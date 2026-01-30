Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd.: Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts "25th Hinamatsuri Doll Festival Celebration," Featuring Magnificent 5,000 Hanging Art Ornaments and Beautiful Folding Screen Displays

- Festival Featuring Live Painting Performance, Hands-on Workshops, Live "Koto" Japanese Zither Music, and Variety of Cultural Events from February 1 (Sunday) to March 31 (Tuesday), 2026 -

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. will host "Hinamatsuri Doll Festival Celebration" from February 1 (Sunday) to March 31 (Tuesday), 2026, with displays of various Japanese culture as reflected in "Byobu" traditional artistic folding screens, a magnificent display of approximately 5,000 hanging art ornaments, and other cultural artistic items. The Hinamatsuri Doll Festival Celebration has become an early spring tradition of the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo and this year's celebration marks the 25th year to be held.

Exhibition image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202601263010/_prw_PI1fl_Wahr5azw.jpg

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.com/offers/hina2026.html

The focus this year is on beautifully painted traditional folding screens used as decorative backdrops behind the Hinamatsuri doll display that are from various genres and include traditional Japanese landscapes and ink wash paintings provided by Kataoka Byobu Store, Tokyo's only folding screen specialty store and created by contemporary artists. Furthermore, the Keio Plaza Hotel will hold various programs that allow guests to experience Japanese traditional culture beyond language barriers for the enjoyment of both domestic visitors and inbound tourists. Among the programs to be held are a live painting performance on folding screens by Japanese calligraphy artists, hands-on workshops to create trick folding screens, and live performances of the "koto" (13-stringed Japanese zither) in the hotel lobby.

Event overview

"Hinamatsuri Doll Festival Celebration: Japanese Culture Reflected in Timeless Byobu Screens"

- Event dates: February 1 (Sunday) to March 31 (Tuesday), 2026

- Location: Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (2-2-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo)

Exhibition and Programs

1. Hanging ornaments and "Mataro" dolls

2. Folding screens

3. Experience programs

(1) Custom-made, hand-painted folding screen sales event

(2) Workshop to make trick folding screens

(3) Live folding screen-painting performance

(4) Koto performance

Details about "Hinamatsuri Doll Festival Celebration" Exhibition and Programs: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202601263010-O3-vwkWLxZ7.pdf

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202601263010-O1-O7DGM1o8.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keio-plaza-hotel-tokyo-hosts-25th-hinamatsuri-doll-festival-celebration-featuring-magnificent-5-000-hanging-art-ornaments-and-beautiful-folding-screen-displays-302674669.html

