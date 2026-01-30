Merz Therapeutics today announced the appointment of Dan Staner as President, Region Europe, effective February 1, 2026. In this role, Dan will oversee the company's European business and drive regional growth.

Dan will report directly to Merz Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer, Stefan König, and will join the Therapeutics Executive Team. His appointment reflects the company's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership capabilities and accelerating its growth strategy across key European markets.?

"Dan brings a strong track record of building and scaling biopharmaceutical businesses across Europe," said Stefan König, CEO of Merz Therapeutics. "His deep commercial, strategic, and regional leadership experience will be instrumental in advancing our growth ambitions, expanding patient access to our therapies, and further strengthening our presence in Europe. We are very pleased to welcome Dan to Merz Therapeutics."?

Throughout his career, Dan has held senior leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry, including responsibility for country and regional P&L, market launches, and large cross-functional teams. He has led organizations through periods of rapid growth and transformation, building strong partnerships with healthcare stakeholders and delivering innovative therapies to patients.?

In his new position as President, Region Europe, Dan will be responsible for driving commercial execution, optimizing the regional portfolio, and ensuring close alignment with the global strategy of Merz Therapeutics. He will work closely with country leaders, functional heads, and global colleagues to further strengthen the company's market presence and deliver sustainable, long-term value.?

Dan succeeds Marcus Gollub, who stepped down from his role as President, Region Europe at the end of 2025, following a planned leadership transition

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics GmbH is dedicated to delivering better outcomes for more patients. With science as its foundation and the patient experience as its focus, the company relentlessly pursues innovative treatments and partnerships to address unmet needs in movement disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, liver disease, and other health conditions that severely impact patients' quality of life.

Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and is active in more than 80 countries. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company with a 118-year legacy. With passion and purpose, Merz Therapeutics continues to advance care in specialty neurology in ways that benefit both patients and society.

