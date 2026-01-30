Anzeige
Freitag, 30.01.2026
Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 59 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A3CMPX | ISIN: SE0015949748 | Ticker-Symbol: BRZ0
30.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
Beijer Ref AB: Beijer Ref's Interim report for the fourth quarter and year-end report 2025

2025 - Stable growth with record-high cash flow and EBITA margin

"In 2025, the Group continued to show stable development with the highest EBITA margin ever, record-high operating cash flow, and continued good growth, despite strong headwinds from currency effects. The Group's sales and EBITA increased by 9 and 11 percent, respectively, for the full year, excluding currency effects and items affecting comparability. Overall, sales, the EBITA margin of 10.7 percent, excluding items affecting comparability, and operating cash flow of SEK 4,400 million are Beijer Ref's highest ever for a full year. A total of seven acquisitions were integrated into the business during the year", says CEO Christopher Norbye.

Webcast and Telephone conference Q4 2025

The company invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a combined webcast and telephone conference at which CEO Christopher Norbye and CFO Joel Davidsson will present the interim report for the fourth quarter of 2025. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on January 30 at 10.00 CET.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:
https://beijer-ref.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the below link:
https://events.inderes.com/beijer-ref/q4-report-2025/dial-in

After registration, you will receive a telephone number, a conference ID and a user ID to log in to the conference. You will have the opportunity to ask questions via the teleconference.

A presentation will be available on the company's website www.beijerref.com from 08.30 CET on January 30.

This interim report for Beijer Ref AB (publ) has been submitted following approval by the Board of Directors.

This interim report has not been subject of examination by the company's auditor.

Malmö, January 30, 2026

Beijer Ref AB (publ)
Christopher Norbye, CEO

Contact:

IR
Joel Davidsson
CFO
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
E-mail: jdn@beijerref.com

Media
Anna Fürst
Global Communications Director
Telephone: +46 (0)40-35 89 00
E-mail: aft@beijerref.com

This disclosure contains information that Beijer Ref AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2026-01-30 08:30 CET.

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, Africa and Asia and Oceania.


