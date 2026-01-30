Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter Performance

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
Net Income - $1.5 million
Bank Net Income - $1.8 million
TBVPS - $12.33
Diluted EPS- $0.19
SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports fourth quarter of 2025 performance.
Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO
Loan growth improved for the second consecutive quarter, with linked-quarter growth of 3.2%, or 12.8% annualized
Driven by strong performance in Arizona, with our Greater Phoenix Market up 4.7% (18.8% annualized) and our Tucson Market up 2.3% (9.2% annualized) quarter-over-quarter.
Total commitments1 booked in the fourth quarter reached a post-merger single quarter record of $45 million and totaled $135 million for the full year.
Deposit mix continued to improve, with non-maturity deposits rising to 77% of total deposits and cost of funds declining 9 basis points to 2.54%.
Core2 ROAA improved for the fifth consecutive quarter to 0.62%, up 94% year-over-year.
Tangible book value per share increased to $12.33, representing 17% growth for full-year 2025.
The Bank reached a positive agreement on the $7.8 million non-accrual loan downgraded in Q3 2025, adding significant collateral and converting the loan to a fully amortizing structure.
4Q25 Highlights
Net Income and NIM
Net income improved significantly over Q4 2024 but declined over the linked quarter due to the impact of a reverse provision in the prior quarter.
Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased by 8% over the linked quarter, primarily driven by an improved NIM.
The NIM increased 29bp over the linked quarter due to a reduction in cost of funds and improved asset mix.
Non-interest expense remained flat compared to the linked quarter and declined by ~$2.0 million, or 23%, over the prior year.
Balance Sheet
Total deposits were stable through the quarter, and our deposit mix improved, driven by a decline in CDs offset by gains in non-maturity deposits.
Total loans increased by $22 million, or 3.2%, during the quarter and by 5.4% for the full year of 2025.
Asset Quality
NPAs4 were stable during the quarter with the small ratio increase attributed to a decline in average assets.
The dollar volume of the ACL was stable and represented 1.37% of total loans.
Capital
TBVPS increased by $0.26 during the quarter, $0.03 of which was due to a reduction in AOCI.
The bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 12.89%.
Performance Metrics (Consolidated)
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
ROATA
0.66
%
0.74
%
0.06
%
ROATE
6.66
%
7.91
%
0.74
%
Core2 ROATA
0.62
%
0.59
%
0.32
%
Core2 ROATE
6.21
%
6.18
%
6.37
%
Net Interest Margin
3.65
%
3.47
%
3.70
%
Cost of Funds
2.54
%
2.64
%
2.76
%
Overhead Ratio3
2.86
%
2.79
%
3.61
%
Efficiency Ratio
81.78
%
81.17
%
97.32
%
NPA4
1.02
%
1.00
%
0.32
%
ACL to Total Loans
1.37
%
1.41
%
1.50
%
Select Metrics (Bank Only)
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
ROATA
0.82
%
0.85
%
0.18
%
Core2 ROATA
0.77
%
0.68
%
0.44
%
Net Interest Margin
3.81
%
3.61
%
3.85
%
Core Efficiency Ratio
75.82
%
74.62
%
82.35
%
Balance Sheet (in 000s)
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
Total Assets
$
897,636
$
899,621
$
917,417
Total Loans
$
712,492
$
690,519
$
676,092
Total Deposits
$
760,585
$
760,273
$
792,566
Total Capital
$
96,823
$
95,260
$
86,515
TBVPS
$
12.33
$
12.07
$
10.54
Income Statement
(000s except EPS)
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
Net Interest Income
$
7,856
$
7,740
$
8,269
Non-interest Income
$
204
$
242
$
348
Non-interest Expense
$
6,454
$
6,494
$
8,409
Net Operating Income
$
1,606
$
1,488
$
208
Net Income
$
1,490
$
1,733
$
149
Core2 Net Income
$
1,387
$
1,355
$
736
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.19
$
0.24
$
0.01
1 - Includes new loan balances disbursed and new unfunded commitments. Source: Internal Reporting
2 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
3 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets
4 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.
ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.
