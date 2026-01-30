Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker TH99 Pro: Revolutionizing Interaction, Immersing in Sound

With its innovative TFT screen interface, immersive acoustic design, and tri-mode connectivity, the Epomaker TH99 Pro brings efficiency and inspiration to both gaming and creative pursuits.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / The Epomaker TH99 Pro features a versatile 98-key layout, optimized for space, paired with durable PBT keycaps. Its design combines a knob with an integrated screen for intuitive interaction, complemented by creative side lighting. With robust wireless performance and a massive 10,000mAh battery, it seamlessly blends productivity with aesthetics.

A Multifunctional Workspace for Gaming and Work

The TH99 Pro adopts a classic 1800 layout, maintaining a compact 96% keyboard size while still offering a full numeric keypad. This configuration not only provides ample space for high-DPI gaming, allowing for expansive mouse movements, but also caters to the efficiency needs of office tasks, design, and other work-related scenarios. The keyboard is equipped with high-quality dual-shot PBT keycaps, offering excellent durability, oil resistance, and a comfortable feel. Available in black, blue-white, and pink, the TH99 Pro caters to a diverse range of desktop aesthetics, from sleek and bold to fresh and cozy.

Intuitive Interaction with TFT Display and Rotary Knob

The core of the TH99 Pro's interaction is its TFT display and multifunctional knob. The high-resolution screen shows static and dynamic content with clarity, displaying real-time information such as time, date, battery level, connection mode, system status, and key lock status. The precision knob enables direct volume control and, through the "Fn+Knob" shortcut, allows for switching to screen control mode for intuitive adjustments. This design enables users to make key settings in games or full-screen applications without having to switch windows, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted control.

Dual Immersion in Feel and Sound

Internally, this keyboard is acoustically optimized with multiple sound-dampening materials, including PORON, latex, IXPE, and silicone, combined with a Gasket structure. This design acts as a professional "shock absorber" for each keystroke, effectively reducing noise and vibrations. The result is a soft yet consistent tactile feedback, making long hours of programming or intense gaming significantly less fatiguing. The keyboard offers two unique switches: the Creamy Jade switch for a deep, rich "thocky" sound, and the Sea Salt Silent switch for a quiet, smooth input experience. With hot-swappable keys, users have the flexibility for customization.

Wireless Freedom and Visual Atmosphere

Equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, this keyboard guarantees long-lasting performance. It supports wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth connectivity, enabling users to effortlessly switch between devices for both work and gaming. In terms of lighting, the TH99 Pro features customizable RGB backlighting for each key, as well as adjustable color, effects, brightness, and speed settings. From the independent logo lighting on the left side to the backlighting on each key and the ambient side lighting, the keyboard creates an immersive visual experience, turning your desktop into a dynamic stage that reflects your personal style and mood in real-time.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker TH99 Pro is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $87.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-th99-pro-revolutionizing-interaction-immersing-in-sound-1131584