A First Look at AI in the Real World: AWE 2026 Opens This March in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of commanding global attention on the international stage, China's AI-driven home appliance and consumer electronics leaders will take center stage on home ground this March. At AWE 2026, they will unveil their latest blockbusters, setting the pace for global trends.

Under the theme "Smart AI, Smarter Future", AWE 2026 will run from March 12-15, 2026, across two venues: the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) and the exhibition area of the Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone (Eastern Hub IBCZ). Spanning 170,000 square meters, featuring over 1,200 brands, and expected to welcome more than 200,000 visitors, AWE 2026 is now open for global registration.

AI is moving beyond labs and prototypes into real-world scenarios-entering homes, public spaces, and urban systems, and evolving from professional equipment into mass-market products. At the same time, boundaries between device makers, component suppliers, and AI developers are being reshaped, accelerating the real-world rollout of physical AI in faster and more diverse forms. As China emerges as a global center of innovation in home appliances and consumer electronics, AWE 2026 will stand as a landmark showcase where AI meets the real world.

Get ready for a grand showcase at SNIEC! Leading brands-including Haier, Huawei, Hisense, TCL, Sony, Bosch, Siemens, Panasonic, LG, Fisher & Paykel, ASKO, Gorenje, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Philips, Gree, Skyworth, and Changhong-will join innovators in new energy vehicles, cutting-edge technologies, AI, and smart living, such as BYD, Unitree, Segway-Ninebot, iFLYTEK, Shokz, Sonos, HiSilicon, NAVEE, ECOVACS, Dreame, Roborock, MOVA, iRobot, TEMPUR, and EZVIZ. Core players like Fotile, Robam, Westinghouse, Thomson, Morphy Richards, Thermos, and Tiger will also take the stage, showcasing a dazzling spectrum of innovation-from human-vehicle-home ecosystems and smart living scenarios.

A sneak peek at the Eastern Hub IBCZ exhibition area: the stage is set for top innovators. Confirmed exhibitors include Huawei, JD.com, Lenovo, Sony, Hisense, TCL, BOE, Xiaomi, ZTE, SenseTime, MINIMAX, UNISOC, UBTECH, Unitree, AGIBOT, XREAL, Quark, ARIDGE, BrainCo, Stonehill, Autel Robotics, DEEP Robotics, VERTAXI, Spacesail, Antigravity, Bambu Lab, Creality, and Anker Innovations. The showcase will feature AI smartphones and smart glasses, embodied and companion robots, consumer drones, eVTOLs, modular flying cars, satellite internet terminals, XR devices, ultra-HD audiovisual systems, GPU chips, massive AI models, 3D printing, and other cutting-edge technologies, offering a first look at the limitless potential of next-generation consumer electronics.

