Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref's Interim report for the fourth quarter and year-end report 2025

2025 - Stable growth with record-high cash flow and EBITA margin

"In 2025, the Group continued to show stable development with the highest EBITA margin ever, record-high operating cash flow, and continued good growth, despite strong headwinds from currency effects. The Group's sales and EBITA increased by 9 and 11 percent, respectively, for the full year, excluding currency effects and items affecting comparability. Overall, sales, the EBITA margin of 10.7 percent, excluding items affecting comparability, and operating cash flow of SEK 4,400 million are Beijer Ref's highest ever for a full year. A total of seven acquisitions were integrated into the business during the year", says CEO Christopher Norbye.

Webcast and Telephone conference Q4 2025

The company invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a combined webcast and telephone conference at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Joel Davidsson will present the interim report for the fourth quarter of 2025. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on January 30 at 10.00 CET.

This interim report for Beijer Ref AB (publ) has been submitted following approval by the Board of Directors.

This interim report has not been subject of examination by the company's auditor.

Malmö, January 30, 2026

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

Christopher Norbye, CEO

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, Africa and Asia and Oceania.