Select Financial Ratios
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
0.66
%
0.74
%
0.06
%
Core5 ROAA
0.62
%
0.58
%
0.32
%
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA)
0.66
%
0.75
%
0.06
%
Core5 ROATA
0.62
%
0.59
%
0.32
%
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
6.18
%
7.35
%
0.68
%
Core5 ROAE
5.71
%
5.74
%
3.36
%
Return on Average Tangible Equity
6.66
%
7.91
%
0.74
%
Core5 ROATE
6.21
%
6.18
%
3.70
%
Overhead Ratio
2.86
%
2.79
%
3.61
%
Core5 Overhead Ratio
2.68
%
2.54
%
2.74
%
Efficiency Ratio
81.78
%
81.17
%
97.32
%
Core5 Efficiency Ratio
80.46
%
77.85
%
86.58
%
Net Interest Margin
3.65
%
3.47
%
3.70
%
Core6 Net Interest Margin
3.36
%
3.30
%
3.17
%
Cost of Funds
2.54
%
2.64
%
2.76
%
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.19
$
0.24
$
0.01
Diluted EPS
$
0.19
$
0.24
$
0.01
Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio
12.89
%
12.26
%
11.06
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.15
%
14.29
%
13.74
%
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
14.15
%
14.29
%
13.74
%
Total Risk-based Capital Ratio
15.40
%
15.54
%
15.00
%
Credit Quality7
4Q25
3Q25
Total Classified Loans
$
12,592
$
15,131
Classified - Accrual Loans
$
3,434
$
5,835
Classified - Non-Accrual Loans
$
9,158
$
9,296
Non-Performing Assets
$
9,158
$
9,296
Total Classified / Total Loans
1.77
%
2.19
%
Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital
10.02
%
12.25
%
Period
GAAP Net Income
Loan Mark Accretion
CDI
Amortization
Non-Recurring Items8
Core Net Income9
4Q25
$
1,490
$
-540
$
371
$
33
$
1,387
3Q25
$
1,733
$
-571
$
386
$
-319
$
1,355
4Q24
$
149
$
-1,112
$
415
$
1,478
$
736
5 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.
6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.
7 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees
8 - Includes Loan ACL reverse provision
9 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate
BALANCE SHEET (in 000s)
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
Assets
Cash and due from banks
3,208
3,158
3,675
Fed funds sold & repos
1,055
4,200
2,085
Interest bearing deposits with banks
30,494
47,123
107,836
Investment securities
107,850
109,151
85,522
Loans, net of unearned income
712,492
690,519
676,092
Allowance for credit losses
-9,734
-9,733
-10,160
Premises and equipment, net
10,721
11,085
12,482
Accrued interest receivable
2,728
2,543
2,613
Core deposit intangible
6,038
6,409
7,589
Other assets
32,786
35,166
29,683
Total Assets
897,636
899,621
917,417
Liabilities
Non-interest bearing deposits
163,620
163,339
187,048
Interest bearing demand deposits
102,390
105,347
101,546
Savings and money market deposits
318,823
301,835
262,917
Time deposits - retail
170,682
184,682
232,973
Time deposits - wholesale
5,070
5,070
8,082
Total Deposits
760,585
760,273
792,566
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
12,948
16,828
10,633
Other borrowings
27,280
27,261
27,703
Total Liabilities
800,813
804,362
830,902
Equity
Common stock
74
74
74
Capital surplus
66,274
66,482
67,317
Retained earnings
25,989
25,989
24,300
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-3,375
-3,656
-5,578
Net income
7,861
6,371
1,689
Unearned ESOP shares
0
0
-1,287
Total Equity
96,823
95,260
86,515
Total Liabilities & Equity
897,636
899,621
917,417
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
11,167
10,836
11,594
Fees on Loans
97
119
181
Interest on federal funds sold
46
49
878
Interest on deposits with banks
404
997
587
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,190
1,199
827
Total Interest Income
12,904
13,200
14,067
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
408
404
335
Savings and Money Market Deposits
2,600
2,690
2,373
Time Deposits - Retail
1,645
1,967
2,620
Time Deposits - Wholesale
53
53
85
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
4,706
5,114
5,413
Interest on other borrowings
342
345
385
Total Interest Expense
5,048
5,460
5,798
Net Interest Income
7,856
7,740
8,269
Provision for Credit Losses
-157
-700
-41
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
8,013
8,440
8,310
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
139
141
158
Mortgage loan and related fees
21
26
14
Other noninterest income
44
75
176
Total Non Interest Income
204
242
348
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,422
3,418
3,882
Occupancy
724
540
706
Other noninterest expense
2,308
2,536
3,821
Total Non Interest Expense
6,454
6,494
8,409
Income Before Taxes
1,763
2,188
249
Income taxes
273
455
100
Net Income
1,490
1,733
149
INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s)
Year Ended Dec 31, 2025
Year Ended Dec 31, 2024
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
44,197
43,308
Fees on Loans
509
705
Interest on federal funds sold
196
1,709
Interest on deposits with banks
3,761
2,519
Investment Securities - Taxable
4,524
2,544
Total Interest Income
53,187
50,785
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,514
1,037
Savings and Money Market Deposits
10,177
8,996
Time Deposits - Retail
8,182
8,603
Time Deposits - Wholesale
220
380
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
20,093
19,016
Interest on other borrowings
1,382
2,471
Total Interest Expense
21,475
21,487
Net Interest Income
31,712
29,298
Provision for Credit Losses
-3,607
3,825
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
35,319
25,473
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
582
643
Mortgage loan and related fees
36
-52
Other noninterest income
385
4,959
Total Non Interest Income
1,003
5,550
