Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Making Night Driving Safer: Raytron's Automotive Thermal Camera Integrated into Over 20 Vehicle Models

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As darkness, low-visibility conditions, and adverse weather pose higher risks to safe driving, automotive perception architectures are evolving from "single sensor" to "sensor fusion". Raytron, a leader in infrared thermal imaging, announced that it has established partnerships with over 15 leading OEMs, and its automotive thermal cameras have been deployed across more than 20 vehicle models, marking a major milestone in night vision and all-weather perception for intelligent vehicles.

Thermal Imaging Improves Nighttime Safety for Passenger Vehicles

Animal and pedestrian collisions remain a critical pain point in nighttime road safety. While conventional headlights typically provide a visibility range of 100 to 150 meters, Raytron's automotive thermal cameras are more than double that reach, extending detection to over 300 meters. By capturing high-contrast thermal signatures, the system identifies pedestrians, animals, and obstacles in total darkness far earlier than visible-light cameras. When integrated into a thermal-based AEB system, as deployed on the Zeekr 9X, the vehicle can initiate autonomous emergency braking when drivers fail to perceive hazards at night, significantly reducing the risk of nighttime collisions.

Reliable Perception for Commercial Vehicles in Extreme Environments

Commercial vehicles, such as mining trucks and heavy-duty freight haulers, frequently operate in dust, fog, sandstorms, and low-visibility environments. These environmental "obscurants" significantly degrade the performance of visible-light cameras and LiDAR sensors. In contrast, Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) technology, operating in the 8-14µm wavelength range, offers superior atmospheric penetration. For heavy-duty vehicles with extended braking distances, early obstacle detection is a safety necessity rather than merely a feature. Raytron's automotive thermal cameras are already deployed across multiple commercial vehicles, such as Breton, Kargobot, and Zhizi Automobile, supporting safer operations in mining, logistics, and industrial transportation.

Sensor Fusion Drives the Future of Autonomous Vehicles

In L4 autonomous driving, a single sensor may struggle to address complex corner cases. Sensor Fusion-combining visible-light camera, LiDAR, 4D mmWave imaging radar, and infrared thermal imaging-has become the industry standard for robust perception. Thermal imaging provides a unique edge by excelling in nighttime and low-visibility scenarios and enhancing the detection of vulnerable road users (VRUs) through their thermal signatures. Raytron's automotive thermal cameras have already been successfully integrated into the Robotaxi of DiDi Autonomous Driving, providing a critical perception layer for safe and reliable driving.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raytrontek.com
Website: https://en.raytrontek.com
LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873273/Pr.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/making-night-driving-safer-raytrons-automotive-thermal-camera-integrated-into-over-20-vehicle-models-302674891.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.