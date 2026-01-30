Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 30-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 30/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 6.85% Notes due 30/07/2038; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of INR1,000,000 Debt and each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like XS3277940436 -- securities Issuer Name: TOYOTA MOTOR FINANCE (NETHERLANDS) B.V. Floating Rate Notes due 28/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and EUR100,000 each) debt-like XS3284417055 -- securities Issuer Name: Toyota Finance Australia Limited Floating Rate Notes due 30/04/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3273847916 -- including USD399,000) securities 4.402% Notes due 30/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and USD200,000 each, and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS3273845209 -- including USD399,000) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 01/02/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067306170 -- including GBP1,999) securities Index Linked Interest and Redemption Securities due 30/01/2034; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) debt-like XS2067306097 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 30/01/2046; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of ZAR100,000 each) debt-like XS3282202293 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3348 due 30/01/ Securitised XS3205264693 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3346 due 30/01/ Securitised XS3205264263 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3347 due 30/01/ Securitised XS3205264420 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3350 due 30/01/ Securitised XS3205264180 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3349 due 30/01/ Securitised XS3205264008 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Series 3345 due 30/01/ Securitised XS3205263968 -- 2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by China Yangtze Power Co., Debt and Ltd due 29/01/2027 debt-like GB00BTDGRY09 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 30/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3189136842 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 30/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3179055309 -- each) derivatives Securities due 30/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000.00 Securitised XS3246763414 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: BANK OF MONTREAL Callable Fixed to Floating Rate Senior Notes due 29/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3280991368 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Investec PLC 5.625% Callable Resettable Subordinated Notes due 30/07/2036; fully paid; (Registered Debt and in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3278764579 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

