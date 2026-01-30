Survey data from the US-based Solar and Fire Education training program show that 98% of participating firefighters would recommend microinverter-based rooftop solar systems, citing safety advantages linked to all-AC system design.From pv magazine USA The Solar and Fire Education (SAFE) program, an initiative led by retired Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Captain Richard Birt, has released new survey data regarding first responder preferences for rooftop solar inverter architecture. The program, which provides hands-on training to help fire departments navigate the complexities of modern energy systems, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...