Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AH6M | ISIN: FI4000197934 | Ticker-Symbol: TK9
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 15:25
7,810 Euro
-0,19 % -0,015
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOKMANNI GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6907,77011:23
7,7007,75511:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.01.2026 09:30 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tokmanni Group Oyj: Change in Tokmanni Group's Executive Team: Janne Pihkala appointed Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer

Tokmanni Group Corporation Stock exchange release 30 January 2026 at 10:30 am

Janne Pihkala has been appointed as Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer and a member of the Executive Team of Tokmanni Group. He will start his position on 1 February 2026 and report to CEO Mika Rautiainen. Pihkala replaces the current Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer Juha Valtonen, who is leaving the company as previously announced.

Janne Pihkala has served as Chief Strategy and Development Officer and as a member of the Executive Team of Tokmanni Group since 2018. Previously, Pihkala worked as an Investment Manager at Takoa Invest Ltd., among others.

"Janne's experience in retail and business development, as well as his long career at Tokmanni give him excellent qualifications to successfully lead our sourcing and buying team. It is especially valuable to us that our new Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer is already familiar with our operating methods, customers and corporate culture," says Mika Rautiainen, CEO of Tokmanni Group.

Following this change, the members of Tokmanni Group's Executive Team are:

  • Mika Rautiainen, CEO
  • Nina Anttila, Chief Supply Chain Officer
  • Tapio Arimo, CFO
  • Timo Heimo, Dollarstore's Managing Director
  • Sirpa Huuskonen, Chief People, Culture and Sustainability Officer
  • Virpi Ojanen, Chief Legal Officer
  • Janne Pihkala, Chief Sourcing and Buying Officer

For further Information, please contact

Mika Rautiainen, CEO, tel. +358 20 728 6061, mika.rautiainen(at)tokmanni.fi

Tokmanni Group in brief

Tokmanni Group Corporation is one of the leading variety discount retailers in the Nordics. More than 6,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark make customers' everyday life and special occasions easier by offering a versatile and up-to-date assortment of nordic and international brand-name products and other high-quality products at prices that are always affordable. With more than 390 Tokmanni, Dollarstore, Big Dollar, Click Shoes and Shoe House stores and online stores, the Group is always close to its customers. In addition, the Tokmanni Group has had exclusive rights to sell SPAR products and operate the SPAR brand in Finland since 2025. In 2024, the Group's revenue was EUR 1,675 million and comparable EBIT amounted to EUR 100 million. Tokmanni Group Corporation's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.