2.79

%

3.61

%

Efficiency Ratio

81.78

%

81.17

%

97.32

%

NPA4

1.02

%

1.00

%

0.32

%

ACL to Total Loans

1.37

%

1.41

%

1.50

%

Select Metrics (Bank Only)

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

ROATA

0.82

%

0.85

%

0.18

%

Core2 ROATA

0.77

%

0.68

%

0.44

%

Net Interest Margin

3.81

%

3.61

%

3.85

%

Core Efficiency Ratio

75.82

%

74.62

%

82.35

%

Balance Sheet (in 000s)

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

Total Assets

$

897,636

$

899,621

$

917,417

Total Loans

$

712,492

$

690,519

$

676,092

Total Deposits

$

760,585

$

760,273

$

792,566

Total Capital

$

96,823

$

95,260

$

86,515

TBVPS

$

12.33

$

12.07

$

10.54

Income Statement
(000s except EPS)

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

Net Interest Income

$

7,856

$

7,740

$

8,269

Non-interest Income

$

204

$

242

$

348

Non-interest Expense

$

6,454

$

6,494

$

8,409

Net Operating Income

$

1,606

$

1,488

$

208

Net Income

$

1,490

$

1,733

$

149

Core2 Net Income

$

1,387

$

1,355

$

736

Diluted Earnings per Share

$

0.19

$

0.24

$

0.01

1 - Includes new loan balances disbursed and new unfunded commitments. Source: Internal Reporting

2 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

3 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets

4 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

Return on Average Assets (ROAA)

0.66

%

0.74

%

0.06

%

Core5 ROAA

0.62

%

0.58

%

0.32

%

Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)

0.66

%

0.75

%

0.06

%

Core5 ROATA

0.62

%

0.59

%

0.32

%

Return on Average Equity (ROAE)

