Southwest Heritage Bank: Bancorp 34, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter Performance

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net Income - $1.5 million

Bank Net Income - $1.8 million

TBVPS - $12.33

Diluted EPS- $0.19

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / January 29, 2026 / Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCID:BCTF), the parent company for Southwest Heritage Bank, together, the "Company" reports fourth quarter of 2025 performance.

Management Comments - Ciaran McMullan, Chairman & CEO

Loan growth improved for the second consecutive quarter, with linked-quarter growth of 3.2%, or 12.8% annualized

Driven by strong performance in Arizona, with our Greater Phoenix Market up 4.7% (18.8% annualized) and our Tucson Market up 2.3% (9.2% annualized) quarter-over-quarter.

Total commitments 1 booked in the fourth quarter reached a post-merger single quarter record of $45 million and totaled $135 million for the full year.

Deposit mix continued to improve, with non-maturity deposits rising to 77% of total deposits and cost of funds declining 9 basis points to 2.54%.

Core 2 ROAA improved for the fifth consecutive quarter to 0.62%, up 94% year-over-year.

Tangible book value per share increased to $12.33, representing 17% growth for full-year 2025.

The Bank reached a positive agreement on the $7.8 million non-accrual loan downgraded in Q3 2025, adding significant collateral and converting the loan to a fully amortizing structure.

4Q25 Highlights

Net Income and NIM

Net income improved significantly over Q4 2024 but declined over the linked quarter due to the impact of a reverse provision in the prior quarter.

Net Operating Income (pre-tax pre-provision) increased by 8% over the linked quarter, primarily driven by an improved NIM.

The NIM increased 29bp over the linked quarter due to a reduction in cost of funds and improved asset mix.

Non-interest expense remained flat compared to the linked quarter and declined by ~$2.0 million, or 23%, over the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Total deposits were stable through the quarter, and our deposit mix improved, driven by a decline in CDs offset by gains in non-maturity deposits.

Total loans increased by $22 million, or 3.2%, during the quarter and by 5.4% for the full year of 2025.

Asset Quality

NPAs 4 were stable during the quarter with the small ratio increase attributed to a decline in average assets.

The dollar volume of the ACL was stable and represented 1.37% of total loans.

Capital

TBVPS increased by $0.26 during the quarter, $0.03 of which was due to a reduction in AOCI.

The bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio increased to 12.89%.

Performance Metrics (Consolidated) 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 ROATA 0.66 % 0.74 % 0.06 % ROATE 6.66 % 7.91 % 0.74 % Core2 ROATA 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.32 % Core2 ROATE 6.21 % 6.18 % 6.37 % Net Interest Margin 3.65 % 3.47 % 3.70 % Cost of Funds 2.54 % 2.64 % 2.76 % Overhead Ratio3 2.86 % 2.79 % 3.61 % Efficiency Ratio 81.78 % 81.17 % 97.32 % NPA4 1.02 % 1.00 % 0.32 % ACL to Total Loans 1.37 % 1.41 % 1.50 %

Select Metrics (Bank Only) 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 ROATA 0.82 % 0.85 % 0.18 % Core2 ROATA 0.77 % 0.68 % 0.44 % Net Interest Margin 3.81 % 3.61 % 3.85 % Core Efficiency Ratio 75.82 % 74.62 % 82.35 %

Balance Sheet (in 000s) 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Total Assets $ 897,636 $ 899,621 $ 917,417 Total Loans $ 712,492 $ 690,519 $ 676,092 Total Deposits $ 760,585 $ 760,273 $ 792,566 Total Capital $ 96,823 $ 95,260 $ 86,515 TBVPS $ 12.33 $ 12.07 $ 10.54

Income Statement (000s except EPS) 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Net Interest Income $ 7,856 $ 7,740 $ 8,269 Non-interest Income $ 204 $ 242 $ 348 Non-interest Expense $ 6,454 $ 6,494 $ 8,409 Net Operating Income $ 1,606 $ 1,488 $ 208 Net Income $ 1,490 $ 1,733 $ 149 Core2 Net Income $ 1,387 $ 1,355 $ 736 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.01

1 - Includes new loan balances disbursed and new unfunded commitments. Source: Internal Reporting

2 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

3 - Non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets

4 - NPA is non-performing assets as a % of total assets, net of government guarantees.

