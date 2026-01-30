Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Dow Jones News
30.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
30-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
30/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
6.85% Notes due 30/07/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of INR1,000,000 Debt and 
each and integral multiples thereof)                         debt-like     XS3277940436 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 28/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
EUR100,000 each)                                   debt-like     XS3284417055 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Toyota Finance Australia Limited 
 
Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of  Debt and 
USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof up to and    debt-like     XS3273847916 --  
including USD399,000)                                 securities 
 
 
4.402% Notes due 30/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of      Debt and 
USD200,000 each, and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof up to and    debt-like     XS3273845209 --  
including USD399,000)                                 securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 01/02/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like     XS2067306170 --  
including GBP1,999)                                  securities 
 
 
Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 30/01/2034; fully paid;      Debt and 
(Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each)                  debt-like     XS2067306097 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 30/01/2046; fully paid; (Registered in denominations  Debt and 
of ZAR100,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3282202293 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3348 due 30/01/ Securitised    XS3205264693 --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3346 due 30/01/ Securitised    XS3205264263 --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3347 due 30/01/ Securitised    XS3205264420 --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3350 due 30/01/ Securitised    XS3205264180 --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3349 due 30/01/ Securitised    XS3205264008 --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3345 due 30/01/ Securitised    XS3205263968 --  
2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each)            derivatives 
 
 
Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by China Yangtze Power Co.,  Debt and 
Ltd due 29/01/2027                                  debt-like     GB00BTDGRY09 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 30/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3189136842 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 30/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1  Securitised    XS3179055309 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 30/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00  Securitised    XS3246763414 --  
each)                                         derivatives 

Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL 
 
Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Senior Notes due 29/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess  debt-like     XS3280991368 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities 

Issuer Name: Investec PLC 
 
5.625% Callable Resettable Subordinated Notes due 30/07/2036; fully paid; (Registered Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess   debt-like     XS3278764579 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 416589 
EQS News ID:  2268284 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2268284&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
