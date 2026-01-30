Anzeige
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
30.01.2026
China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): CIFF Guangzhou 2026 Office and Commercial Space Exhibition to Spotlight Sustainable Transformation in Workspaces

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 57th China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou 2026) will take place in Guangzhou from March 18 to 31 under the theme "CONNECT•CREATE." As a core segment of the Fair, the Office and Commercial Space Exhibition, scheduled for March 28-31, will place sustainability at the center of its agenda. By translating sustainability concepts into tangible commercial opportunities, the exhibition seeks to drive industry advancement through the resonance of values and business innovation.

CIFF 2026

The exhibition will present a comprehensive green workplace model, upgrading three key sectors-office environments, office seating, and public commercial spaces-to demonstrate green practices that span materials, design, and spatial applications.

Office environments are rapidly evolving as hybrid work matures, well-being drives productivity, and the Net-Zero Industry Act accelerates change. Responding to these shifts, the exhibition will highlight people-centered, low-carbon, and digitally integrated office solutions, presenting furniture and supporting products alongside fast-growing segments such as healthcare, senior care, and smart office applications.

Health-oriented design will also be central to seating solutions, as ergonomic innovation and sustainable materials converge to address long-term well-being in the workplace. The sector will demonstrate how seating design can support healthier postures, adaptive workstyles, and environmentally responsible production, reinforcing the role of furniture in holistic workplace performance.

Public Commercial Space will be another key focus, mirroring shifts in design and operation. As uses converge and technology embeds, sustainability and resilience take priority. Solutions on display will address diverse scenarios, including education, healthcare, hospitality, commercial complexes, and transport hubs, featuring modular systems, low-carbon materials, intelligent space management, and healthy environmental control technologies.

The exhibition will also launch LUMINOUS PATH 2.0, a series of thematic showcases that bridge industry collaboration, cultural narratives, and future-oriented experimentation.

Linking Design Star will emphasize the commercial transformation of sustainable ideas, while D&A Culture Center installations will revisit classic office design concepts and explore new scenarios shaped by collaboration and circularity. The 2026 Office Theme Pavilion will present an experimental office environment built with sustainable materials and modular design logic, integrating architecture, products, and art to envision next-generation office ecosystems.

As a core part of CIFF Guangzhou 2026, the Office and Commercial Space Exhibition reinforces the Fair's role as a global industry hub. Industry professionals are invited (register here: https://xt.ciff-gz.com/3807/index.html?ly=57EH00014 ) to gather in Guangzhou to explore sustainable solutions, exchange insights, and identify new opportunities shaping the future of work.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873298/CIFF2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-guangzhou-2026-office-and-commercial-space-exhibition-to-spotlight-sustainable-transformation-in-workspaces-302674950.html

