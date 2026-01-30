Nine generation and battery projects totaling 1.8 GW reached full output in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the Australian Energy Market Operator.From pv magazine Australia New data from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) shows two solar farms and seven battery energy storage projects totalling 1.8 GW of capacity reached full output in the NEM in the October-December period. AEMO's latest Connections Scorecard shows the pipeline of new generation and energy storage projects going through the connection process in the NEM ...