6.18

%

7.35

%

0.68

%

Core5 ROAE

5.71

%

5.74

%

3.36

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity

6.66

%

7.91

%

0.74

%

Core5 ROATE

6.21

%

6.18

%

3.70

%

Overhead Ratio

2.86

%

2.79

%

3.61

%

Core5 Overhead Ratio

2.68

%

2.54

%

2.74

%

Efficiency Ratio

81.78

%

81.17

%

97.32

%

Core5 Efficiency Ratio

80.46

%

77.85

%

86.58

%

Net Interest Margin

3.65

%

3.47

%

3.70

%

Core6 Net Interest Margin

3.36

%

3.30

%

3.17

%

Cost of Funds

2.54

%

2.64

%

2.76

%

Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$

0.19

$

0.24

$

0.01

Diluted EPS

$

0.19

$

0.24

$

0.01

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio

12.89

%

12.26

%

11.06

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.15

%

14.29

%

13.74

%

Tier 1 Capital Ratio

14.15

%

14.29

%

13.74

%

Total Risk-based Capital Ratio

15.40

%

15.54

%

15.00

%

Credit Quality7

4Q25

3Q25

Total Classified Loans

$

12,592

$

15,131

Classified - Accrual Loans

$

3,434

$

5,835

Classified - Non-Accrual Loans

$

9,158

$

9,296

Non-Performing Assets

$

9,158

$

9,296

Total Classified / Total Loans

1.77

%

2.19

%

Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital

10.02

%

12.25

%

Period

GAAP Net Income

Loan Mark Accretion

CDI
Amortization

Non-Recurring Items8

Core Net Income9

4Q25

$

1,490

$

-540

$

371

$

33

$

1,387

3Q25

$

1,733

$

-571

$

386

$

-319

$

1,355

4Q24

$

149

$

-1,112

$

415

$

1,478

$

736

5 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

7 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees

8 - Includes Loan ACL reverse provision

9 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

Assets

Cash and due from banks

3,208

3,158

3,675

Fed funds sold & repos

1,055

4,200

2,085

Interest bearing deposits with banks

30,494

47,123

107,836

Investment securities

107,850

109,151

85,522

Loans, net of unearned income

712,492

690,519

676,092

Allowance for credit losses

-9,734

-9,733

-10,160

Premises and equipment, net

10,721

11,085

12,482

Accrued interest receivable

2,728

2,543

2,613

Core deposit intangible

6,038

6,409

7,589

Other assets

32,786

35,166

29,683

Total Assets

897,636

899,621

917,417

Liabilities

Non-interest bearing deposits

163,620

163,339

187,048

Interest bearing demand deposits

102,390

105,347

101,546

Savings and money market deposits

318,823

301,835

262,917

Time deposits - retail

170,682

184,682

232,973

Time deposits - wholesale

5,070

5,070

8,082

Total Deposits

760,585

760,273

792,566

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

12,948

16,828

10,633

Other borrowings

27,280

27,261

27,703

Total Liabilities

800,813

804,362

830,902

Equity

Common stock

74

74

74

Capital surplus

66,274

66,482

67,317

Retained earnings

25,989

25,989

24,300

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-3,375

-3,656

-5,578

Net income

7,861

6,371

1,689

Unearned ESOP shares

0

0

-1,287

Total Equity

96,823

95,260

86,515

Total Liabilities & Equity

897,636

899,621

917,417

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)

4Q25

3Q25

4Q24

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

11,167

10,836

11,594

Fees on Loans

97

119

181

Interest on federal funds sold

46

49

878

Interest on deposits with banks

404

997

587

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,190

1,199

827

Total Interest Income

12,904

13,200

14,067

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

408

404

335

Savings and Money Market Deposits

2,600

2,690

2,373

Time Deposits - Retail

1,645

1,967

2,620

Time Deposits - Wholesale

53

53

85

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

4,706

5,114

5,413

Interest on other borrowings

342

345

385

Total Interest Expense

5,048

5,460

5,798

Net Interest Income

7,856

7,740

8,269

Provision for Credit Losses

-157

-700

-41

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

8,013

8,440

8,310

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

139

141

158

Mortgage loan and related fees

21

26

14

Other noninterest income

44

75

176

Total Non Interest Income

204

242

348

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

3,422

3,418

3,882

Occupancy

724

540

706

Other noninterest expense

2,308

2,536

3,821

Total Non Interest Expense

6,454

6,494

8,409

Income Before Taxes

1,763

2,188

249

Income taxes

273

455

100

Net Income

1,490

1,733

149

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)

