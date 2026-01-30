Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 06:42 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SANY Group: SANY officially launches Dubai Regional Supply Center, marking a key Milestone in the optimization of the group's overseas logistics network

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group has officially commenced operations at its regional supply center (the "Center") in Dubai, UAE, following the successful arrival of the first shipment of core equipment on January 11. The Center will be providing integrated logistics coverage for 82 countries and regions across the Middle East and Africa, representing a significant milestone in SANY's global supply chain strategy and a key step in the reconfiguration of its overseas logistics network.

SANY Dubai Supply Center Officially Commences Operations and Shipments

The Center, whose construction began in September 2025, serves as a strategic hub within SANY's global supply chain infrastructure. Through an innovatively structured bonded business model, extensive on-site research, and systematic optimization of the tendering process, the project reached its core milestone-launching spare parts warehousing and shipments in December-in just four months, ensuring the center's on-time, high-quality delivery.

The supply center is deploying a digital warehouse management system and optimizing regional transport solutions for equipment, enabling continuous improvements in delivery efficiency, the overall logistics cost, and the establishment of scalable regional supply chain capabilities.

The Center will focus on two core priorities to strengthen SANY's logistics, service, and support operations.

  • It is designed for agile response and enhanced service reliability, and, by leveraging Dubai's strategic position as a global logistics hub and implementing a customer-proximate regional distribution model, the Center is expected to reduce overall parts delivery cycles by 35%, supporting improved service performance.
  • In the meantime, it also functions as a centralized dispatch and logistics coordination hub for main equipment. The Center consolidates regional demand planning and deepens collaboration with global logistics partners to further optimize transport and delivery processes. This model has already proven effective in early operations, delivering measurable gains in cost control, transit time consistency, and transport reliability.

"Looking ahead, the Dubai Regional Supply Center will serve as a key platform supporting SANY's international expansion and the continued enhancement of its overseas supply chain capabilities. Building on this foundation, SANY will continue to strengthen its global delivery and service capabilities, better supporting customers worldwide and enabling sustainable international growth," said Mr. Li Guofeng, Chairman of SANY Logistics.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873205/photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770994/SANY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-officially-launches-dubai-regional-supply-center-marking-a-key-milestone-in-the-optimization-of-the-groups-overseas-logistics-network-302674825.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.