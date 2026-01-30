Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Agora Marketplace has announced the official release of its new TRADE+ Subscription, a membership program designed to help Australian tradespeople, contractors, and small business owners save significantly on essential building supplies and equipment.

The TRADE+ Subscription, available now at https://agoramarketplace.com.au/subscription, enables members to access exclusive pricing, bulk discounts, and premium support. Subscribers can save up to 40% on thousands of products.

"This program was developed to simplify the way professionals buy supplies," said Jordan P, Director of Agora Marketplace. "Our members gain access to consistent discounts, faster delivery, and priority support - benefits that help them save both time and money across every project."

Supporting Australia's Trades with Greater Value and Efficiency

TRADE+ introduces a membership model tailored to the unique needs of Australia's trade industries. Members enjoy priority access to high-demand and limited-stock products, as well as early entry to new product launches and seasonal promotions.

The subscription also includes:

Exclusive Member Pricing - Up to 40% off across thousands of trade and construction products.

- Up to 40% off across thousands of trade and construction products. Bulk Order Discounts - Additional savings for large-scale projects and high-volume orders.

- Additional savings for large-scale projects and high-volume orders. Priority Access - Early notifications for new releases and limited-stock items.

- Early notifications for new releases and limited-stock items. Enhanced Support - Dedicated account managers and priority customer service.

- Dedicated account managers and priority customer service. Partner Benefits - Access to exclusive deals from Agora's network of trusted brands and service providers.

These features make the subscription a compelling option for professionals across Australia's trade industries. Companies such as Silver Water Plumbing, which rely on timely access to materials and competitive pricing, are well positioned to benefit from the platform's exclusive offers and faster fulfilment.

Expanding Access and Strengthening Local Supply Chains

The TRADE+ Subscription is available to professionals nationwide for $29.99 per month, and includes a 7-day trial with no commitment required. Members can cancel anytime through the Agora Marketplace website.

Since its soft launch, the program has already attracted over 1,000 active members and maintains a 98% satisfaction rate. Feedback from early adopters has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Our goal is to empower every trade professional, from independent plumbers to large-scale construction firms with access to the same competitive pricing and support that larger companies enjoy (and get their product to site quickly when needed)," said Jordan P, Director of Agora Marketplace. "TRADE+ is not just a subscription; it's a tool for levelling the playing field in Australia's trade economy."

About Agora Marketplace

Agora Marketplace is an Australian-owned online platform connecting trade professionals with trusted suppliers across construction, electrical, plumbing, and building sectors. Based in Sydney, Agora provides tailored procurement solutions that simplify sourcing, reduce costs, and enhance supply chain efficiency.

For more information about Agora Marketplace or to subscribe to TRADE+, visit https://agoramarketplace.com.au/subscription

.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282148

Source: Search Jam