ABOUT BANCORP 34, INC. - Bancorp 34 is the holding company for Southwest Heritage Bank. The bank's headquarters are located at 8777 East Hartford Drive, Suite 100, Scottsdale, Arizona 85255. In addition, we operate seven full-service community bank branches, two in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the cities of Scottsdale and Gilbert; three in Pima County, Arizona, in the cities of Tucson and Green Valley; one branch in Otero County, New Mexico in the city of Alamogordo; and one branch in Dona Ana County New Mexico, in the city of Las Cruces.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, the effects of any health pandemic, regulatory considerations, competition and the other risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES- Some of the financial measures included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include: (i) core net income; (ii) core net interest margin; (iii) core ROAA; (iv) core ROAE (v) core ROATA; (vi) core ROATE; (vii) core NIE to average assets; and (viii) core efficiency ratio. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and management with a more complete understanding of our financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Select Financial Ratios 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.66 % 0.74 % 0.06 % Core5 ROAA 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.32 % Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROATA) 0.66 % 0.75 % 0.06 % Core5 ROATA 0.62 % 0.59 % 0.32 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 6.18 % 7.35 % 0.68 % Core5 ROAE 5.71 % 5.74 % 3.36 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 6.66 % 7.91 % 0.74 % Core5 ROATE 6.21 % 6.18 % 3.70 % Overhead Ratio 2.86 % 2.79 % 3.61 % Core5 Overhead Ratio 2.68 % 2.54 % 2.74 % Efficiency Ratio 81.78 % 81.17 % 97.32 % Core5 Efficiency Ratio 80.46 % 77.85 % 86.58 % Net Interest Margin 3.65 % 3.47 % 3.70 % Core6 Net Interest Margin 3.36 % 3.30 % 3.17 % Cost of Funds 2.54 % 2.64 % 2.76 % Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.01 Diluted EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.01

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio 12.89 % 12.26 % 11.06 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.15 % 14.29 % 13.74 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.15 % 14.29 % 13.74 % Total Risk-based Capital Ratio 15.40 % 15.54 % 15.00 %

Credit Quality7 4Q25 3Q25 Total Classified Loans $ 12,592 $ 15,131 Classified - Accrual Loans $ 3,434 $ 5,835 Classified - Non-Accrual Loans $ 9,158 $ 9,296 Non-Performing Assets $ 9,158 $ 9,296 Total Classified / Total Loans 1.77 % 2.19 % Adversely Classified Items/Total Capital 10.02 % 12.25 %

Period GAAP Net Income Loan Mark Accretion CDI Amortization Non-Recurring Items8 Core Net Income9 4Q25 $ 1,490 $ -540 $ 371 $ 33 $ 1,387 3Q25 $ 1,733 $ -571 $ 386 $ -319 $ 1,355 4Q24 $ 149 $ -1,112 $ 415 $ 1,478 $ 736

5 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related accretion and amortization, as well as material non-recurring income and expense items.

6 - Non-GAAP, excludes merger related fair value mark accretion and amortization.

7 - Classified and non-performing assets are net of government guarantees

8 - Includes Loan ACL reverse provision

9 - Non-GAAP, Assumes 25% tax rate

BALANCE SHEET (in 000s) 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Assets Cash and due from banks 3,208 3,158 3,675 Fed funds sold & repos 1,055 4,200 2,085 Interest bearing deposits with banks 30,494 47,123 107,836 Investment securities 107,850 109,151 85,522 Loans, net of unearned income 712,492 690,519 676,092 Allowance for credit losses -9,734 -9,733 -10,160 Premises and equipment, net 10,721 11,085 12,482 Accrued interest receivable 2,728 2,543 2,613 Core deposit intangible 6,038 6,409 7,589 Other assets 32,786 35,166 29,683 Total Assets 897,636 899,621 917,417 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 163,620 163,339 187,048 Interest bearing demand deposits 102,390 105,347 101,546 Savings and money market deposits 318,823 301,835 262,917 Time deposits - retail 170,682 184,682 232,973 Time deposits - wholesale 5,070 5,070 8,082 Total Deposits 760,585 760,273 792,566 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,948 16,828 10,633 Other borrowings 27,280 27,261 27,703 Total Liabilities 800,813 804,362 830,902 Equity Common stock 74 74 74 Capital surplus 66,274 66,482 67,317 Retained earnings 25,989 25,989 24,300 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -3,375 -3,656 -5,578 Net income 7,861 6,371 1,689 Unearned ESOP shares 0 0 -1,287 Total Equity 96,823 95,260 86,515 Total Liabilities & Equity 897,636 899,621 917,417

