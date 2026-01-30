Troubadour Resources Inc.: Troubadour Resources Intercepts Target Mineralization Near Surface during Phase 1 of the Multi-Phase Drill Program at Senneville Gold-Silver-Copper Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 30, 2026 / Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR", "Troubadour" or the "Company") (TSXV:TR)(OTC PINK:TROUF)(FSE:2QD0) (WKN: A3DBDE) is pleased to announce that the Company has intercepted target mineralization during Phase 1 of the multi-phase drill program at its Senneville Gold-Silver-Copper property ("Senneville" or the "Property").

Phase-1 Drill Campaign Highlights:

Completed phase-1 drilling campaign was focused on the Gustav Cere showing based on the data obtained from the recently completed induced polarization (IP) surveys (see press release dated January 18, 2026 ).

The high-grade gold mineralization seen at the Property is hosted in quartz-carbonate-tourmaline veins along the both footwall and hanging wall of the Senneville Komatiite that bear many similarities to the gold-bearing veins of the neighboring Novador deposits.

7 drill holes totalling approximately 1,000 metres were drilled focusing on near surface targets.

Target mineralization intervals were intercepted along all seven phase-1 drilling campaign drill holes (Fig. 1)

Drill holes SV-25-002, SV-25-007, SV-25-006 and SV-25-003 intercepted the longest cumulative mineralization intervals:

SV-25-002: 57.8 metres of target mineralization was intercepted beginning at 20.14 metres downhole, with multiple intervals over 4 metres in width up to 19.35 metres.

SV-25-007: 50.6 metres of target mineralization was intercepted beginning at 2.65 metres downhole, with multiple intervals over 5 metres in width up to 21.5 metres.

SV-25-006: 44.6 metres of target mineralization was intercepted beginning at 15.01 metres downhole, with multiple intervals over 3 metres in width up to 7.4 metres.

SV-25-003: 39 metres of target mineralization was intercepted beginning at 2.65 metres downhole, with multiple intervals over 5 metres in width up to 13 metres.

The mineralization is mainly associated with quartz carbonate veins and veinlets in forms of disseminated sulfides, stringers, clusters and fracture filling within sheared and deformed lithological terrains (Fig. 2). The main mineralization hosting lithology is sheard and deformed volcanics dominantly in form of mafic volcanics (basalt) and less intermediate sequences including andesite and volcanosediments.

Figure 1 - Summary of the Mineralized Intervals Downhole the Phase-1 Drill holes

Figure 2- Forms of Mineralization intercepted along the drill holes in Phase-1

The mineralized sections of SV-25-002 dominantly including pyrite and less pyrrhotite with trace magnetite in different forms of disseminated, cluster, stringer, and fracture filling are hosted within the sequence of sheared and partially extensionally deformed mafic to intermediate volcanic and less intermediate tuff rock formations associated with quartz-carbonate vein and veinlet system and the main alteration products of chloritization, carbonatization, and less biotitization and silicification. Figure 3 illustrates the longest intercepted mineralized interval downhole this drill hole.

Figure 3 - The longest mineralized section along drillhole SV-25-002.

The mineralized sections of SV-25-007 dominantly including pyrite and less pyrrhotite in different forms of disseminated, cluster, stringer, and fracture filling are hosted within the sequence of sheared and partially extensionally deformed mafic volcanics and less intermediate intrusions and volcanoclastic rock formations associated with quartz-carbonate vein and veinlet system and the main alteration products of chloritization, carbonatization, and less silicification and biotitization. Figure 4 illustrates the longest intercepted mineralized interval downhole this drill hole.

Figure 4 - The longest mineralized section along drillhole SV-25-007.

The mineralized sections of SV-25-006 dominantly including pyrite and less pyrrhotite with some trace magnetite in different forms of disseminated, cluster, stringer, semi-massive and fracture filling are hosted within the sequence of sheared and partially extensionally deformed mafic volcanic and less intermediate volcanics, volcano sediments and intrusion rock formations associated with quartz-carbonate vein and veinlet system and also main alteration products of chloritization, carbonatization, biotitization, and less silicification and seriticization. Figure 5 illustrates the longest intercepted mineralized interval downhole this drill hole.

Figure 5 - The longest mineralized sections along drillhole SV-25-006.

The mineralized sections of SV-25-003 dominantly including pyrite and less pyrrhotite in different forms of disseminated, cluster, stringer, and fracture filling are hosted within the sequence of sheared and partially extensionally deformed mafic to intermediate volcanic, and less mafic intrusion as well intermediate volcanic and intrusion rock formations associated with quartz-carbonate vein and veinlet system and the main alteration products of chloritization, biotitization and carbonatization, and less silicification. Figure 6 illustrates the longest intercepted mineralized interval downhole this drill hole.

Figure 6 - The longest mineralized sections along drillhole SV-25-003.

Property Summary

The Property is prospective for both orogenic gold and polymetallic VMS-style mineralization and comprises 212 mineral claims totalling about 119.5 km2, located within the prolific Val d'Or Mining Camp between Probe Gold's McKenzie Break deposit (25.5 Mt grading 1.77 g/t Au, 1,452,261 ounces Inferred1) to the north and the Probe's Novador Development Project to the south (177.5 Mt grading 1.12 g/t Au, 6,405,000 ounces M&I and 30.3 Mt grading 1.59 g/t Au, 1,550,200 ounces Inferred2).

Note: Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Company's properties.

The Company's multi-phase drill program includes 75 drill holes that have been designed based on all the available historic and recently conducted information layers including geological mapping and surveying, airborne geophysics, ground geophysics, geochemical surveys, and historic and recent drill programs' results.

The multi-phase drill program includes 5 promising target areas: Gustav Cere, Val Saint George, Contact, Vert Lake, Golden Island Fault, and Milieu Lake Batholite (Fig. 7).

Historic drilling in the 1980s (AHS series; GM41852) targeted a horizon of gold-bearing quartz veins along the footwall of the Senneville Komatiite. Recent drilling, in 2012 (SV-12-03; GM68366) and 2021(XR-21-01A; GM72154), intersected higher Au-grade drill intercepts (up to 18.75 g/t Au over 0.85 metres) along the hanging wall contact of the Senneville Komatiite, where relatively minor drilling has been focused. A third horizon of gold mineralization is suggested by the presence of visible gold in 1981 drillhole SNF-3 ("a few small pinpricks of visible gold" GM37553) however assays are not reported for this interval.

Figure 7- Preliminary design for the 10,000m multi-phase drill program

Qualified Person

Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., géo (EGBC#62313, OGQ#10876), an independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Troubadour Resources Inc.

Troubadour Resources Inc. is a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality critical mineral and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Based in Vancouver, BC, Troubadour trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TR, the OTC Markets under the symbol TROUF, and on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Tradegate Stock Exchanges under the symbol 2QD0/WKN:A3DBDE.