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
13,740
12,939
Occupancy
2,689
2,523
Other noninterest expense
9,944
14,946
Total Non Interest Expense
26,373
30,408
Income Before Taxes
9,949
615
Income taxes
2,088
-1,074
Net Income
7,861
1,689
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,594,293
$
46,392
4.01
%
$
4,357,283
$
48,758
4.44
%
Deposits with banks
43,357,135
404,053
3.70
%
92,046,784
997,294
4.30
%
Investment securities
113,686,437
1,189,745
4.15
%
105,746,137
1,198,727
4.50
%
Loans
696,214,926
11,264,177
6.42
%
680,493,148
10,954,738
6.39
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
857,852,791
$
12,904,367
5.97
%
$
882,643,352
$
13,199,517
5.93
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
44,357,743
$
49,081,977
Total Assets
$
902,210,534
$
931,725,329
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
105,364,026
$
407,755
1.54
%
$
106,626,968
$
404,378
1.50
%
Savings and Money Market
311,440,354
2,600,467
3.31
%
310,491,189
2,690,248
3.44
%
Time deposits - Retail
173,597,584
1,645,161
3.76
%
199,560,785
1,967,084
3.91
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,070,000
52,697
4.12
%
5,070,000
52,697
4.12
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
595,471,964
4,706,080
3.14
%
621,748,942
5,114,407
3.26
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,268,568
342,568
4.98
%
27,249,239
345,256
5.03
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
622,740,532
5,048,648
3.22
%
648,998,181
5,459,663
3.34
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
166,241,386
-
0.00
%
172,469,155
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
788,981,918
5,048,648
2.54
%
821,467,336
5,459,663
2.64
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
16,823,824
16,649,825
Equity
96,404,792
93,608,168
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
902,210,534
$
931,725,329
Net Interest Income
$
7,855,719
$
7,739,854
Net Interest Margin
3.65
%
3.47
%
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,594,293
$
46,392
4.01
%
$
72,095,217
$
878,382
4.85
%
Deposits with banks
43,357,135
404,053
3.70
%
52,093,157
586,857
4.48
%
Investment securities
113,686,437
1,189,745
4.15
%
86,043,852
827,330
3.83
%
Loans
696,214,926
11,264,177
6.42
%
681,792,429
11,774,700
6.87
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
857,852,791
$
12,904,367
5.97
%
$
892,024,655
$
14,067,269
6.27
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
44,357,743
$
39,862,881
Total Assets
$
902,210,534
$
931,887,536
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
105,364,026
$
407,755
1.54
%
$
102,323,491
$
335,035
1.30
%
Savings and Money Market
311,440,354
2,600,467
3.31
%
272,759,208
2,372,765
3.46
%
Time deposits - Retail
173,597,584
1,645,161
3.76
%
232,093,952
2,619,561
4.49
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,070,000
52,697
4.12
%
8,082,000
85,219
4.19
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
595,471,964
4,706,080
3.14
%
615,258,651
5,412,580
3.50
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,268,568
342,568
4.98
%
34,147,480
385,199
4.41
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
622,740,532
5,048,648
3.22
%
649,406,131
5,797,779
3.55
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
166,241,386
-
0.00
%
183,872,205
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
788,981,918
5,048,648
2.54
%
833,278,336
5,797,779
2.77
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
16,823,824
11,125,887
Equity
96,404,792
87,483,313
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
902,210,534
$
931,887,536
Net Interest Income
$
7,855,719
$
8,269,490
Net Interest Margin
3.65
%
3.70
%
Average Balance Sheet and Yields
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/Rate
Interest Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold
$
4,522,411
$
195,671
4.33
%
$
33,229,074
$
1,709,351
5.14
%
Deposits with banks
88,484,485
3,760,687
4.25
%
57,761,524
2,518,620
4.36
%
Investment securities
108,468,255
4,523,651
4.17
%
93,016,666
2,545,177
2.74
%
Loans
681,695,284
44,706,764
6.56
%
737,781,399
44,012,673
5.97
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
$
883,170,435
$
53,186,773
6.02
%
$
921,788,663
$
50,785,821
5.51
%
Non-Interest Earning Assets
$
41,865,363
$
46,665,175
Total Assets
$
925,035,798
$
968,453,838
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Interest bearing demand
$
106,053,979
$
1,513,846
1.43
%
$
98,343,350
$
1,036,924
1.05
%
Savings and Money Market
300,517,940
10,176,733
3.39
%
293,566,839
8,996,354
3.06
%
Time deposits - Retail
203,980,032
8,182,156
4.01
%
207,512,473
8,603,466
4.15
%
Time Deposits - Wholesale
5,335,381
219,796
4.12
%
10,209,786
379,620
3.72
%
Total Interest Bearing Deposits
615,887,332
20,092,531
3.26
%
609,632,448
19,016,364
3.12
%
Total Borrowed Funds
27,412,770
1,382,112
5.04
%
70,983,229
2,470,972
3.48
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
643,300,102
21,474,643
3.34
%
680,615,677
21,487,336
3.16
%
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
178,144,809
-
0.00
%
187,984,450
-
0.00
%
Total Funding Sources/Cost
821,444,911
21,474,643
2.61
%
868,600,127
21,487,336
2.47
%
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities
11,442,269
(254,388
)
Equity
92,148,618
100,108,099
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
925,035,798
$
968,453,838
Net Interest Income
$
31,712,130
$
29,298,485
Net Interest Margin
3.60
%
3.19
%
Contact: Kevin Vaughn
Chief Financial Officer
(623) 334-6064
BCTF@swhb.com
SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank
