Robex Resources Inc.: December 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RBX | ASX: RXR | OTC: RSRBF | Börse Frankfurt: RB4) is pleased to report on its activities for the December 2025 quarter.

Robex owns and operates the Nampala Gold Mine in Mali and continues to advance the Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea. During the quarter, the Company achieved a major milestone with the first gold pour at Kiniero, marking a significant step toward becoming a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa.

Highlights:

Shareholder approval secured for Robex's proposed merger with Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX: PDI), with 94.54% of votes cast in favour at a Special Meeting. This satisfies a key condition and advances the transaction toward completion in Q1 2026.

First gold pour achieved at Kiniero Gold Project on 21 December 2025, placing the Company firmly on the path toward commercial production.

First gold milestone was delivered on time and on budget, demonstrating Robex's strong construction, commissioning and operational capability and the performance of its world-class mine development team.

Kiniero poured a total of 790 ounces of gold in December

Processing plant ramp-up is underway, with recoveries progressing in line with expectations and nameplate capacity target in Q1 2026.

Kiniero SAG mill installed, key crushing circuits completed, ball mill and Phase 1B Tailings Storage Facility - planned for Q1 2026 - completed and commissioned in early January.

Nampala produced 11,028 ounces and sold 11,272 ounces of gold during the December 2025 quarter.

FY25 Gold production from Nampala totalled 45,429 ounces.

Production and cost guidance for 2026 calendar year will be provided later in Q2 when the Kiniero ramp up is completed.





Robex's Managing Director and CEO Matt Wilcox commented:

"The December quarter delivered several important milestones for Robex. We achieved our first gold pour at Kiniero Gold Project on time and on budget, underscoring the strength of our project execution and the capability of our team. At Nampala, consistent operational performance continues to underpin cash flow and support our regional growth strategy.

As we work towards our planned merger with Predictive Discovery, the overwhelming shareholder approval was a significant endorsement of our strategy and, upon closing of the transaction, should position the combined group to become a mid-tier gold producer in West Africa. With Kiniero progressing toward commercial production and the organisational scale that the merged entity will bring, we are well placed to deliver sustainable value for shareholders, communities and stakeholders."

Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea

Construction Overview

Kiniero Gold Project continued to advance strongly during the December quarter, with key plant and infrastructure milestones achieved. These milestones supported the successful commissioning of the processing circuit and the achievement of first gold.

Process Plant and Infrastructure

SAG mill installation completed, with ball mill installation progressing and nearing mechanical completion. Mill lining remains outstanding.

Primary and pebble crushing circuits are mechanically complete.

Electrical and instrumentation works were essentially completed for first ore, with minor items remaining.

The processing circuit, from saprolite crushing through the SAG mill, cyclones, CIL train A and tailings, was fully commissioned, with first ore introduced on 11 December 2025.

Elution and gold room construction was completed and commissioned, with first gold poured on 21 December 2025.









Figure 1: Aerial View of the Kiniero Gold Project as at 20 January 2026

Power Generation and Electrical Works

Power station advanced, with the final four engines completed, commissioned, and operated on diesel.

Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) circuit progressed, with centrifuges and settling and services tanks energised and commissioning commenced.





Tailings Storage Facility (TSF)

Phase 1B of the Tailings Storage Facility was completed, with QA/QC documentation signed off and the facility ready to receive tailings.





Other Infrastructure

Minor works, including lighting installations and minor items, are being finalised to support full operational readiness.





Construction Activities - Q1 2026

Key activities originally planned for Q1 2026, now completed as of early January:

Ball Mill: Installation and commissioning completed

Processing Circuits: Primary, Pebble and CIL Train B circuits completed

Water Supply: Finalisation from the West Balan Pit to achieve nameplate throughput

Power Station: Construction and commissioning completed; all eight engines now operating on HFO

Tailings Storage Facility: Phase 1 completed, providing approximately two years of tailings capacity





Community Relations

During the quarter, the Kiniero Project continued to make a meaningful contribution to local communities through Robex's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, with a strong focus on education, social initiatives, and community engagement.

Education initiatives were delivered to neighbouring communities, including Ballan, Kiniero, Fara-Ballan, Mansounia, and Saman, supporting the education of local children.

Social and cultural initiatives were undertaken ahead of the official start-up of the processing plant, fostering cultural engagement and community participation.





Environmental and Safety Performance

At the Kiniero Project, Robex maintained strong environmental, health and safety performance during the December quarter, reinforcing its commitment to responsible mining and proactive community engagement.

Key highlights included:

The project reached more than 6.3 million hours LTI-free since January 2024.

The average workforce on site increased to 1,919 personnel, reflecting the successful mobilisation of contractors of SMP, mill, electrical, power plant, and mining activities.

Commissioning activities progressed safely, with no incidents recorded, and all chemicals received on site were handled without issue.

Extensive HSE training was delivered to commissioning, processing plant and mining personnel.

Three community trainees joined the site, gaining hands-on experience in processing, safety, and environmental roles.

The on-site clinic is operational and ready to receive patients, with new medical equipment fully commissioned.

The environmental team was strengthened with the appointment of a new environmental supervisor, and several tonnes of waste were safely removed by an accredited contractor.

Tree nursery and traditional beehive programs were expanded, supporting future site rehabilitation and biodiversity initiatives.

The rainy season concluded in November, with favourable site conditions maintained throughout the quarter.





Kiniero Gold Project - January 2026 Progress





Figure 2: Primary Crusher Figure 3: Saprolite Crusher



Figure 4: Primary Crusher - Ore Reclaim Feed Figure 5: Elevation view of Processing Plant



Figure 6: Tailings Facility Storage Figure 7: CIL Tank Train A & B





Nampala Gold Operation, Mali

Units Q1 FY25 Q2 FY25 Q3 FY25 Q4 FY25 FY25 Financial Data1 Production oz 12,892 11,735 9,774 11,028 45,429 Sales oz 11,869 13,104 9,529 11,272 45,773 Average Realised Price C$/oz 4,160 4,586 4,870 5,904 4,859 Revenue C$M 49,373 60,099 46,406 66,552 222,431 Operating Data Ore Mined t 631,515 720,924 353,818 518,297 2,224,554 Waste Mined t 2,370,569 1,964,118 1,587,604 2,016,593 7,938,884 Total Material Mined t 3,002,084 2,685,042 1,941,442 2,534,890 10,163,438 Stripping ratio w:o 3.75 2.72 4.48 3.89 3.57 Ore processed t 559,013 547,749 501,300 582,618 2,190,680 Head grade g/t 0.82 0.76 0.69 0.68 0.74 Recovery % 87.6 87.3 88.4 87.2 87.6

1Financial information for the Nampala Gold Operation, Mali is unaudited. Figures may be subject to further adjustments.

Operation summary

Material Mined: During the December 2025 quarter, total material mined was 2,534,890 tonnes, comprising 2,016,593 tonnes of waste and 518,297 tonnes of ore. The stripping ratio decreased to 3.89, representing a 13.2% reduction from 4.48 in the September 2025 quarter. This reduction reflects the completion of elevated waste stripping activities undertaken in the prior quarter, which was strategically focused on removing overburden to facilitate access to deeper ore zones.





During the December 2025 quarter, total material mined was 2,534,890 tonnes, comprising 2,016,593 tonnes of waste and 518,297 tonnes of ore. The stripping ratio decreased to 3.89, representing a 13.2% reduction from 4.48 in the September 2025 quarter. This reduction reflects the completion of elevated waste stripping activities undertaken in the prior quarter, which was strategically focused on removing overburden to facilitate access to deeper ore zones. Ore Processed: A total of 582,618 tonnes of ore were processed during the December 2025 quarter, representing a 16.2% increase from 501,300 tonnes in the September 2025 quarter. The increase in throughput was primarily driven by improved plant availability, fewer chute blockages, reduced ore clogging as rainfall subsided, and fewer electrical and instrumentation-related interruptions.





A total of 582,618 tonnes of ore were processed during the December 2025 quarter, representing a 16.2% increase from 501,300 tonnes in the September 2025 quarter. The increase in throughput was primarily driven by improved plant availability, fewer chute blockages, reduced ore clogging as rainfall subsided, and fewer electrical and instrumentation-related interruptions. Head Grade: Average head grade for the December 2025 quarter was 0.68 g/t, down 1.4% from 0.69 g/t in the September 2025 quarter. This modest decline reflects the processing of a predominantly medium-grade ore blend, as higher-grade ore within the pits required additional blasting prior to excavation and delivery to the mill. Despite the reduction, the grade remains in line with the mine plan and grade control parameters.





Average head grade for the December 2025 quarter was 0.68 g/t, down 1.4% from 0.69 g/t in the September 2025 quarter. This modest decline reflects the processing of a predominantly medium-grade ore blend, as higher-grade ore within the pits required additional blasting prior to excavation and delivery to the mill. Despite the reduction, the grade remains in line with the mine plan and grade control parameters. Recovery Rate: Gold recovery for the December 2025 quarter was 87.2%, broadly consistent with 88.4% in the September 2025 quarter. The slight decrease reflects normal processing variability during the period, including a marginal increase in gold reporting to tailings. Overall recovery performance remains in line with operational expectations.





Gold recovery for the December 2025 quarter was 87.2%, broadly consistent with 88.4% in the September 2025 quarter. The slight decrease reflects normal processing variability during the period, including a marginal increase in gold reporting to tailings. Overall recovery performance remains in line with operational expectations. Gold Production: Gold production for the December 2025 quarter totalled 11,028 ounces, an increase of 1,254 ounces compared to the September 2025 quarter. The improvement in production was driven by higher processing plant ore throughput.





Environmental and Safety Performance

One Lost time injury (LTI) occurred in November involving one contractor at the West Pit. Since then, 345,886 LTI-free man hours have been recorded.

No reportable environmental incidents or breaches were recorded during the period.

Environmental monitoring programs continued for noise, water and air quality.





Community and Social Responsibility

Robex continued to support local communities at the Nampala Mine during Q4 2025, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and community engagement:

Key initiatives included:

Contribution of approximately US$364,000 to the local Mining Development Fund.

Education and training initiatives, including 28 vocational training or skills development internships for young Malians, and the distribution of school kits to students in Finkolo, Nampala, N'Tjikouna and N'Golola.

Local partnerships and employment initiatives, including market garden purchases for women's associations and engagement of community services provided through GIE Balimaya.

Community donations, including support for youth sporting competitions, the CAPEMA orphanage in Sikasso, and 23 people with disabilities in Finkolo, Ganadougou and N'Tjikouna.

Extensive local and national procurement, supporting regional suppliers and strengthening economic opportunities in the Sikasso region and across Mali.





Exploration and Development

During the quarter, Robex advanced exploration activities across its West African exploration portfolio, maintaining a focus on near-term production opportunities and long-term resource growth at Kiniero and Nampala.

Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea

A detailed program of structural and lithological mapping was completed by specialist consultant Dr Alistair Reed of QMap Pty Ltd, improving understanding of geological controls on gold mineralisation across the Kiniero district and refining priority exploration targets for diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling programs.

A diamond drilling program commenced in late October at Sector Gobele Area, comprising five holes for a total of 1,956 metres. The program aims to vector toward the centre of the volcanic system, assess the potential for an "Expanded Sector Gobele" open pit, and test depth extensions below existing mineralisation. Multiple zones of alteration and sulphide mineralisation were intersected, with assays pending.

A reverse circulation drilling program at Sabali South comprised 29 holes for 4,540 metres, targeting the Sabali-Mansounia mineralised corridor and evaluating the potential development of a Kiniero "Super-Pit", testing both lateral and depth extensions of known mineralisation.

A sterilization RC drilling program was also completed across the Sector Gobele waste dump area and Sabali South MOP, with seven holes drilled. Results are pending.





Nampala Near-Mine Exploration, Mali

Exploration remained focused on short- to medium-term, low strip ratio, free-dig oxide opportunities near existing processing infrastructure.

A large-scale RC drilling program on the Mininko Exploration Permit comprised 207 holes for 19,916 metres, drilled at nominal 25m x 25m spacing. The program tested shallow oxide mineralisation within approximately 10 km of the Nampala processing plant, aimed at identifying low-cost sustaining and replacement feed options to extension of the current life-of-mine inventory.

The program successfully identified two new mineralised targets, which will be advanced through further geological interpretation, preliminary Mineral Resource modelling and mine optimisation studies, subject to ongoing technical assessment.





