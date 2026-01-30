Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Onemed Pty Ltd, the parent company of CPAP Online Australia (cpaponline.com.au), today announced it has acquired CPAPSales.com.au and its assets for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition strengthens Onemed's position in the Australian sleep health market and expands its ability to deliver high-quality CPAP solutions to patients nationwide.

James Carmody, Founder and CEO of Onemed, said the acquisition represents a strategic step forward for the business.

"CPAPSales.com.au has built a trusted reputation for affordability and accessibility in sleep apnea therapy. By bringing its assets under the Onemed and CPAP Online Australia banner, we are ensuring customers continue to receive excellent value while gaining access to our wider range of products, clinical expertise, and customer support."

The acquisition will see CPAP Online Australia integrate CPAPSales.com.au's resources into its existing operations, offering customers broader product availability, streamlined ordering, and enhanced service continuity. Onemed has confirmed that current CPAPSales.com.au customers will continue to have access to reliable CPAP equipment and support without disruption.

This latest move aligns with Onemed's commitment to improving sleep health outcomes through innovation, affordability, and customer-first service. The company plans to leverage the acquisition to further expand its footprint in the Australian CPAP market and strengthen its role as a leading provider of sleep therapy solutions.

About Onemed Pty Ltd

Onemed Pty Ltd is an Australian-owned healthcare company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative solutions in respiratory care and sleep health. Through its brand CPAP Online Australia (cpaponline.com.au), Onemed provides a wide range of CPAP equipment, accessories, and support services to patients across the country.

The group focuses on innovating across the healthcare spectrum to bring patients comprehensive wellness solutions. Onemed's portfolio includes specialised sleep health services delivered through local pharmacies, offering expert care and personalised therapy. SleepCo delivers innovative sleep products, from tracking technology to customised therapy devices, while WellnessHub is a digital platform providing resources, expert advice, and community support to empower every stage of the wellness journey.