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) 4Q25 3Q25 4Q24 Interest Income Interest on Loans 11,167 10,836 11,594 Fees on Loans 97 119 181 Interest on federal funds sold 46 49 878 Interest on deposits with banks 404 997 587 Investment Securities - Taxable 1,190 1,199 827 Total Interest Income 12,904 13,200 14,067 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 408 404 335 Savings and Money Market Deposits 2,600 2,690 2,373 Time Deposits - Retail 1,645 1,967 2,620 Time Deposits - Wholesale 53 53 85 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 4,706 5,114 5,413 Interest on other borrowings 342 345 385 Total Interest Expense 5,048 5,460 5,798 Net Interest Income 7,856 7,740 8,269 Provision for Credit Losses -157 -700 -41 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 8,013 8,440 8,310 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 139 141 158 Mortgage loan and related fees 21 26 14 Other noninterest income 44 75 176 Total Non Interest Income 204 242 348 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 3,422 3,418 3,882 Occupancy 724 540 706 Other noninterest expense 2,308 2,536 3,821 Total Non Interest Expense 6,454 6,494 8,409 Income Before Taxes 1,763 2,188 249 Income taxes 273 455 100 Net Income 1,490 1,733 149

INCOME STATEMENT (in 000s) Year Ended Dec 31, 2025 Year Ended Dec 31, 2024 Interest Income Interest on Loans 44,197 43,308 Fees on Loans 509 705 Interest on federal funds sold 196 1,709 Interest on deposits with banks 3,761 2,519 Investment Securities - Taxable 4,524 2,544 Total Interest Income 53,187 50,785 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 1,514 1,037 Savings and Money Market Deposits 10,177 8,996 Time Deposits - Retail 8,182 8,603 Time Deposits - Wholesale 220 380 Total Interest Expense on Deposits 20,093 19,016 Interest on other borrowings 1,382 2,471 Total Interest Expense 21,475 21,487 Net Interest Income 31,712 29,298 Provision for Credit Losses -3,607 3,825 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 35,319 25,473 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 582 643 Mortgage loan and related fees 36 -52 Other noninterest income 385 4,959 Total Non Interest Income 1,003 5,550 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 13,740 12,939 Occupancy 2,689 2,523 Other noninterest expense 9,944 14,946 Total Non Interest Expense 26,373 30,408 Income Before Taxes 9,949 615 Income taxes 2,088 -1,074 Net Income 7,861 1,689