Year Ended Dec 31, 2025

Year Ended Dec 31, 2024

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

44,197

43,308

Fees on Loans

509

705

Interest on federal funds sold

196

1,709

Interest on deposits with banks

3,761

2,519

Investment Securities - Taxable

4,524

2,544

Total Interest Income

53,187

50,785

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,514

1,037

Savings and Money Market Deposits

10,177

8,996

Time Deposits - Retail

8,182

8,603

Time Deposits - Wholesale

220

380

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

20,093

19,016

Interest on other borrowings

1,382

2,471

Total Interest Expense

21,475

21,487

Net Interest Income

31,712

29,298

Provision for Credit Losses

-3,607

3,825

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

35,319

25,473

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

582

643

Mortgage loan and related fees

36

-52

Other noninterest income

385

4,959

Total Non Interest Income

1,003

5,550

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

13,740

12,939

Occupancy

2,689

2,523

Other noninterest expense

9,944

14,946

Total Non Interest Expense

26,373

30,408

Income Before Taxes

9,949

615

Income taxes

2,088

-1,074

Net Income

7,861

1,689

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold

$

4,594,293

$

46,392

4.01

%

$

4,357,283

$

48,758

4.44

%

Deposits with banks

43,357,135

404,053

3.70

%

92,046,784

997,294

4.30

%

Investment securities

113,686,437

1,189,745

4.15

%

105,746,137

1,198,727

4.50

%

Loans

696,214,926

11,264,177

6.42

%

680,493,148

10,954,738

6.39

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

857,852,791

$

12,904,367

5.97

%

$

882,643,352

$

13,199,517

5.93

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

44,357,743

$

49,081,977

Total Assets

$

902,210,534

$

931,725,329

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

105,364,026

$

407,755

1.54

%

$

106,626,968

$

404,378

1.50

%

Savings and Money Market

311,440,354

2,600,467

3.31

%

310,491,189

2,690,248

3.44

%

Time deposits - Retail

173,597,584

1,645,161

3.76

%

199,560,785

1,967,084

3.91

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,070,000

52,697

4.12

%

5,070,000

52,697

4.12

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

595,471,964

4,706,080

3.14

%

621,748,942

5,114,407

3.26

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,268,568

342,568

4.98

%

27,249,239

345,256

5.03

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

622,740,532

5,048,648

3.22

%

648,998,181

5,459,663

3.34

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

166,241,386

-

0.00

%

172,469,155

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

788,981,918

5,048,648

2.54

%

821,467,336

5,459,663

2.64

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

16,823,824

16,649,825

Equity

96,404,792

93,608,168

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

902,210,534

$

931,725,329

Net Interest Income

$

7,855,719

$

7,739,854

Net Interest Margin

3.65

%

3.47

%

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold

$

4,594,293

$

46,392

4.01

%

$

72,095,217

$

878,382

4.85

%

Deposits with banks

43,357,135

404,053

3.70

%

52,093,157

586,857

4.48

%

Investment securities

113,686,437

1,189,745

4.15

%

86,043,852

827,330

3.83

%

Loans

696,214,926

11,264,177

6.42

%

681,792,429

11,774,700

6.87

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

857,852,791

$

12,904,367

5.97

%

$

892,024,655

$

14,067,269

6.27

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

44,357,743

$

39,862,881

Total Assets

$

902,210,534

$

931,887,536

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

105,364,026

$

407,755

1.54

%

$

102,323,491

$

335,035

1.30

%

Savings and Money Market

311,440,354

2,600,467

3.31

%

272,759,208

2,372,765

3.46

%

Time deposits - Retail

173,597,584

1,645,161

3.76

%

232,093,952

2,619,561

4.49

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,070,000

52,697

4.12

%

8,082,000

85,219

4.19

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

595,471,964

4,706,080

3.14

%

615,258,651

5,412,580

3.50

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,268,568

342,568

4.98

%

34,147,480

385,199

4.41

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

622,740,532

5,048,648

3.22

%

649,406,131

5,797,779

3.55

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

166,241,386

-

0.00

%

183,872,205

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

788,981,918

5,048,648

2.54

%

833,278,336

5,797,779

2.77

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

16,823,824

11,125,887

Equity

96,404,792

87,483,313

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

902,210,534

$

931,887,536

Net Interest Income

$

7,855,719

$

8,269,490

Net Interest Margin

3.65

%

3.70

%

Average Balance Sheet and Yields

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Federal funds sold

$

4,522,411

$

195,671

4.33

%

$

33,229,074

$

1,709,351

5.14

%

Deposits with banks

88,484,485

3,760,687

4.25

%

57,761,524

2,518,620

4.36

%

Investment securities

108,468,255

4,523,651

4.17

%

93,016,666

2,545,177

2.74

%

Loans

681,695,284

44,706,764

6.56

%

737,781,399

44,012,673

5.97

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

$

883,170,435

$

53,186,773

6.02

%

$

921,788,663

$

50,785,821

5.51

%

Non-Interest Earning Assets

$

41,865,363

$

46,665,175

Total Assets

$

925,035,798

$

968,453,838

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing demand

$

106,053,979

$

1,513,846

1.43

%

$

98,343,350

$

1,036,924

1.05

%

Savings and Money Market

300,517,940

10,176,733

3.39

%

293,566,839

8,996,354

3.06

%

Time deposits - Retail

203,980,032

8,182,156

4.01

%

207,512,473

8,603,466

4.15

%

Time Deposits - Wholesale

5,335,381

219,796

4.12

%

10,209,786

379,620

3.72

%

Total Interest Bearing Deposits

615,887,332

20,092,531

3.26

%

609,632,448

19,016,364

3.12

%

Total Borrowed Funds

27,412,770

1,382,112

5.04

%

70,983,229

2,470,972

3.48

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

643,300,102

21,474,643

3.34

%

680,615,677

21,487,336

3.16

%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

178,144,809

-

0.00

%

187,984,450

-

0.00

%

Total Funding Sources/Cost

821,444,911

21,474,643

2.61

%

868,600,127

21,487,336

2.47

%

Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities

11,442,269

(254,388

)

Equity

92,148,618

100,108,099

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

925,035,798

$

968,453,838

Net Interest Income

$

31,712,130

$

29,298,485

Net Interest Margin

3.60

%

3.19

%

Contact: Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bancorp-34-inc.-reports-4th-quarter-performance-1131741

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
