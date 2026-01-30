Tokmanni Group Oyj: Change in Tokmanni Group's Executive Team: Janne Pihkala appointed Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer

Tokmanni Group Corporation Stock exchange release 30 January 2026 at 10:30 am

Janne Pihkala has been appointed as Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer and a member of the Executive Team of Tokmanni Group. He will start his position on 1 February 2026 and report to CEO Mika Rautiainen. Pihkala replaces the current Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer Juha Valtonen, who is leaving the company as previously announced.

Janne Pihkala has served as Chief Strategy and Development Officer and as a member of the Executive Team of Tokmanni Group since 2018. Previously, Pihkala worked as an Investment Manager at Takoa Invest Ltd., among others.

"Janne's experience in retail and business development, as well as his long career at Tokmanni give him excellent qualifications to successfully lead our sourcing and buying team. It is especially valuable to us that our new Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer is already familiar with our operating methods, customers and corporate culture," says Mika Rautiainen, CEO of Tokmanni Group.

Following this change, the members of Tokmanni Group's Executive Team are:

Mika Rautiainen, CEO

Nina Anttila, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Tapio Arimo, CFO

Timo Heimo, Dollarstore's Managing Director

Sirpa Huuskonen, Chief People, Culture and Sustainability Officer

Virpi Ojanen, Chief Legal Officer

Janne Pihkala, Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer

Tokmanni Group in brief

Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. More than 6,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 390 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers. In addition, the Tokmanni Group has had exclusive rights to sell SPAR products and operate the SPAR brand in Finland since 2025. In 2024, the Group's revenue was EUR 1,675 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 100 million. Tokmanni Group Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

