In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.China's TOPCon cell prices rose for a fourth consecutive week, led by higher production costs from surging silver prices and ongoing discussions around the removal of export tax rebates. In contrast, PERC cell prices declined amid weakening demand, due to the industry's continued technological shift towards TOPCon cells, according to trade sources. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on January 20, Chinese TOPCon M10 cell prices were ...

