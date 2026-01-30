The Latest Players and AI Capabilities Drive Captivating, Personalized, and Interactive Signage

With more industries embracing the power of visual storytelling, BrightSign, the provider of the most advanced, capable, and trusted digital media players and operating system, will showcase the latest developments in digital signage technology at ISE 2026 in Barcelona, Spain from February 3-6, 2026.

BrightSign's latest innovations come to life at booth #4S-150 through interactive real-world demos featuring retail, QSR, transportation, and corporate use cases. Visitors can test new AI-powered object detection capabilities of BrightSign players, allowing them to pick up an object and see the content on the screen respond immediately. Booth activations will be powered by BrightSign's reliable platform including bsn.Control, BrightSignOS, brightAuthor connected, and its global partner ecosystem.

"In today's immersive, personalized and visual world, the stakes have never been higher for powerful, secure, reliable, and intelligent digital signage," said Steve Durkee, chief executive officer of BrightSign. "When supported by the right AI, managed services, and CMS partner ecosystems, digital signage unlocks incredible opportunity. Organizations can turn every visual touchpoint into an intelligent, dynamic driver of business, revenue, and experience in more ways than ever before."

At ISE 2026, BrightSign will showcase:

AI at the Edge The demand for increasingly intelligent digital signage is rising as organizations face pressure to deliver exceptional customer experiences that adapt in real time, deliver measurable engagement, and support data-driven decision-making. BrightSign brings intelligence to digital signage with built-in Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that can run powerful AI applications directly on the player. Real-time motion, object and gaze detection, and audience measurement applications power interactive, personalized experiences that adapt to audience behavior. By powering AI applications directly on the player, BrightSign gives users access to real-time, privacy-forward intelligence, and real-world responsiveness without impacting video and audio performance. Integration with trusted CMS and analytics partners means users can easily build AI-powered applications to run on BrightSign players.

Series 6 including the BrightSign XD6, HD6, and XS6 represents the latest in digital signage media players, offering increased performance and flexibility while embodying the versatility and reliability synonymous with BrightSign. Industries need digital signage that supports strong performance, security, and reliability. Designed in response to this need, Series 6 offers smooth 4K and dual-4K playback, immersive graphics, integrated NPUs to run powerful AI applications, and secure BrightSignOS operation with purpose-built hardware engineered for uptime in demanding commercial environments. The series supports BrightSign's 5-Year Warranty, adding another layer of confidence while protecting long-term investments. Bright AllianceVisitors can explore Bright Alliance, including exclusive partnerships with leading CMS providers, product integrations, expanded experiences, and collaborative support options.

In addition, Sharp (Booth #3E500) will showcase the new Sharp SDM Player with BrightSign Built-In System-on-a-Chip (SoC) solution. The all-in-one solution available in Q2 of 2026 combines the power of Sharp's world-class professional Large Format Displays (LFD) with the high-performance, superior security, and CMS compatibility of BrightSign Built-In running BrightSignOS.

For more information on BrightSign's presence at ISE, please visit: https://www.brightsign.biz/ise-tech-show.

About BrightSign

BrightSign LLC, the global market leader in digital signage media players, is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices in Europe and Asia. BrightSign manufactures media players and provides free software and networking solutions for the commercial digital signage market worldwide, serving all vertical segments of the digital signage marketplace. From entry-level BrightSign LS players to BrightSign XC players offering state-of-the-art technology and unsurpassed performance, BrightSign's products are known for their signature reliability, affordability, ease-of-use, and market-leading technology. For more information, visit BrightSign.