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 4,594,293 $ 46,392 4.01 % $ 4,357,283 $ 48,758 4.44 % Deposits with banks 43,357,135 404,053 3.70 % 92,046,784 997,294 4.30 % Investment securities 113,686,437 1,189,745 4.15 % 105,746,137 1,198,727 4.50 % Loans 696,214,926 11,264,177 6.42 % 680,493,148 10,954,738 6.39 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 857,852,791 $ 12,904,367 5.97 % $ 882,643,352 $ 13,199,517 5.93 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 44,357,743 $ 49,081,977 Total Assets $ 902,210,534 $ 931,725,329 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 105,364,026 $ 407,755 1.54 % $ 106,626,968 $ 404,378 1.50 % Savings and Money Market 311,440,354 2,600,467 3.31 % 310,491,189 2,690,248 3.44 % Time deposits - Retail 173,597,584 1,645,161 3.76 % 199,560,785 1,967,084 3.91 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 5,070,000 52,697 4.12 % 5,070,000 52,697 4.12 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 595,471,964 4,706,080 3.14 % 621,748,942 5,114,407 3.26 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,268,568 342,568 4.98 % 27,249,239 345,256 5.03 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 622,740,532 5,048,648 3.22 % 648,998,181 5,459,663 3.34 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 166,241,386 - 0.00 % 172,469,155 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 788,981,918 5,048,648 2.54 % 821,467,336 5,459,663 2.64 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 16,823,824 16,649,825 Equity 96,404,792 93,608,168 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 902,210,534 $ 931,725,329 Net Interest Income $ 7,855,719 $ 7,739,854 Net Interest Margin 3.65 % 3.47 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 4,594,293 $ 46,392 4.01 % $ 72,095,217 $ 878,382 4.85 % Deposits with banks 43,357,135 404,053 3.70 % 52,093,157 586,857 4.48 % Investment securities 113,686,437 1,189,745 4.15 % 86,043,852 827,330 3.83 % Loans 696,214,926 11,264,177 6.42 % 681,792,429 11,774,700 6.87 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 857,852,791 $ 12,904,367 5.97 % $ 892,024,655 $ 14,067,269 6.27 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 44,357,743 $ 39,862,881 Total Assets $ 902,210,534 $ 931,887,536 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 105,364,026 $ 407,755 1.54 % $ 102,323,491 $ 335,035 1.30 % Savings and Money Market 311,440,354 2,600,467 3.31 % 272,759,208 2,372,765 3.46 % Time deposits - Retail 173,597,584 1,645,161 3.76 % 232,093,952 2,619,561 4.49 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 5,070,000 52,697 4.12 % 8,082,000 85,219 4.19 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 595,471,964 4,706,080 3.14 % 615,258,651 5,412,580 3.50 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,268,568 342,568 4.98 % 34,147,480 385,199 4.41 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 622,740,532 5,048,648 3.22 % 649,406,131 5,797,779 3.55 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 166,241,386 - 0.00 % 183,872,205 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 788,981,918 5,048,648 2.54 % 833,278,336 5,797,779 2.77 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 16,823,824 11,125,887 Equity 96,404,792 87,483,313 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 902,210,534 $ 931,887,536 Net Interest Income $ 7,855,719 $ 8,269,490 Net Interest Margin 3.65 % 3.70 %

Average Balance Sheet and Yields For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest Earning Assets: Federal funds sold $ 4,522,411 $ 195,671 4.33 % $ 33,229,074 $ 1,709,351 5.14 % Deposits with banks 88,484,485 3,760,687 4.25 % 57,761,524 2,518,620 4.36 % Investment securities 108,468,255 4,523,651 4.17 % 93,016,666 2,545,177 2.74 % Loans 681,695,284 44,706,764 6.56 % 737,781,399 44,012,673 5.97 % Total Interest Earning Assets $ 883,170,435 $ 53,186,773 6.02 % $ 921,788,663 $ 50,785,821 5.51 % Non-Interest Earning Assets $ 41,865,363 $ 46,665,175 Total Assets $ 925,035,798 $ 968,453,838 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing demand $ 106,053,979 $ 1,513,846 1.43 % $ 98,343,350 $ 1,036,924 1.05 % Savings and Money Market 300,517,940 10,176,733 3.39 % 293,566,839 8,996,354 3.06 % Time deposits - Retail 203,980,032 8,182,156 4.01 % 207,512,473 8,603,466 4.15 % Time Deposits - Wholesale 5,335,381 219,796 4.12 % 10,209,786 379,620 3.72 % Total Interest Bearing Deposits 615,887,332 20,092,531 3.26 % 609,632,448 19,016,364 3.12 % Total Borrowed Funds 27,412,770 1,382,112 5.04 % 70,983,229 2,470,972 3.48 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 643,300,102 21,474,643 3.34 % 680,615,677 21,487,336 3.16 % Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 178,144,809 - 0.00 % 187,984,450 - 0.00 % Total Funding Sources/Cost 821,444,911 21,474,643 2.61 % 868,600,127 21,487,336 2.47 % Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities 11,442,269 (254,388 ) Equity 92,148,618 100,108,099 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 925,035,798 $ 968,453,838 Net Interest Income $ 31,712,130 $ 29,298,485 Net Interest Margin 3.60 % 3.19 %

Contact: Kevin Vaughn

Chief Financial Officer

(623) 334-6064

BCTF@swhb.com

SOURCE: Southwest Heritage Bank