Corporate

PDI Merger Update

During the quarter, Robex continued to progress its proposed merger with Predictive Discovery Limited (ASX: PDI) via a statutory plan of arrangement under Quebec Law. Under the transaction, PDI (via a wholly owned subsidiary) will acquire all issued and outstanding Robex shares. Robex shareholders will receive 7.862 PDI shares for each Robex share held, resulting in Robex shareholders owning approximately 46.5% of the combined group on a fully diluted, in-the-money basis.

Key milestones achieved:

Execution of the definitive agreement between Robex and PDI.

Shareholder approval of the transaction at a special meeting, with approximately 94.5% of votes cast in favour.

Subsequent event: receipt of final court approval from the Superior Court of Quebec on 13 January 2026





The merger remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and government consent in Guinea and Mali. Completion is targeted for Q1 2026.

Capital Structure Update

The Company's issued capital increased from 244,079,269 shares as at 30 September 2025 to 276,388,803 shares as at 31 December 2025. Robex is dual listed on the ASX (via CDIs) and the TSXV (as common shares).

During the quarter, Robex accelerated the expiry of its listed common share purchase warrants issued on 27 June 2024, following 10 consecutive trading days in which the Company's share price exceeded C$3.50 per share. The expiry date was brought forward from 27 June 2026 to 18 October 2025. As a result:

32,249,534 warrants were exercised, raising gross proceeds of C$82.2 million.

The remaining 130,006 warrants were not exercised and expired on 18 October 2025.

A total of 60,000 options were issued and exercised during the period, comprising 10,000 options at C$3.60 and 50,000 options at C$2.90, raising gross proceeds of C$181,000.





This announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Company's Board of Directors.

Kiniéro Permit Area Details Permit



No Type Mineral Area (Km2) Deposit Current

Holding

Company Validity/Status/Duration 311 Exploitation Permit Gold 95.51 SMG Awarded on 17 December 2020. Valid for a period of 15 years renewable on expiry 310 Exploitation Permit Gold 37.85 SMG Awarded on 17 December 2020. Valid for a period of 15 years renewable on expiry 271 Exploitation Permit Gold 99.35 SMG Awarded on 4 November 2020. Valid for a period of 15 years, renewable on expiry 312 Exploitation Permit Gold 93.63 Sabali North and Central Sabali South, SGA, Jean and Banfare SMG Awarded on 17 December 2020. Valid for a period of 15 years, renewable on expiry

Mansounia Exploration Permit Details Permit



No Type Mineral Area (Km2) Deposit Current

Holding

Company Status 1048 Exploration



Permit Gold 53.78 Mansounia Penta Goldfields Permit awarded on 6 April 2020, valid



for an initial period of 3 years and



renewable on expiry. An exploitation



permit application (to be issued in



SMG's name) was validly submitted to



the CPDM in Q1 2023 for 50% of the



Mansounia Permit Area. This



application is still being processed, but



the Company notes that on 7 March



2025 the Guinean Minister of Mines



confirmed in writing that the



application is complete and



compliant. 1049 Exploration



Permit Gold 90.37 Mansounia Penta



Goldfields Permit awarded on 6 April 2020, valid



for an initial period of 3 years and



renewable on expiry. An exploitation



permit application (to be issued in



SMG's name) was validly submitted to



the CPDM in Q1 2023 for 50% of the



Mansounia Permit Area. This



application is still being processed but



the Company notes that on 7 March



2025 the Guinean Minister of Mines



confirmed in writing that the



application is complete and



compliant.

Nampala Project Exploitation Permit Details Permit



Code Permit Name Start date Expiry date Area Status PE 2011/17 Nampala exploitation permit



(permis D'exploitation de Nampala) 21 March 2012 21 March 2042 16km2 Active

Nampala Project Exploration Permit Details (South Mali)

Permit



Code Permit Name Start date Area Status PR: 17/868 Kamasso 19 September 2017 100km2 Under renewal process PR 16/802 Bis 1 Diangounté 28 November 2017 52km2 Under renewal process PR:19/1038 Sanoula 28 August 2019 31.5km2 Under renewal process PR: 19/1039 Mininko 17 September 2019 46.20km2 Under renewal process PR: 20/1088 Gladié 31 March 2021 52km2 Under renewal process





Competent Person's Statement

Information in this Announcement that relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Amir Adeli, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Adeli has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Adeli is an employee of Robex Resources Management Limited and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

