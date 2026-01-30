Iconic Vbeam Pro and Matrix Systems showcased ahead of broader commercial availability

Candela, a global leader in energy-based aesthetic technologies, today announced the European launch of the Glace System, a facial treatment platform that signals a bold new chapter for the company and the future of aesthetic medicine.

In addition to the launch of the Glace System, Candela will also showcase its Matrix system for radiofrequency-based skin renewal and its iconic Vbeam Pro vascular treatment platform at IMCAS 2026. Both Matrix and VBeam Pro platforms are currently available in select EMEA markets and are expected to be comprehensively launched shortly, further strengthening Candela's leadership in the energy-based device market.

Unveiled at the IMCAS World Congress 2026, these launches underscore Candela's continued commitment to delivering innovative, science-backed treatment solutions for high-demand patient needs. Candela leads the industry in clinical efficacy and safety, supported by one of the largest bodies of published clinical data backed by decades of clinical research. With over 3,000 peer- reviewed and published articles, the company currently has 32 ongoing global clinical study projects enrolling 600+ patients with over 2,000 study visits, treating a wide range of skin types and conditions.

The launch of the Glace system, together with the upcoming launch of the Matrix and VBeam Pro systems, provides best-in-class treatment solutions for skin health including skin tightening, texture, acne, scars, advanced vascular treatments and overall skin quality.

The Glace System is a professional facial system designed for high-frequency skin care for medical, wellness and aesthetic providers. Engineered as a comprehensive skin purifying platform, the Glace system functions both as a standalone facial treatment and as a clinically proven adjunct to energy-based device treatments to support improved skin quality, patient comfort and consistent results. The Glace system enables a broader segment of practices spanning the range from beauty-focused to medical aesthetic practices, to offer a modern, repeatable skin health treatment while enhancing combination treatment outcomes for practices using Candela devices.

The Matrix System (currently pending EU MDR clearance) is Candela's next-generation skin renewal workstation that combines intelligent, outcomes-driven energy delivery with safety-by-design engineering. The multiapplication radiofrequency (RF) platform integrates skin resurfacing, microneedling and noninvasive wrinkle treatment within a single device to address multiple layers of the skin with precision. Powered by Candela's signature Aesthetic Intelligence technology, the Matrix system is designed to sense, adapt and display tissue impedance in real time, supporting safe, smooth and consistent heating across applications, skin types and depths. This intelligent performance allows providers to deliver reproducible outcomes across all skin types and a wide range of indications, notably skin tightening, acne scarring, textural irregularities and collagen loss.

The Vbeam Pro system, launched in 2025 in the U.S., is the only vascular laser FDA-cleared for use in pediatric patients. It combines an advanced 595 nm pulsed dye laser with a 1064 nm Nd:YAG wavelength to offer unmatched precision, accuracy and treatment versatility. The platform is designed to effectively treat a broad spectrum of skin conditions, including pediatric and adult vascular abnormalities, rosacea, port-wine stains, acne, leg veins, spider veins, scars, benign pigmented lesions, wrinkles, warts, stretch marks, and photoaging.

"Developing innovative products that powerfully enhance skin health and youthfulness is our passion. We are excited to be unveiling the Matrix, Glace and VBeam Pro systems here," said Geoffrey Crouse, Chief Executive Officer of Candela. "By launching these major platforms, we are accelerating our ability to serve customers in the fast-evolving European and global market, where patient demand continues to grow, and our scientific and clinically proven treatment solutions continue to uniquely address skin quality, laxity, texture, tone and more."

As part of this next chapter of innovation, Candela is also unveiling experience-driven customer engagement pairing scientific exchange with immersive brand experience designed to foster engagement with key opinion leaders, partners and customers, including exclusive clinical and customer experiences held in conjunction with IMCAS.

"As someone whose practices use both the Glace and Matrix systems, I see these platforms as highly complementary," said Firas Al-Niaimi, MD, Professor of Laser Dermatology and a Board-Certified Dermatologist with a private practice in London. "Together, they allow us to comprehensively address skin health including skin laxity, texture and tone safely with precision and confidence. Candela continues to invest not only in technology, but also in addressing the needs of a broader cross-section of aesthetic practices and their patients in clinically validated ways that meaningfully and positively impact our patient experience."

Candela will showcase the Glace, Matrix and VbeamPro Systemsat IMCAS 2026, featuring live product demonstrations, scientific presentations, a dedicated symposium on Epigenetics and Skin Health, and other engagement opportunities with its global clinical community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260129455611/en/

Contacts:

Sarvar Kothavala

VP, Global Advocacy, Professional Education Strategic Insights

Mobile: +1.415.760.0902

Email: sarvark@candelamedical.com

Elena Yacoub

We. Communications

Office: +1.425.578.1757

Email: eyacoub@wecommunications.com